Princess Anne, MD

WMDT.com

“Two days of magic and creativity:” Inaugural Hoopers Island Chalk Arts Festival makes bold mark, brings awareness to mental health

HOOPERS ISLAND, Md.- “They don’t realize the beauty of an island in Dorchester County. They kind of stop at the Blackwater Refuge or the beautiful Harriet Tubman Museum. If they go just a couple more miles down, they’re going to see so much more art and culture,” The Bungalow Owner Kelly Ellis-Neal said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Kindness Palooza Festival coming to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is announcing a new Kindness Palooza Festival at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre on November 13th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Salisbury’s own American Idol contestant Jay Copeland is scheduled to perform. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Nasa Wallops Launch Postponed

CHINCOTEAGUE, VA- Sunday morning’s launch attempt of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore has been postponed. According to NASA Wallops, the launch was scrubbed due to a fire alarm at Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft control...
WATTSVILLE, VA
WMDT.com

Sussex County sees decreased voter turnout compared to 2020,2018 elections

LAUREL, Del.- Voters across Sussex county are turning out to the polls tonight, and combined with early voting, election officials say it is a respectable turnout figure. Sussex County Elections Department Director Bo McDowell tells 47abc at last count, the county was at 45 percent voter turnout and was trending towards finishing at 50 percent by the time the final tally is made.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – A Hebron, Maryland man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Seaford. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, November 5 as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) about to make a left turn on North Market Street at a Y-intersection.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Former Berlin Town Administrator charged with fraud

BERLIN, Md. – A recently retired Town of Berlin employee has been charged with fraud following an investigation. We’re told investigators were recently requested to investigate a fraud involving a recently retired employee for the Town of Berlin. It was learned that Jeffery Fleetwood of Delmar recently retired from his position as Town Administrator and that during a recent audit, discrepancies were discovered involving Fleetwood’s leave balances.
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Suspicious activity complaint leads to gun, drug charges for Dagsboro man

DAGSBORO, Del. – A Dagsboro man is behind bars on a list of charges following a suspicious activity complaint Monday afternoon. At around 4:15 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Woodland Ferry Road and Gum Branch Road for reports of a man running down the road with a firearm. Another 911 caller, who was able to provide a physical description of the man, observed the man drop the firearm and run into the woods.
DAGSBORO, DE

