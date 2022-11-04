DAGSBORO, Del. – A Dagsboro man is behind bars on a list of charges following a suspicious activity complaint Monday afternoon. At around 4:15 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Woodland Ferry Road and Gum Branch Road for reports of a man running down the road with a firearm. Another 911 caller, who was able to provide a physical description of the man, observed the man drop the firearm and run into the woods.

