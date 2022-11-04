Read full article on original website
UMES Extension 4H STEM Festival set to return, exposing youth to world of science
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Are you the parent of a student interested in learning more about the world of science?. If so, University of Maryland Eastern Shore Extension’s 4H STEM Festival is making a return this weekend. K-12 students will be exposed to everything from robotics to health and nutrition.
New funding greenlights construction on historic buildings in Maryland, push for economic growth
BERLIN, Md.- $19 million in tax credit funding was granted from the Maryland Historical Trust division, part of the Maryland Department of Planning, to renovate several historic buildings across the state. The goal is to make needed improvements while preserving the rich history that lives in the walls of these...
“Two days of magic and creativity:” Inaugural Hoopers Island Chalk Arts Festival makes bold mark, brings awareness to mental health
HOOPERS ISLAND, Md.- “They don’t realize the beauty of an island in Dorchester County. They kind of stop at the Blackwater Refuge or the beautiful Harriet Tubman Museum. If they go just a couple more miles down, they’re going to see so much more art and culture,” The Bungalow Owner Kelly Ellis-Neal said.
Kindness Palooza Festival coming to Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury is announcing a new Kindness Palooza Festival at the Riverwalk Amphitheatre on November 13th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Salisbury’s own American Idol contestant Jay Copeland is scheduled to perform. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
New mural adds pop of color to Salisbury business, inspiration to dream big
SALISBURY, Md.- A set of hands creating a new mural look to add a pop of color and inspire those driving along North Salisbury Blvd to reach for their dreams. ‘Dreams’ is actually the theme of the artwork being painted on the side of the Quality Staffing Services building.
Nasa Wallops Launch Postponed
CHINCOTEAGUE, VA- Sunday morning’s launch attempt of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore has been postponed. According to NASA Wallops, the launch was scrubbed due to a fire alarm at Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft control...
“Everybody wants lower prices:” Local experts weigh in on gas price hike, potential political connection
DELAWARE – If you’ve pulled up to the pump recently, you’ve noticed the lower gas prices didn’t last for long. The state average in Delaware now $3.87, a $.10 jump just from last week. AAA Mid-Atlantic says it makes this fall quite unusual. “Typically, this time...
Ocean City Fire Department hands out fire alarms, and reminds residents to change batteries
OCEAN CITY, Md- Members of the ocean city fire department today- doorknocking across Worcester county, reminding residents to keep their smoke alarms in check, and to replace any that may be old or faulty. Fire officials say when you change your clocks to also check your alarms too. That means...
Sussex County sees decreased voter turnout compared to 2020,2018 elections
LAUREL, Del.- Voters across Sussex county are turning out to the polls tonight, and combined with early voting, election officials say it is a respectable turnout figure. Sussex County Elections Department Director Bo McDowell tells 47abc at last count, the county was at 45 percent voter turnout and was trending towards finishing at 50 percent by the time the final tally is made.
Hebron man killed in serious motorcycle crash in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – A Hebron, Maryland man has died following a serious motorcycle crash in Seaford. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, November 5 as a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, operated by a 33-year-old male, was traveling northbound on North Market Street (Route 13A) about to make a left turn on North Market Street at a Y-intersection.
Former Berlin Town Administrator charged with fraud
BERLIN, Md. – A recently retired Town of Berlin employee has been charged with fraud following an investigation. We’re told investigators were recently requested to investigate a fraud involving a recently retired employee for the Town of Berlin. It was learned that Jeffery Fleetwood of Delmar recently retired from his position as Town Administrator and that during a recent audit, discrepancies were discovered involving Fleetwood’s leave balances.
Suspicious activity complaint leads to gun, drug charges for Dagsboro man
DAGSBORO, Del. – A Dagsboro man is behind bars on a list of charges following a suspicious activity complaint Monday afternoon. At around 4:15 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Woodland Ferry Road and Gum Branch Road for reports of a man running down the road with a firearm. Another 911 caller, who was able to provide a physical description of the man, observed the man drop the firearm and run into the woods.
