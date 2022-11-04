Read full article on original website
Fox News Voter Analysis: Voters overwhelmingly disapprove of Congress' job performance, split on SCOTUS
Voters are split on how the Supreme Court is handling its job, while strongly disapproving of how Congress is doing its job, according to the Fox News Voter Analysis.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp claimed victory Tuesday after Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams conceded to the incumbent in a rematch of their 2018 race. “Well, it looks like the reports of my political death have been greatly exaggerated,” Kemp told supporters in a sometimes-defiant victory speech after two years of trouble had threatened to snuff out his reelection bid. Kemp argued in his victory speech that his campaign, which saw him use the power of his office to shower tax cuts and cash on voters while attacking Abrams for being insufficiently supportive of police, was a recipe for Republican success in Georgia. Democrats believed that an increasing share of nonwhite voters would put them on the path to victory in the state. “This election proves that when Republicans stay focused on real world solutions that put hard-working people first, we can win now, but also in the future, y’all.” Kemp said.
Live Updates — Midterm Elections: Polls Begin to Close With House and Senate Up for Grabs
This is CNBC's live blog covering Tuesday's midterm elections. Monday'slive blog can be found here. Polls started to close in parts of the U.S. on Tuesday in federal, state and local elections that could shape the U.S. political landscape for years to come. The midterm elections will determine whether Democrats...
Rubio Defeats Demings, Wins 3rd Florida U.S. Senate Term, NBC News Projects
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio won a third term Tuesday, defeating Democratic Rep. Val Demings in a race that could help decide control of the narrowly divided Senate. With more than 88% of the vote in, Rubio was the projected winner over Demings, NBC News reported. "I am more energized and...
Sen. Graham expresses disappointment about the midterms: ‘Definitely not a Republican wave’
Sen. Lindsey Graham noted that the midterm election was not the red wave of Republican victories that many expected, but still said it would likely be a good night.
Republican Sen. Mike Lee Fends Off Independent Challenge To Third Term
Evan McMullin put together a coalition including independents, Democrats and even some Republicans, but could not overcome Lee’s advantages.
25-Year-Old Frost to Become First Gen Z Member of Congress
Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Frost defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat. Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws...
Vote 2022 | After hard-fought battle, Ted Budd wins U.S. Senate seat
Congressman Ted Budd has won North Carolina's Senate race, maintaining a Republican hold in a battleground state that will be key in determining which party controls the chamber.
2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely
Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
Foushee cruises to win in US House 4th District; will replace fellow Democrat David Price
Democratic State Sen. Valerie Foushee cruised to victory Tuesday night where she'll replace fellow Democrat Rep. David Price, who is retiring, and become Congresswoman for North Carolina's 4th District.
North Dakota, Arkansas reject legalizing marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The proposal failed six years after Arkansas voters made the state the first in the Bible Belt to legalize medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019. The measure would have allowed adults 21 and older to legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana for non-medical purposes. It also would have allowed adults to buy marijuana for recreational use from state-licensed dispensaries. The initiative drew millions of dollars from supporters and opponents of legalization, with ads crowding the state’s airwaves. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a former head of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, opposed the measure.
Ezell wins in Mississippi, keeping US House seat for GOP
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is electing a new U.S. House member because a six-term Republican incumbent lost a June primary amid accusations of misspending in a previous campaign. The state’s three other incumbents each face one challenger. The open seat is in the southern 4th District, where Republican Mike Ezell, Democrat Johnny DuPree and Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson are on the ballot. DuPree is a former Hattiesburg mayor and was the 2011 Democratic nominee for governor. Ezell is the sheriff of coastal Jackson County, and he defeated Rep. Steven Palazzo for the GOP nomination. Ezell criticized Palazzo for proxy voting — not showing up in person to vote in the House but allowing another member to vote in his place.
Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats campaigned for history while Republicans sought to extend a winning streak for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, would be North Carolina’s first Black senator if elected. Budd, a three-term congressman, has sought to capitalize on Donald Trump’s endorsement, soaring inflation and tens of millions of dollars spent by super PACs attacking Beasley’s judicial record on crime and her support for President Joe Biden’s policies. The race was one of several nationwide expected to determine which party would control what is now a 50-50 Senate. While statewide elections in North Carolina are usually closely divided, Democrats have had a poor run for the Senate in the 21st century. Republicans have won seven of the eight Senate elections, with only Democrat Kay Hagan coming out on top in 2008.
