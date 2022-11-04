ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Letters of appreciation event on Veterans Day

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
 4 days ago
The City of Santa Maria Public Library will host a "letters to veterans" event.

Attendees are welcome to visit and create letters that will be mailed to veterans in appreciation of their service to the country.

Stationery, pens, and pencils will be provided at the event.

Letters to veterans will be held on Friday, November 11 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the learning loft (formerly classroom B) on the second floor of the library.

The library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Questions may be directed to the library’s information desk, at (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

