gigharbornow.org
Denson leads for County Council seat, Randall for state Senate
Democrat Robyn Denson will be the next Pierce County Council member representing the Gig Harbor area, while incumbent Democrat Emily Randall leads Republican Jesse Young in the closely-watched 26th Legislative District Senate race. Preliminary results of the 2022 general election were released the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8. But thousands...
gigharbornow.org
Letter to the editor: GOP used FISH logo without permission
The FISH foodbank in Gig Harbor serves thousands of families across 11 zip codes in the Kitsap Peninsula. As an IRS registered 501c3 tax exempt charity, they are not allowed to endorse candidates. However, that didn’t stop (the Republican Party) from unethically (illegally?) using the FISH logo on campaign materials without permission, which the foodbank would not have been allowed to give.
UW political science professor watching to see how 2020 election deniers perform in upcoming midterms
SEATTLE — No matter a person's politics, Election Day in a divided country carries emotion. "It's sort of like waiting for the piano to fall on the cartoon character," said James Long, University of Washington associate professor of political science. "You think something bad may actually happen and you're just waiting for it to happen."
Chronicle
Washington Voter Turnout Lagging Behind Pace of Last Midterm Election
Voter turnout in Washington for Tuesday's election is running behind the pace of the last midterm four years ago. About 1.5 million ballots have been returned statewide — about 32% of registered voters, as of the last update Friday, according to the Secretary of State's Office. That's down from nearly 35% at the same point in 2018.
gigharbornow.org
Letter to the editor: Support McCarty for county auditor
The Pierce County Auditor is the county-level executive responsible for managing, overseeing and evaluating county elections, recording and licensing operations. It requires multi-functional leadership skills that current County Auditor Candidate Deryl McCarty distinctly possesses. Deryl served as an Air Force Logistics officer for 30 years in headquarters staff as well as unit leadership jobs around the world, including a large humanitarian relief operation in Rwanda and a European-Turkish-Iraqi combined forces operation in the Mediterranean.
seattlemag.com
Seattle Lawyer’s Long Abortion Rights Fight
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Judith Lonnquist is steadfast. She’s angry. Her tone is clipped and impatient. “It’s like 50 years of my life has been wasted,” she says. And yet, Lonnquist is hopeful. Lonnquist, a prominent Seattle labor...
KING-5
Washington voter turnout is trending lower than 2018 Midterm
SEATTLE — Just one day away from the 2022 midterm elections, and voter turnout is trending lower than the 2018 midterms, according to King County Elections. The right to vote is built into the foundation of America. “I came here in 1999 with my mom,” said Husna Hanga who...
KEPR
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
KING-5
Pierce County 2022 election results
Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Pierce County. The key races include county positions such as the Pierce County prosecutor, attorney and council districts 1, 5 and 7, as well as federal and state legislative races, including U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 6, 8, and 10, and secretary of state.
KING-5
Snohomish County 2022 election results
EVERETT, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Snohomish County. The key races include statewide votes for U.S. senator and secretary of state, Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 8, and a number of local races and propositions, including Snohomish County prosecutor. An initial round of election...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: With 8,000 challenged ballots, don’t have a sloppy signature
We have a lot of experience with vote-by-mail here in Washington, so I apologize if you’ve heard this before, but – this is no time to get sloppy, especially if you’re a procrastinator. I want your vote to count, and if you’re in a rush, you risk...
Judge: AG has authority to investigate potential race discrimination by auto insurers
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office has confirmed that the attorney general has the authority to investigate potential racial discrimination by auto insurers PEMCO and Progressive. The office said anyone who may have a civil rights complaint should go online and fill out a general...
ilovekent.net
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘An open letter to our King County neighbors’
[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]. Everyone deserves to live in a safe community, regardless of the color of your skin or how humble your home. Lately there’s been concern our communities aren’t safe, fueled by narratives of rising crime and violence. A recently publicized letter from eight of the 13 South King County mayors made an unsubstantiated claim that policing and drug policy reforms enacted by the state Legislature are driving an increase in crime. Those narratives aren’t just false. They are dangerous. We must prioritize evidence-based approaches to safety for everyone and not fall for the false narrative that we need tough-on-crime policies that lead to violence against BIPOC communities. The cost to our friends and neighbors is far too great.
KING-5
2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties
Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
WSDOT demands Everett mayor retraction, apology in homeless hotels flap
(The Center Square) – Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin called out the Washington State Department of Transportation for moving homeless people into Everett motels. State departments responded with contrary information to Franklin and requests for a public apology. In a statement posted on Twitter, Franklin said the department is moving...
The Stranger
Seattle’s Left Pressures Council to Cut Funding for Cops and Sweeps
Last week, leftist organizers held two demonstrations at City Hall to pressure city council members to adopt budget demands that would fund social services with money Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to fill unfillable positions in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and to expand the City’s efforts to sweep unhoused people.
Is WA AG Insurance Investigation Retaliation for Credit Scoring Defeat?
The timing of this so-called investigation is curious. WA State Attorney General investigates two insurance companies. Tuesday, November 8th, WA State AG Bob Ferguson announced a Thurston County judge is going to allow him to continue his "investigation" into PEMCO and Progressive Insurance Companies. According to the AG:. ".. a...
capitolhillseattle.com
Officials backpedal on Capitol Hill Superblock plan
City officials and the Capitol Hill community advocacy group behind the initiative are backing off a report that any plans for a so-called Capitol Hill Superblock pedestrianization plan for Pike/Pine are moving forward. Mayor Bruce Harrell was dispatched to the neighborhood Sunday for meetings with local businesses to hear from...
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
emeraldcityjournal.com
U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. ‘Alfie’ Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes
Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Director and retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. ‘Alfie’ Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes November 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. She is being recognized for always placing the needs of service members—past and present—in the center of all that she does, whether on the battlefield or across Washington State.
