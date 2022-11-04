ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denson leads for County Council seat, Randall for state Senate

Democrat Robyn Denson will be the next Pierce County Council member representing the Gig Harbor area, while incumbent Democrat Emily Randall leads Republican Jesse Young in the closely-watched 26th Legislative District Senate race. Preliminary results of the 2022 general election were released the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8. But thousands...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Letter to the editor: GOP used FISH logo without permission

The FISH foodbank in Gig Harbor serves thousands of families across 11 zip codes in the Kitsap Peninsula. As an IRS registered 501c3 tax exempt charity, they are not allowed to endorse candidates. However, that didn’t stop (the Republican Party) from unethically (illegally?) using the FISH logo on campaign materials without permission, which the foodbank would not have been allowed to give.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Chronicle

Washington Voter Turnout Lagging Behind Pace of Last Midterm Election

Voter turnout in Washington for Tuesday's election is running behind the pace of the last midterm four years ago. About 1.5 million ballots have been returned statewide — about 32% of registered voters, as of the last update Friday, according to the Secretary of State's Office. That's down from nearly 35% at the same point in 2018.
WASHINGTON STATE
gigharbornow.org

Letter to the editor: Support McCarty for county auditor

The Pierce County Auditor is the county-level executive responsible for managing, overseeing and evaluating county elections, recording and licensing operations. It requires multi-functional leadership skills that current County Auditor Candidate Deryl McCarty distinctly possesses. Deryl served as an Air Force Logistics officer for 30 years in headquarters staff as well as unit leadership jobs around the world, including a large humanitarian relief operation in Rwanda and a European-Turkish-Iraqi combined forces operation in the Mediterranean.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
seattlemag.com

Seattle Lawyer’s Long Abortion Rights Fight

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Judith Lonnquist is steadfast. She’s angry. Her tone is clipped and impatient. “It’s like 50 years of my life has been wasted,” she says. And yet, Lonnquist is hopeful. Lonnquist, a prominent Seattle labor...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Washington voter turnout is trending lower than 2018 Midterm

SEATTLE — Just one day away from the 2022 midterm elections, and voter turnout is trending lower than the 2018 midterms, according to King County Elections. The right to vote is built into the foundation of America. “I came here in 1999 with my mom,” said Husna Hanga who...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Pierce County 2022 election results

Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Pierce County. The key races include county positions such as the Pierce County prosecutor, attorney and council districts 1, 5 and 7, as well as federal and state legislative races, including U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 6, 8, and 10, and secretary of state.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Snohomish County 2022 election results

EVERETT, Wash. — Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results for Snohomish County. The key races include statewide votes for U.S. senator and secretary of state, Congressional Districts 1, 2 and 8, and a number of local races and propositions, including Snohomish County prosecutor. An initial round of election...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
ilovekent.net

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘An open letter to our King County neighbors’

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]. Everyone deserves to live in a safe community, regardless of the color of your skin or how humble your home. Lately there’s been concern our communities aren’t safe, fueled by narratives of rising crime and violence. A recently publicized letter from eight of the 13 South King County mayors made an unsubstantiated claim that policing and drug policy reforms enacted by the state Legislature are driving an increase in crime. Those narratives aren’t just false. They are dangerous. We must prioritize evidence-based approaches to safety for everyone and not fall for the false narrative that we need tough-on-crime policies that lead to violence against BIPOC communities. The cost to our friends and neighbors is far too great.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

2022 election results for Thurston, Lewis, and Pacific counties

Voters from Olympia to Centralia to Long Beach and beyond will weigh in on a number of key local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8, 2022 general election results across Thurston, Lewis and Pacific counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional Districts 3 and 10, and state legislative districts 2, 19, 22, and 35.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Seattle’s Left Pressures Council to Cut Funding for Cops and Sweeps

Last week, leftist organizers held two demonstrations at City Hall to pressure city council members to adopt budget demands that would fund social services with money Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed to fill unfillable positions in the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and to expand the City’s efforts to sweep unhoused people.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Officials backpedal on Capitol Hill Superblock plan

City officials and the Capitol Hill community advocacy group behind the initiative are backing off a report that any plans for a so-called Capitol Hill Superblock pedestrianization plan for Pike/Pine are moving forward. Mayor Bruce Harrell was dispatched to the neighborhood Sunday for meetings with local businesses to hear from...
SEATTLE, WA
emeraldcityjournal.com

U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. ‘Alfie’ Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes

Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Director and retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Lourdes E. ‘Alfie’ Alvarado-Ramos will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes November 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. She is being recognized for always placing the needs of service members—past and present—in the center of all that she does, whether on the battlefield or across Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA

