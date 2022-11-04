ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

wabi.tv

Rockland police grappling with a juvenile crime wave

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland is dealing with a rash of crimes committed by juveniles. Close to 100 calls in just the last three months. Like the town of Fairfield, Rockland police say there is growing concern in part due to current legal constraints. “Rockland is not the only place...
ROCKLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven car/deer accidents

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service. A 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson was issued a summons Nov. 1 for Failing to Make Oral or Written Accident Report, on Academy Hill, Newcastle, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WGME

Crashes on I-295 in Brunswick shut down southbound lanes, 2 hospitalized

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says two separate crashes on I-295 in Brunswick shut down the southbound lanes Tuesday night. Two people were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Viewer video from the scene shows several large vehicles involved in the crash. Maine State Police says the...
BRUNSWICK, ME
mainepublic.org

Dennis Dechaine's DNA 'excluded' from crime scene items after enhanced testing

New and enhanced DNA testing of several items recovered from the crime scene in Bowdoin where 12-year-old Sarah Cherry was killed in 1988 does not directly tie convicted murderer Dennis Dechaine to her death. An evidence examination report from the California-based Serological Research Institute says Dechaine is excluded from four...
BOWDOIN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police respond to two multi-vehicle crashes on I-295 in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people were transported to a nearby hospital following two multi-vehicle crashes that occurred in Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of two, three-vehicle crashes on I-295 southbound at mile marker 27, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
BRUNSWICK, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Oct. 20-26. Donovan O. Conary, 25, of Belfast, disorderly conduct (offensive words/gestures) in Belfast May 29, 72 hours in jail. Corey Main, 47, of Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Belfast Aug. 2, 90 days...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
WGME

District attorney recuses himself from Eliot Cutler case

ELLSWORTH (BDN) -- Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, has recused himself from prosecuting former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, who is accused of possessing sexually explicit material involving children. Foster and Cutler share the same attorney. Foster is represented by Augusta defense attorney Walter McKee, who...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Traffic impacts on Western Ave. in Augusta

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Transportation will be performing work at the intersection of Western Avenue and Armory Street in Augusta that will impact traffic later this week and all next week. The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 9th and end by Friday, November 18th.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings

AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing

SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
SIDNEY, ME
Z107.3

‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate

Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Androscoggin County election results: November 2022

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Androscoggin County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville man’s murder sentencing delayed

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man who killed his girlfriend in 2019 was schedule to be sentenced Friday afternoon, but that hearing was delayed. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty in May. Lovejoy admitted to shooting Melissa Sousa at their home. Officials say the pair lived at the Gold Street apartment...
WATERVILLE, ME

