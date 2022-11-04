Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Rockland police grappling with a juvenile crime wave
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Rockland is dealing with a rash of crimes committed by juveniles. Close to 100 calls in just the last three months. Like the town of Fairfield, Rockland police say there is growing concern in part due to current legal constraints. “Rockland is not the only place...
WGME
'Despicable act': Police looking for man who dumped dishwasher, fridge in Bath cemetery
BATH (WGME) -- Police want to know who dumped a refrigerator and a dishwasher in a Bath cemetery on Monday. Police say a man in a black pickup truck dumped a refrigerator and dishwasher in the Oak Grove Cemetery. We are investigating an incident that occurred yesterday afternoon in the...
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven car/deer accidents
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1 to Nov. 8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service. A 17-year-old male juvenile from Jefferson was issued a summons Nov. 1 for Failing to Make Oral or Written Accident Report, on Academy Hill, Newcastle, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
WGME
Crashes on I-295 in Brunswick shut down southbound lanes, 2 hospitalized
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says two separate crashes on I-295 in Brunswick shut down the southbound lanes Tuesday night. Two people were taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Viewer video from the scene shows several large vehicles involved in the crash. Maine State Police says the...
WGME
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
mainepublic.org
Dennis Dechaine's DNA 'excluded' from crime scene items after enhanced testing
New and enhanced DNA testing of several items recovered from the crime scene in Bowdoin where 12-year-old Sarah Cherry was killed in 1988 does not directly tie convicted murderer Dennis Dechaine to her death. An evidence examination report from the California-based Serological Research Institute says Dechaine is excluded from four...
Police respond to two multi-vehicle crashes on I-295 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people were transported to a nearby hospital following two multi-vehicle crashes that occurred in Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of two, three-vehicle crashes on I-295 southbound at mile marker 27, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.
WGME
Convicted fraudster Nathan Reardon's victims wonder if they'll get money they’re owed
When Lore Lipkvich answered an ad for a bookkeeping job with a company called Choice Auto Sales in July 2021, she had been on unemployment for some time. She went to drop off her resume at Choice Auto’s listed address on Perry Road, but she stayed in her car and looked at the building, which had no cars outside, no visible lights on or anyone inside.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Oct. 20-26. Donovan O. Conary, 25, of Belfast, disorderly conduct (offensive words/gestures) in Belfast May 29, 72 hours in jail. Corey Main, 47, of Belfast, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in Belfast Aug. 2, 90 days...
WGME
Maine man sentenced after being found with more than 3 pounds of fentanyl
BANGOR (WGME) – A Maine man was sentenced on Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison after being found with over 3 pounds of fentanyl. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Kristopher Churchill of Bangor to 2 1/2 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Churchill pleaded guilty to...
WGME
District attorney recuses himself from Eliot Cutler case
ELLSWORTH (BDN) -- Matthew Foster, the district attorney for Hancock and Washington counties, has recused himself from prosecuting former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, who is accused of possessing sexually explicit material involving children. Foster and Cutler share the same attorney. Foster is represented by Augusta defense attorney Walter McKee, who...
foxbangor.com
Traffic impacts on Western Ave. in Augusta
AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Transportation will be performing work at the intersection of Western Avenue and Armory Street in Augusta that will impact traffic later this week and all next week. The work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, November 9th and end by Friday, November 18th.
Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Man Facing 30 Years & 2 Million Dollar Fine for Drug Charges in Waterville, Maine
Guilty Plea for Possessing Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute. A 31-year-old Waterville man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Facing 30 Years in Prison and 2 Million Dollar Fine. Patrick Hanson faces up to 30 years in prison with up to 2 million dollars in fines....
WGME
'Vulgar': Residents upset about controversial political signs in Maine city
BREWER (WGME) -- One Maine neighborhood hopes the end of campaign season will mean the end of some very nasty campaign signs. One resident on Chamberlain Street in Brewer is displaying controversial political signs that many neighbors are not fans of. Most of them are explicit banners about President Joe...
Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing
SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
penbaypilot.com
Pen Bay, Waldo County General hospitals add new ambulance company for patient transports
BELFAST and ROCKPORT — Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital are contracting with a second ambulance service, NorthStar, based in Farmington, to transport patients who need to be taken to other health care facilities. Until last week, Pen Bay had been working with North East Mobile...
‘Shed Happens’ On The Maine Interstate
Pay attention on the roads, you never know who may be watching!. Maine driving can be a very stressful and anxiety-filled experience, if you see stupidity on the roads, there is a place you can go to see all sorts of bad driving choices from people all over the state of Maine.
WMTW
Androscoggin County election results: November 2022
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — See full results for Androscoggin County following Election Day in Maine. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY...
wabi.tv
Waterville man’s murder sentencing delayed
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man who killed his girlfriend in 2019 was schedule to be sentenced Friday afternoon, but that hearing was delayed. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty in May. Lovejoy admitted to shooting Melissa Sousa at their home. Officials say the pair lived at the Gold Street apartment...
