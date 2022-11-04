ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Mebane teen named suspect in murders of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods

In a Monday afternoon press conference, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Issiah Ross, 17, will be tried as an adult for the Sept. 18 murders of two teenagers after Ross’ attorneys did not appeal to try him as a juvenile. Ross is charged with two counts of first-degree...
MEBANE, NC
WRAL

Veterans Day 2022: List of free meals & discounts

To thank veterans and current military members for their service, many businesses are offering free meals, restaurant deals, grocery store discounts and more for Veterans Day this year!. The majority of these offers take place on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022 but some offers take place on other days....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
ednc.org

A.I.M., God, and having a little faith that things will turn out all right

Four educators from Bertie County Schools are westbound, headed to the Raleigh Convention Center with equal parts excitement and curiosity, on a Tuesday afternoon. Their destination: the Department of Public Instruction’s second annual A.I.M. Conference. The conference draws more than 1,000 educators from more than 100 districts across the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'I feel like it saved my life': Raleigh teen explains why she jumped out of Lyft ride while it was moving

RALEIGH, N.C. — A teenager in Raleigh said she had to jump out of a moving car Tuesday after she felt unsafe as a passenger in a Lyft ride. Eziya Bowden, 16, said she got into a Lyft after work just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. She said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Identical twins share strong bond in Moore County

Brother Ron and Don Marley, identical twins born in 1947, have shared a unique bond their whole lives. Brother Ron and Don Marley, identical twins born in 1947, have shared a unique bond their whole lives.

