She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Related
Person of interest sought after driver allegedly hit, killed Visalia bicyclist
Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman who California Highway Patrol officials believe is a person of interest in a crash that fatally hit a 30-year-old man riding a bicycle on Saturday.
KMJ
Speeder Overturns SUV Down Highway 180 Embankment, Says CHP
FRESNO, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — As the Valley continues to receive some much-needed rain, the California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to slow down on wet roads. According to CHP, a driver making their way onto Highway 180 near Chestnut was going way too fast and spun out. The driver then hit a guardrail and rolled their SUV down an embankment.
Family remembers man killed in suspected hit-and-run in Tulare County
31-year-old Jimmy Slate Jr. was hit and killed while walking and pushing his bicycle on Avenue 144, South of Avenue 313.
CHP: Suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search is on for a woman who killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Tulare County, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to the area of Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 for a report of a car […]
legalexaminer.com
One Killed and Three Injured in DUI-Related Accident in Easton CA
A DUI suspect was arrested after a Fresno County three-car accident killed one victim and injured three others Friday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene south of Fresno in Easton sometime after 4 p.m. on November 4, 2022. The Fresno Bee reports the collision took place along...
KMJ
Suspect Dies In Police Custody Following Stabbing In Orange Cove
ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A 25-year-old man died in police custody following a stabbing in Orange Cove. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Orange Cove Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Casuga Court on Sunday, Nov. 6, regarding a stabbing.
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in central Fresno, police say
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a driver in central Fresno Tuesday evening.
KMJ
Man Arrested Following 2nd Burglary at CVS in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Police arrested a man Tuesday morning following a burglary at a pharmacy in Clovis. It happened before 6:00 a.m. at the CVS at Ashlan and Fowler. An employee at an alarm company saw the man break into the pharmacy and called the Clovis Police Department...
NBC Los Angeles
Riverside County-Based Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation in Fresno
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
IDENTIFIED: Victim, suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Hanford, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim and suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Hanford Friday night were identified, according to the Hanford Police Department. Police say around 9:40 p.m officers responded to the intersection of Lacey Blvd. and 10th Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision involving a pedestrian. The victim, identified […]
Street race turned to shooting in Tulare, sheriff says
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people […]
Long trail of evidence leads to Fresno murder suspect
A long trail of evidence led police to the Fresno man who's now accused of committing murder in a fit of jealous rage.
Stabbing suspect dies while in custody of Orange Cove police after altercation, deputies say
A man who was arrested for a stabbing in Orange Cove over the weekend has died while in custody.
KMJ
Video of Suspect Released in Connection to Murders of Mother and Daughter in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KMJFOX26) — Fresno Police Department has uncovered new evidence in September’s double murder of a Fresno teen and her infant daughter. Police hope the new evidence is a game changer in solving the case. We believe there’s evidence in this field, we have information that the...
thesungazette.com
Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft
On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.
KMPH.com
Stabbed woman holds suspect down until police arrive in Southeast Fresno, officers say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman who was stabbed in Southeast Fresno was able to hold the suspect down until police arrived, according to officers. Fresno Police responded to the Sunset Sands Apartment near Maple and McKinley Avenues around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a stabbing. When...
thesungazette.com
County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer
VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago. At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie...
Car crash in southeast Fresno sends one person to the hospital
Fresno Police believe one driver ran a red light and collided with another car on Maple and Church avenues Saturday night.
WATCH: 19 arrests in Operation H.O.O.K. child predator sting in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
Merced Police: Vehicle flips upside down with child inside, driver arrested for DUI
MERCED -- Merced Police are investigating a DUI crash that involved a 2-year-old girl.According to police, on Nov. 4, officers arrived at the 200 block of East 21st Street, where they found a vehicle upside down.Through their investigation, they learned that the driver, 22-year-old Alexandra Ramirez, was intoxicated and fell asleep at the wheel.The vehicle struck a tree and flipped over while an improperly restrained 2-year-old child was in the backseat. Ramirez was arrested and booked for felony D.U.I., causing injury, felony hit and run, and felony child endangerment.Police say that the child's injuries were not serious.
