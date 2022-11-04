ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMJ

Speeder Overturns SUV Down Highway 180 Embankment, Says CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — As the Valley continues to receive some much-needed rain, the California Highway Patrol would like to remind drivers to slow down on wet roads. According to CHP, a driver making their way onto Highway 180 near Chestnut was going way too fast and spun out. The driver then hit a guardrail and rolled their SUV down an embankment.
FRESNO, CA
legalexaminer.com

One Killed and Three Injured in DUI-Related Accident in Easton CA

A DUI suspect was arrested after a Fresno County three-car accident killed one victim and injured three others Friday afternoon. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene south of Fresno in Easton sometime after 4 p.m. on November 4, 2022. The Fresno Bee reports the collision took place along...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Man Arrested Following 2nd Burglary at CVS in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Police arrested a man Tuesday morning following a burglary at a pharmacy in Clovis. It happened before 6:00 a.m. at the CVS at Ashlan and Fowler. An employee at an alarm company saw the man break into the pharmacy and called the Clovis Police Department...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Street race turned to shooting in Tulare, sheriff says

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people […]
TULARE, CA
thesungazette.com

Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft

On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

County prosecutors help deny parole for local murderer

VISALIA – A week after objecting early-parole hearings for two inmates, prosecutors successfully secured a denial of parole for a man who murdered his ex-girlfriend 21 years ago. At a virtual hearing on Nov. 1, Tulare County District Attorney (TCDA) prosecutors secured a three-year denial of parole for Eddie...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Merced Police: Vehicle flips upside down with child inside, driver arrested for DUI

MERCED -- Merced Police are investigating a DUI crash that involved a 2-year-old girl.According to police, on Nov. 4, officers arrived at the 200 block of East 21st Street, where they found a vehicle upside down.Through their investigation, they learned that the driver, 22-year-old Alexandra Ramirez, was intoxicated and fell asleep at the wheel.The vehicle struck a tree and flipped over while an improperly restrained 2-year-old child was in the backseat. Ramirez was arrested and booked for felony D.U.I., causing injury, felony hit and run, and felony child endangerment.Police say that the child's injuries were not serious.   
MERCED, CA

