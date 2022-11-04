ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

SPCA Monday: Pippa

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, we got to meet Pippa on News 4 at Noon. Pippa is a four-year-old chihuahua mix. She is very friendly and energetic. If you’re interested in adopting Pippa, call Erie County SPCA at 716-875-7360 or click here.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Kid Goes Viral For Helping Classmate

They say that Buffalo is the city of good neighbors and the action of a local school student serves as a reminder that this is 100 percent true. Sometimes kids can be cruel to other kids when they don't have cool clothes or nice shows, especially in middle school. Something like this happened recently to a 7th-grade boy at Buffalo Creek Academy, a local charter school in Buffalo's Old First Ward neigborhood.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Donate A Coat To Help Keep Kids In Buffalo Warm This Winter

Donations are needed for Colvin Cleaners' Annual Coats 4 Kids Drive. Here's how you can help. Coats 4 Kids is an annual program created by Colvin Cleaners. This program allows Buffalo's favorite dry cleaner to give back to the community in a way that WNYorkers desperately need -- by giving the gift of warmth. Colvin Cleaners, along with other partners, collects winter garments from all collection locations, schools, churches and many businesses.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are The 5 Cheapest Apartments Available In Buffalo

Even though unemployment is at a near-record low and inflation has been falling lately, finding an affordable apartment in Western New York has been pretty difficult lately. Here maybe a few options if you are housing hunting on a budget. There are tons of top-notch apartments available all around the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York

Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
LANCASTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy