Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SPCA Monday: Pippa
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, we got to meet Pippa on News 4 at Noon. Pippa is a four-year-old chihuahua mix. She is very friendly and energetic. If you’re interested in adopting Pippa, call Erie County SPCA at 716-875-7360 or click here.
Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
$20,000 raised for Buddy's Second Chance Rescue and the Ten Lives Club
A Tailgate "Pawty" celebrates raising $20,000 for Buddy's Second Chance Rescue and Ten Lives Club during Bills game
Buffalo Kid Goes Viral For Helping Classmate
They say that Buffalo is the city of good neighbors and the action of a local school student serves as a reminder that this is 100 percent true. Sometimes kids can be cruel to other kids when they don't have cool clothes or nice shows, especially in middle school. Something like this happened recently to a 7th-grade boy at Buffalo Creek Academy, a local charter school in Buffalo's Old First Ward neigborhood.
Fire causes $100K in damage on Exchange Street
Crews responded to the scene on Tuesday morning.
Buffalo man shot on Exchange Street
Anyone with information that could help police investigate this incident can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Donate A Coat To Help Keep Kids In Buffalo Warm This Winter
Donations are needed for Colvin Cleaners' Annual Coats 4 Kids Drive. Here's how you can help. Coats 4 Kids is an annual program created by Colvin Cleaners. This program allows Buffalo's favorite dry cleaner to give back to the community in a way that WNYorkers desperately need -- by giving the gift of warmth. Colvin Cleaners, along with other partners, collects winter garments from all collection locations, schools, churches and many businesses.
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
Going green with those old orange pumpkins
Now to a big question following every Halloween: what to do with all those pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns? Many people decided to bring those orange gourds to a special composting event.
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
Here Are The 5 Cheapest Apartments Available In Buffalo
Even though unemployment is at a near-record low and inflation has been falling lately, finding an affordable apartment in Western New York has been pretty difficult lately. Here maybe a few options if you are housing hunting on a budget. There are tons of top-notch apartments available all around the...
WGRZ TV
Vacant Building Catches Fire in Buffalo
Buffalo fire officials told us they don't know the cause. but did call it *suspicious.
Buffalo Sabres Bringing Back Black And Red Jersey For Thanksgiving
The biggest party night of the year just got a bit more retro as the Buffalo Sabres announced that they will be wearing the Black and Red "Goat Head" jerseys for their game on November 23rd. The day before Thanksgiving is usually the biggest day of the year at local...
Construction Begins on These Four Pizza Hut Locations in WNY
If you're like me and grew up in the '90s and the early-to-mid 2000s in Western New York, then you probably went to places like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, Ponderosa and Kahunaville. Another popular place to visit was Pizza Hut. Yes, this is Buffalo and as we all know, the local...
Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York
Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
Buffalo Restaurant Vandalized, Western New York Steps Up To Help Owner
A new and popular eatery in Buffalo was the recent victim of vandalism. Still, some Western New York community members stepped up and helped the owner recover from some of the damage quickly. Crazy Good Eatz, a new restaurant that opened on Main Street in the Delavan/Hospital neighborhood of Buffalo...
Body discovered in Cazenovia Creek
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police say a body was discovered Saturday. Police say they responded to a call just before 11:30 a.m. where a body had been discovered floating in Cazenovia Creek near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive. Police say that they helped removed the body from the water and an autopsy will […]
Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
gardeningknowhow.com
Q.Should Pachysandra Be Cut Back To Ground Level During Fall Cleanup?
Should pachysandra be cut back to Ground level during fall cleanup time here in Buffalo, New York area? Thank you, RL Buffalo, NY.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0