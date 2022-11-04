Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
State Comptroller DiNapoli secures fourth term
The second longest-serving comptroller in state history, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli secured his fourth term Tuesday night with a victory over Republican Paul Rodriguez, Spectrum News projects. DiNapoli holds a 56.9% to 43.1% lead, with nearly 83% of the vote reporting as of Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press.
NY1
New York Republicans return to political wilderness, following statewide losses
Supporters of Rep. Lee Zeldin's bid for governor entered Cipriani's in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night giddy with anticipation. Their man, it was widely seen, had the best shot becoming the first New York Republican governor in decades. They're going to have to wait another four years. New York Republicans...
NY1
New York Attorney General Letitia James wins second term
Spectrum News projects that New York state Attorney General Letitia James successfully secured a second term and beat her Republican opponent Michael Henry 54.2% to 45.8%, with nearly 83% of the vote reported Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press. James, the first woman and first Black New Yorker elected...
NY1
New York lawmakers want to make daylight saving time permanent
Two state lawmakers in New York are trying to make daylight saving time permanent, ending the need to push clocks back an hour in the fall and forward in the springtime. The proposal has united Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Republican state Sen. Joe Griffo, who are both backing the measure that would need to be done in a compact with neighboring states.
NY1
More than 1.1 million early in-person votes cast in New York
More than 1.1 million early in-person votes have been cast over nine days in New York statewide amid a closely watched race for governor, according to numbers released Monday by the state Board of Elections. All told, 1,178,674 votes have been cast statewide. Early voting has been in place since...
NY1
Morning Briefing: Election Day has arrived. Here's what to expect
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Make sure you wear a jacket today. Temperatures are about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. However, there will be no rain this Election Day, as skies will be sunny. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. 5...
Comments / 0