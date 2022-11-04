ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NY1

State Comptroller DiNapoli secures fourth term

The second longest-serving comptroller in state history, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli secured his fourth term Tuesday night with a victory over Republican Paul Rodriguez, Spectrum News projects. DiNapoli holds a 56.9% to 43.1% lead, with nearly 83% of the vote reporting as of Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press.
NY1

New York Attorney General Letitia James wins second term

Spectrum News projects that New York state Attorney General Letitia James successfully secured a second term and beat her Republican opponent Michael Henry 54.2% to 45.8%, with nearly 83% of the vote reported Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press. James, the first woman and first Black New Yorker elected...
NY1

New York lawmakers want to make daylight saving time permanent

Two state lawmakers in New York are trying to make daylight saving time permanent, ending the need to push clocks back an hour in the fall and forward in the springtime. The proposal has united Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Republican state Sen. Joe Griffo, who are both backing the measure that would need to be done in a compact with neighboring states.
NY1

More than 1.1 million early in-person votes cast in New York

More than 1.1 million early in-person votes have been cast over nine days in New York statewide amid a closely watched race for governor, according to numbers released Monday by the state Board of Elections. All told, 1,178,674 votes have been cast statewide. Early voting has been in place since...
