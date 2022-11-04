ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Related
purplePTSD.com

Cowboys/Vikings Won’t Play on SNF After All

With the NFL now transitioning into a “flexing schedule” following the NFL trade deadline, one of the teams on the radar for these “flexed” games has been the Minnesota Vikings. In particular, the Week 11 game between the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys and now 7-1 Minnesota Vikings had been theorized as a potential suitor to be flexed to Sunday Night Football.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

PFF Sends the Vikings a CB in Latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

It turns out that I’m not the only person on the trend of sending cornerbacks to the Vikings in mock drafts. As the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, many outlets have been posting updated 2023 NFL mock drafts in response. Pro Football Focus got in on the action as well. In their latest mock draft, PFF sends the Vikings a CB.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

You Like That?! Kirk Cousins, Vikings Win in Washington, 20-17

Kirk Cousins returned to the nation’s capital for the first time as an opponent on Sunday as the Vikings faced the Washington Commanders. As has been the story of the season for Minnesota, it certainly wasn’t the prettiest victory at times. However, when it mattered most, all facets of the team stepped up, and the Vikings win in Washington, 20-17.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Reaction to Vikings Win over Commanders in Week 9

This is Episode 156 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the fallout from Commanders-Vikings. Particularly, T.J. Hockenson, the evolving nature of the Vikings, and Dalvin Cook are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. The Vikings knocked...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The NFC North Round-Up: Vikings Reign Supreme

After another week of NFL football, the Minnesota Vikings continue their chokehold on the NFC North division. Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to another comeback win this weekend while both the Bears and Packers lost. This means that Minnesota’s lead in the division has increased to 4.5 games, and there’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: Vikings Inch Closer to the Top

We are officially halfway through the NFL season, and in this week’s power rankings, we see the Minnesota Vikings inch ever closer to the top spot after their sixth-straight victory. Here’s where every team stands heading into Week 10 of the season. Last Week: 29-17 win @ HOU.
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Podcast: Finding Ways to Win

Very few would have put the Vikings at 7-1 at this stage in their season. Alas, they’ve achieved the record they deserve: a fantastic one that puts them in full control of the division. What’s more, they’ve got a decent shot at claiming the conference. Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly and partner-in-crime Sam – unpacks the recent win over the Commanders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings are Super Bowl Contenders

They say winning any game in the NFL is hard. Well, that’s for the Minnesota Vikings this season, and six in a row. Despite the 7-1 start, the national focus has seemed to be on the one game they didn’t win against the NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, and that the Vikings haven’t been winning convincingly. However, it’s time to admit that the Vikings are Super Bowl contenders.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
591K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy