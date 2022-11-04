Read full article on original website
Cowboys/Vikings Won’t Play on SNF After All
With the NFL now transitioning into a “flexing schedule” following the NFL trade deadline, one of the teams on the radar for these “flexed” games has been the Minnesota Vikings. In particular, the Week 11 game between the 6-2 Dallas Cowboys and now 7-1 Minnesota Vikings had been theorized as a potential suitor to be flexed to Sunday Night Football.
Questions Answered: A Keenum Appearance, Akayleb Evans, Tonga for Real
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 7th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Questions Answered: Johnathan Abram Is Available, 7-Game Win Streaks, Dantzler
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 8th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
PFF Sends the Vikings a CB in Latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft
It turns out that I’m not the only person on the trend of sending cornerbacks to the Vikings in mock drafts. As the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, many outlets have been posting updated 2023 NFL mock drafts in response. Pro Football Focus got in on the action as well. In their latest mock draft, PFF sends the Vikings a CB.
You Like That?! Kirk Cousins, Vikings Win in Washington, 20-17
Kirk Cousins returned to the nation’s capital for the first time as an opponent on Sunday as the Vikings faced the Washington Commanders. As has been the story of the season for Minnesota, it certainly wasn’t the prettiest victory at times. However, when it mattered most, all facets of the team stepped up, and the Vikings win in Washington, 20-17.
Former Vikings WR Joins 49ers for Potential Playoff Run
Another former Vikings WR is on the move this week. Tajae Sharpe played with the Vikings during the 2020 season, and now, he hops over to the San Francisco 49ers to help with their potential playoff run. In order to free up room for Sharp, the Niners released TE Troy Fumagalli.
Reaction to Vikings Win over Commanders in Week 9
This is Episode 156 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the fallout from Commanders-Vikings. Particularly, T.J. Hockenson, the evolving nature of the Vikings, and Dalvin Cook are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. The Vikings knocked...
The NFC North Round-Up: Vikings Reign Supreme
After another week of NFL football, the Minnesota Vikings continue their chokehold on the NFC North division. Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to another comeback win this weekend while both the Bears and Packers lost. This means that Minnesota’s lead in the division has increased to 4.5 games, and there’s...
Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: Vikings Inch Closer to the Top
We are officially halfway through the NFL season, and in this week’s power rankings, we see the Minnesota Vikings inch ever closer to the top spot after their sixth-straight victory. Here’s where every team stands heading into Week 10 of the season. Last Week: 29-17 win @ HOU.
The Triple Pick and 7 Other Thoughts Following the Vikings’ Week 9 Win
Snagging the win in week 9 didn’t look like it’d materialize for the Vikings. Nay, the Commanders seemed to be in a position to climb to 5-4, largely because of a dominant effort from their defensive line and an unfortunate collision between Camryn Bynum and the official. Thankfully,...
Don’t Expect Patrick Peterson to Leave the Vikings Anytime Soon
The Minnesota Vikings have had some struggles on the defensive side of the ball at times, but they’ve consistently made plays when needed. One of the main reasons for that has been the play of Patrick Peterson as the 32-year-old CB has turned the clock back and is back to playing at the All-Pro level we saw him at in the mid-2010s.
Vikings Podcast: Finding Ways to Win
Very few would have put the Vikings at 7-1 at this stage in their season. Alas, they’ve achieved the record they deserve: a fantastic one that puts them in full control of the division. What’s more, they’ve got a decent shot at claiming the conference. Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly and partner-in-crime Sam – unpacks the recent win over the Commanders.
You Can Count the Vikings “Magic Number” on One Hand
The Minnesota Vikings won again this past Sunday, and each of the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears lost. Because of that, the Vikings have a ridiculously low “magic number” to clinch the NFC North. In fact, halfway through the season, their magic number is miniscule enough that...
Josh Allen’s Status Uncertain Ahead of Game vs. Vikings
If you’re a Vikings fan, you’ve probably had this Week 10 matchup with the Buffalo Bills circled as the toughest game of the year for Minnesota. Especially considering the game will take place in Buffalo, there were very few people who gave the Vikings a chance in this game when the season started.
The Vikings are Super Bowl Contenders
They say winning any game in the NFL is hard. Well, that’s for the Minnesota Vikings this season, and six in a row. Despite the 7-1 start, the national focus has seemed to be on the one game they didn’t win against the NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, and that the Vikings haven’t been winning convincingly. However, it’s time to admit that the Vikings are Super Bowl contenders.
