Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Grant Basile helps Virginia Tech cruise past Delaware State
In his Virginia Tech debut, Grant Basile looked like a perfect fit for his new team as he tallied 30
WDBJ7.com
Hokies men’s basketball goes into 2022-23 season with 95-57 win over Delaware St.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team defeated Delaware St. 95-57 Monday night in their first game of the 2022-23 journey. Grant Basile scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. The Hokies go on to host Lehigh this Thursday.
247Sports
Virginia Tech Football: TE Daequan Wright burned his redshirt against Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech freshman Daequan Wright has joined a small handful of the Hokies’ 2022 signing class by officially burning his redshirt on Saturday afternoon during Virginia Tech’s home contest against Georgia Tech. The former 247Sports four-star prospect has played in five games during his truefreshmanseason, according to Virginia...
WDBJ7.com
No. 13 Hokies women’s basketball team rolls over Mount St. Mary’s 101-45
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The No. 13 Virginia Tech women’s team brought in their new season to the tune of more than doubling their first opponent’s tally on the court, defeating Mount St. Mary’s 101-45. Cayla King dropped 33 points, including a school-record nine threes in the game. Liz Kitley finished with 18 points and nine boards.
Franklin News Post
Eagles travel to the coast for playoff rematch
VIRGINIA BEACH—Franklin County opens Class 6 Region A football playoffs Thursday with a rematch against Western Branch. The game has been moved to Thursday because inclement weather is predicted for the Virginia Beach area Friday. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Western Branch (8-2) is the No. 4 seed in the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football freshman QB dies in North Carolina crash
Awful news to pass along out of North Carolina: Will Patterson, a quarterback at Ferrum College, has passed after a reported crash. Ferrum College’s football team announced the tragic passing of Patterson Sunday via social media. Ferrum is a private college in Virginia. The football team competes at the...
WDBJ7.com
New pro hockey team headed to Wythe County with redevelopment of Apex Center
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Wythe County Release) - Professional hockey is about to have a new home in Virginia. Wythe County announced Monday it will lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square foot Appalachian Exposition (Apex) Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC (ADH). ADH’s renewable 10-year lease will bring hockey, other indoor sports, concerts and events to the center, which opened in 2019.
WSLS
Ferrum student-athlete dies in North Carolina car crash
ROANOKE, Va. – The Ferrum football program is mourning the loss of a teammate following a North Carolina traffic crash. Will Patterson passed away as a result of a traffic crash Saturday in Lee County, North Carolina according to Ferrum College officials. Patterson was in his freshman season at...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball jackpot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion as of Monday night, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road in Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
theroanoker.com
The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience
Blue Cow Ice Cream celebrates another platinum win, in addition to statewide expansion and community outpouring of support. Co-owners Carolyn and Jason Kiser have had a busy year full of ice cream. Blue Cow Ice Cream is officially a beloved state business, with locations in the four cities of Roanoke, Fredericksburg, Virginia Beach and Richmond (plus a recently-announced fifth location in Richmond area West Short Pump). We like to think they’d be hard-pressed to find more enthusiastic fans than right here in their hometown, especially as readers have consistently awarded Blue Cow Ice Cream a platinum winner for Best Ice Cream, including in this year’s Dining Awards.
Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
Lucky Virginia woman wins $250,000 from lottery ticket she bought at Kroger
Susan Smith went to the grocery store because she was craving a ham sandwich, but what she got was a lot more than ham and cheese.
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Smoke In Chimneys competing for chance to win $10,000 in Bull Pen competition
NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia FAIRS Agriculture and Forestry Innovation Challenge Bull Pen Competition is coming down to its final stages. Contestants are competing for their chance to win $10,000 to advance their business ideas. Ty Walker, owner of Smoke In Chimneys in New Castle, couldn’t believe they...
WDBJ7.com
Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy uses horse therapy to help those with special needs
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy is giving a new ability to those with disabilities. Adults and children are able to strengthen motor skills, muscles, and communication, while also learning how to ride a horse. Lori Pugh started riding four years ago and has seen cognitive and...
Tennessee Tribune
Roanoke: A sanctuary within the Blue Ridge
The Blue Ridge, famed for its endless trails and outdoor recreation, offers an array of outdoor adventure. Nestled within the expansive mountain range sits Roanoke, the largest city along the Appalachian trail. Discover small town charm, robust dining options, museums and more in a city where minority owned venues thrive in this richly diverse area.
WDBJ7.com
Gas in Roanoke 5.9 cents higher than a month ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 5.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 14.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $5.32 per gallon.
wfxrtv.com
Person taken into custody after large police presence in Radford; police
The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led to a suspect being taken into custody. Person taken into custody after large police presence …. The Radford City Police Department says the incident in the 700 block of Auburn Avenue has led...
WDBJ7.com
Stocked Market headed to Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Stocked Market event will be at the Berglund Center November 11-13. Robert Knight from Berglund stopped by 7@four to tell us what to expect this year. Watch the video to see that and click here for more information.
