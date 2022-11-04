Read full article on original website
MSP investigating Flint fire that left 2 young boys dead
FLINT, MI – State fire investigators are looking into a fire that left two young boys dead over the weekend. According to Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton, a fire at Midway Square townhomes began at about 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and claimed the lives of two young boys.
WNEM
Saginaw man charged with murder of Isabella Co. woman
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Saginaw man is facing multiple federal charges after an Isabella County woman was found dead in her home. The 34-year-old victim, a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, was identified as Rosanna Romero in federal court documents. She found dead on Nov. 5 after being shot several times in her home.
51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
WNEM
Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Here are the top stories we are following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following tonight. Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST. |
Flint man will serve at least 4 decades in prison after fatal shooting outside Rube’s Bar
FLINT, MI – A Flint man convicted of fatally shooting another man outside Rube’s Bar on the city’s northern end will spend at least the next four decades behind bars. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 7, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to a minimum of 43 years, nine months in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder.
Bay City teen pleads to felony in fight that left 4 teens with stab, slash wounds
BAY CITY, MI — Early this year, a large melee broke out among teens at a park in Bay City’s Banks District. When it was over, four teens were suffering from stab and slash wounds. The fight resulted in one teen being charged as an adult with two...
fox2detroit.com
Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
nbc25news.com
Suspect in custody after dead woman found by Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – Officers with the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police said that they participated in an investigation where two children were left at a local hospital. Police say they investigation led to the boundaries of the Isabella Indian Reservation, where a dead woman was discovered. Investigators say that...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police trooper involved in shootout in Bay City
BAY COUNTY (WJRT) - Investigators said a Michigan State Police trooper shot an armed man during an exchange of gunfire over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning while the trooper and his K-9 were helping the Bay County Sheriff's Office search for a 21-year-old suspect in a possible assault.
wsgw.com
Trooper On Leave Following Officer Involved Shooting in Bay County
Michigan State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting involving a Bay City man. On Sunday at about 12:45 a.m. on Marleen Drive near Murphy Street, a state trooper and canine from the Tri-City Post were assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department tracking a suspect who had fled after an alleged assault. When the trooper encountered the suspect there was an exchange of gunfire, and the suspect was struck. The 21-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers offering $4,500 reward for homicide arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a homicide. About 2 p.m. on May 7, 2021, 22-year-old Marquanae Harris was shot and killed. Harris was seated in a car near Hosmer and 17th Street in Saginaw when she was killed. The Major Crime...
Drunk Michigan poll worker arrested after making violent threats, police say
FLINT, MI -- A Michigan poll worker was arrested for public intoxication and making threats of violence Tuesday night at a polling center in Flint, police said. The Flint Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 to the Haskell Community Center, located at 2201 Forest Hill Ave. in Flint, after election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated.
Police searching for several suspects in theft of lottery tickets in Detroit [PHOTOS]
Police are asking for tips from the public to help identify several suspects involved in the alleged left of lottery tickets at an east side Detroit gas station.
Shooter in Flint Family Dollar case says he was defending stepfather
FLINT, MI – Ramonyea Bishop doesn’t dispute that he shot and killed 43-year-old Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn, a security guard at the Family Dollar store on 5th Avenue in Flint after the store employee assaulted his mother. But Bishop, charged with first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm...
nbc25news.com
Police: Pedestrian in wheelchair dies after being struck by car in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — A Flint City resident is dead after he was struck by a car in Flint Friday night. On November 4, just after 8:00 p.m., police responded to a pedestrian accident in the area of Pasadena Ave and Thornton Ave. The initial investigation revealed a 51-year-old male...
$4,500 reward offered for info in fatal drive-by shooting of Saginaw woman in May 2021
SAGINAW, MI — Authorities are offering a reward for information in a 2021 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a Saginaw woman. MarQuanae A. “Qae Qae” Harris, 22, suffered fatal gunshots wounds about 2 p.m. on May 7, 2021, as she sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of Hosmer Street on Saginaw’s East Side. A 21-year-old man who had been seated in the driver’s seat also was shot but survived his wounds.
abc12.com
Police identify person of interest in Flint after deadly hit-and-run crash
Police have identified a person of interest after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Pasadena Avenue in Flint Township on Friday night. Police identify person of interest in Flint after deadly hit-and-run crash. Police say a 51-year-old man from Flint was riding a wheelchair on Pasadena Avenue when a black Dodge...
Prosecutors rest case in Flint Family Dollar murder trial
FLINT, MI – Prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of three people charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the shooting death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Genesee County Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Khary Hanible and Sam Fleet said on...
Families displaced by fatal fire at Flint apartment complex to receive new homes, clothing
FLINT, MI – Four families displaced after a fire destroyed the residences they were living in at Midway Square Townhomes early Saturday morning will be coming home to new townhomes this week, the owners of the complex said in a statement Monday, Nov. 7. Four townhomes were “severely impacted”...
WILX-TV
Man found dead in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster. Officials said...
