Burton, MI

MLive

MSP investigating Flint fire that left 2 young boys dead

FLINT, MI – State fire investigators are looking into a fire that left two young boys dead over the weekend. According to Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton, a fire at Midway Square townhomes began at about 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and claimed the lives of two young boys.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw man charged with murder of Isabella Co. woman

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 38-year-old Saginaw man is facing multiple federal charges after an Isabella County woman was found dead in her home. The 34-year-old victim, a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, was identified as Rosanna Romero in federal court documents. She found dead on Nov. 5 after being shot several times in her home.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Nationwide Report

51-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Flint (Flint, MI)

Michigan State Police responded to a fatal crash on Saturday, Nov. 4, on Pasadena Avenue and Thornton Avenue around 8:19 p.m. According to the Flint Township Police Department, Lt. Matt Vanlente, a 51-year-old Flint resident, was in his wheelchair on the roadway when he was hit by a black Dodge Durango traveling east on Pasadena.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Chase in Saginaw leads to multiple car crash

Flint business owner featured in Black Panther Mastercard commercial. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint man will serve at least 4 decades in prison after fatal shooting outside Rube’s Bar

FLINT, MI – A Flint man convicted of fatally shooting another man outside Rube’s Bar on the city’s northern end will spend at least the next four decades behind bars. Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry, 32, was sentenced Monday, Nov. 7, by Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly to a minimum of 43 years, nine months in prison for a conviction of second-degree murder.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspected shooter caught after June Facebook Live murder in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody more than 4 ½ months after authorities say he killed a man on Facebook Live in Ypsilanti Township. A nationwide manhunt was launched for 19-year-old Coreyon Brown after 46-year-old Terrill Smith was shot and killed as he streamed himself live from outside a home in the West Willow neighborhood on June 28.
YPSILANTI, MI
nbc25news.com

Suspect in custody after dead woman found by Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. – Officers with the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police said that they participated in an investigation where two children were left at a local hospital. Police say they investigation led to the boundaries of the Isabella Indian Reservation, where a dead woman was discovered. Investigators say that...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police trooper involved in shootout in Bay City

BAY COUNTY (WJRT) - Investigators said a Michigan State Police trooper shot an armed man during an exchange of gunfire over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning while the trooper and his K-9 were helping the Bay County Sheriff's Office search for a 21-year-old suspect in a possible assault.
BAY CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Trooper On Leave Following Officer Involved Shooting in Bay County

Michigan State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting involving a Bay City man. On Sunday at about 12:45 a.m. on Marleen Drive near Murphy Street, a state trooper and canine from the Tri-City Post were assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department tracking a suspect who had fled after an alleged assault. When the trooper encountered the suspect there was an exchange of gunfire, and the suspect was struck. The 21-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers offering $4,500 reward for homicide arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a homicide. About 2 p.m. on May 7, 2021, 22-year-old Marquanae Harris was shot and killed. Harris was seated in a car near Hosmer and 17th Street in Saginaw when she was killed. The Major Crime...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Drunk Michigan poll worker arrested after making violent threats, police say

FLINT, MI -- A Michigan poll worker was arrested for public intoxication and making threats of violence Tuesday night at a polling center in Flint, police said. The Flint Police Department responded around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 to the Haskell Community Center, located at 2201 Forest Hill Ave. in Flint, after election officials reported a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

$4,500 reward offered for info in fatal drive-by shooting of Saginaw woman in May 2021

SAGINAW, MI — Authorities are offering a reward for information in a 2021 drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a Saginaw woman. MarQuanae A. “Qae Qae” Harris, 22, suffered fatal gunshots wounds about 2 p.m. on May 7, 2021, as she sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of Hosmer Street on Saginaw’s East Side. A 21-year-old man who had been seated in the driver’s seat also was shot but survived his wounds.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Police identify person of interest in Flint after deadly hit-and-run crash

Police have identified a person of interest after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Pasadena Avenue in Flint Township on Friday night. Police identify person of interest in Flint after deadly hit-and-run crash. Police say a 51-year-old man from Flint was riding a wheelchair on Pasadena Avenue when a black Dodge...
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Prosecutors rest case in Flint Family Dollar murder trial

FLINT, MI – Prosecutors have rested their case in the trial of three people charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the shooting death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in May 2020. Genesee County Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Khary Hanible and Sam Fleet said on...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Man found dead in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster. Officials said...
LANSING, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

