Complex
Daniel Kaluuya Joins Cast of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel
Fresh off his performance in Jordan Peele’s summer blockbuster Nope, Daniel Kaluuya has joined the voice cast of Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the film will see Kaluuya voice the character of Hobart “Hobie” Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk, who...
Watch an Exclusive Clip From Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Upcoming Episode “Song Cry”
Hulu’s legal drama Reasonable Doubt is well into its first season and things are heating up in Episode 8 titled “Song Cry,” as the show inches closer to the season finale. Reasonable Doubt is the first scripted series created by Onyx Collective—a content brand owned and operated...
Leslie Phillips, Actor Who Voiced the Sorting Hat in ‘Harry Potter’ Films, Dies at 98
Another member of the Harry Potter cast has passed away. The Sun reports that Leslie Phillips, who voiced the Sorting Hat in the fantasy film series, has died at 98 years old. His agent, Jonathan Lloyd confirmed that the actor died “peacefully in his sleep.”. Phillips played the role...
Julia Fox Says Acting Prospects Changed After Dating Kanye: ‘I’m Not Getting as Many Offers as I Was Before’
Julia Fox is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her acting career. During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata, the Uncut Gems alum admitted that her fling with Ye didn’t exactly help her acting prospects. “After the big relationship, I...
