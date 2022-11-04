ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Daniel Kaluuya Joins Cast of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel

Fresh off his performance in Jordan Peele’s summer blockbuster Nope, Daniel Kaluuya has joined the voice cast of Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the film will see Kaluuya voice the character of Hobart “Hobie” Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy