Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Chiefs vs. Chargers matchup flexed into Sunday prime time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're one of the folks who are "Waitin' all day for Sunday night," you can add the Chiefs game to that wait time in the near future. The NFL announced Tuesday that the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers match-up originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, has been flexed into the prime time slot at 7:30 p.m.
KMBC.com

The Chiefs could have a new punt returner on Sunday Night Football against the Titans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Skyy Moore has flashed in limited opportunities as a receiver in 2022 for the Kansas City Chiefs. As a punt returner, he has struggled. His two muffed punts were likely the difference between a win and a loss against the Colts in week 3. Another muffed punt against the San Francisco 49ers in week 7 raised concern about the rookie's role as a return man.
