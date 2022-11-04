KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're one of the folks who are "Waitin' all day for Sunday night," you can add the Chiefs game to that wait time in the near future. The NFL announced Tuesday that the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers match-up originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, has been flexed into the prime time slot at 7:30 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO