ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cardinals: Three Storylines to Follow vs. Seahawks

By Ryan Sanudo
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01T00s_0izCCSta00

The Arizona Cardinals need a win in the worst way as they take on the divisional rival Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

The Arizona Cardinals are 3-5 and sitting in last place in the NFC West. Arizona will be starting a make-or-break stretch on Sunday when they face the first place 5-3 Seattle Seahawks in Week 9.

Starting with Sunday's game, the Cardinals will play three division opponents in a row. The Cardinals already have a head-to-head loss to the Seahawks from Week 6 and a loss in Week 9 would give them an 0-3 record vs. the NFC West.

Arizona has looked better offensively in their last two games, but they'll need a well-rounded performance against a Seahawks team that all of a sudden looks to be up-to-the-task in the defensive department.

A loss in Week 9 and the Cardinals fall to 3-6, which would give plenty of material during their debut in HBO's Hard Knocks next Wednesday.

But one win and they're just one game behind the division leader.

Here are three Cardinals storylines to watch as the action unfolds at State Farm Stadium:

Stop the Run

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZrCq_0izCCSta00

Arizona's rushing defense has given up 881 yards on the ground through eight games, which is 13th in the NFL.

However, the Cardinals had a tough time stopping the run against the Minnesota Vikings last week. Dalvin Cook rushed 16 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Backup Alexander Mattison ran five times for 40 yards and a touchdown. Even Kirk Cousins had a 17-yard rushing touchdown.

Seattle has rookie sensation Kenneth Walker III in their backfield. It'll be a tough task stopping the shifty back who's had 403 yards in his last four games.

Arizona did not allow more than 139 yards on the ground through the team's first seven games. If they can manage to limit Walker's flow in the offense, that could force Geno Smith to beat them through the air.

Smith has played extremely well so far in 2022, but Arizona would prefer to keep the veteran quarterback on his toes. The Cardinals sacked Smith five times and limited him to 6.3 yards per pass attempt in their Week 6 meeting.

Will D-Hop Continue Torrid Pace?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GUALp_0izCCSta00

There's a reason why the Cardinals have looked better in the team's last two games. Two words — DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins has returned since being suspended for the first six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. In two games, Hopkins has caught 22 catches on 27 targets for 262 yards.

The return of Hopkins has been huge for Kyler Murray, despite losing Marquise Brown for the foreseeable future to injury.

Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen will have the challenge of trying to stop the Murray-to-Hopkins connection. At the same time, Woolen looks to be imposing as well. He's tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions and has nabbed 19 tackles and two forced fumbles over his last five games.

Look for the Cardinals to continue utilizing Hopkins all over the field in Week 9 as the veteran receiver has been placed on both the left and right sides as well as in the slot.

Can the Cardinals Begin & Finish With a Lead?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQpGZ_0izCCSta00

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters this week that the team has trailed in 91% of the season through 8 weeks.

Above all else, the Cardinals have yet to score a single touchdown in the first quarter in any of their games so far.

The discussion of slow starts pertaining to the Cardinals is beating a dead horse. But the Cardinals could make an attempt to go back to last year's type of football that saw them make the playoffs.

There's a chance Arizona gets back James Conner, who hasn't played since Week 5 due to injury. The Cardinals re-signed Conner to a three-year deal after he totaled 18 touchdowns in 2021.

Kingsbury should also utilize Zach Ertz as well as Rondale Moore, who caught seven receptions for 92 receiving yards and a touchdown last week.

Negative plays have been too common for Arizona this season. Last week, the Cardinals suffered nine penalties and Murray was sacked five times.

Seattle's defense has shown strides recently so Arizona will have to show unpredictability — and that has to start from beginning to end.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

James Conner, D.J. Humphries Will be Game-Time Decisions

Justin Pugh Nominated as Cardinals' Salute to Service Award Player

Report: Cardinals Shopped A.J. Green at Trade Deadline

Cardinals Thursday Injury Report Shows No Changes

DeAndre Hopkins is Arizona's Highest Graded Player via PFF

What Arizona's New Additions Bring to Cardinals

Cardinals Offered Slim Chances to Make Playoffs

Fantasy: Start Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz in Week 9

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Terry Bradshaw's Troubling Suicide Remark

Terry Bradshaw is coming off a cancer battle, so the legendary NFL quarterback should be given some leeway when it comes to his on-air performance this season. However, the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback made a pretty troubling remark on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw joked about a player committing suicide during FOX's...
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season.  Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions

Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL Fans Want Referee Fired On Sunday Evening

There probably hasn't been a bigger missed call in the NFL so far this season than the missed pass interference penalty in the Bears vs. Dolphins game. Chicago fell to Miami, thanks in part to some questionable pass interference decisions. The Bears were on the wrong end of a pass interference call earlier in the game and on the wrong end of a missed pass interference call late in the game.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report

The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10

The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday

Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report

The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline. Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others. Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though. "Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how...
GREEN BAY, WI
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy