This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Orchestra and children stories program
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane. Family members said 33-year-old Quinton Jones went to Seneca High School and loved his kids. North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville.
Louisville Orchestra teams up with library for special family-oriented performances at every branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You and your family can get up close with members of the Louisville Orchestra as they help bring stories to life throughout the rest of the year and into next February. The free program called Once Upon an Orchestra is in its second year. The goal...
Over 200 sign up for basketball camp held for JCPS elementary school girls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School Athletics held basketball camps for elementary school girls on Monday to get more girls involved in sports and activities at a younger age. The camps were held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waggner, Central, Valley and Marion C. Moore High...
Gym remodeled in honor of fallen LMPD detective
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly four years after a detective with Louisville Metro Police Department was killed in the line of duty, her plans to remodel the gym at LMPD’s second division have come to fruition. Before her death, Detective Deidre Mengedoht was drawing up new plans for the...
The Brain Injury Alliance of Ky. holding 20th annual Brain Ball
North American International Livestock Expo returns to Louisville
Importance of voting in African American communities. UofL doctor weighs in on Daylight Saving Time and its future. Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot. Democratic incumbent Donna
Active shooter training held at LaRue County High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement officers participated in active shooter training at LaRue County High School on Monday as students and staff were off for the day. Multiple EMS fire, and police departments partnered together to have a successful training session. Baptist Health Hardin was also able to give...
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
UPDATE: Missing Newburg teen found safely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Missing teen, Evan Fox, has been located. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the request for assistance to locate has been cancelled. Around 8:45p.m. Sunday Evan Fox was located safely by officers and has been reunited with loved ones. No other details are available at...
Largest purebred livestock exposition in the world arrives in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest purebred livestock show in the world is back in Louisville. Livestock exhibitors from across the country will be in town from Nov. 3 to Nov. 17 to compete at the North American International Livestock Exposition, drawing in thousands of dollars and guests. Held annually...
LIVE: Craig Greenberg declared winner of Louisville mayoral race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Craig Greenberg will become the next mayor of the Louisville Metro after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections. Greenberg declared victory in the race on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. Decision 2022: Election Results. Greenberg will succeed current Louisville mayor Greg Fischer,...
Polls welcome early morning voters throughout Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early risers are casting their ballots at polling places all throughout Jefferson County this morning. Voters should know there that are two sides they can fill out on their ballot. Voters need to bring an acceptable form of identification like a driver’s license or even a...
Police looking for missing Newburg teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old. According to LMPD, Evan Fox was last seen Sunday around 5:30p.m. in the 4200 block of Shady Villa Drive in the Newburg neighborhood. Evan has not contacted his parents and they are in fear of...
Witness in Kevon Lawless trial sentenced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the witnesses in the Kevon Lawless trial has been sentenced after allegedly violating his terms of probation. A judge revoked Evan K. Ross’ probation on Monday after he violated it’s terms. Ross admitted to being the driver of Kevon Lawless who was...
Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. A teenage male...
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Remaining quiet over the area until we get some moisture from NICHOLE coming in from the southeast later tomorrow night into Thursday. It still looks like areas along and east of I-65 stand the best change at the rain. Meanwhile, a cold front will move in...
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
AP: Morgan McGarvey named Kentucky 3rd District congressman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senator Morgan McGarvey will become the next Kentucky 3rd District congressman after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections. The Associated Press called the race around 8:45 p.m. Decision 2022: Election Results. McGarvey will fill the vacant seat left by current Kentucky 3rd...
Importance of voting in African American communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1868, the Fourteenth Amendment granted African Americans the rights of citizenship, but not the right to vote. It wasn’t until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that granted this right for the African American community. Black Lives Matter Louisville (BLM) is educating voters about...
