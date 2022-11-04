Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Duluth Police Department raise $1,500 through Pink Patch Project
The Duluth Police Department would like to thank everyone who donated and. supported the Pink Patch Project. The DPD helped raised $1,500 with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. “This campaign is not only a great way to collect memorabilia from DPD, but it’s also a way for...
WDIO-TV
Touchstone Honoree: Native Governance Center and supporting leaders in Grand Portage
Finding time to work on leadership can be a challenge. But tribal leaders in Grand Portage had the chance to take a training from the Native Governance Center, and really re-focus their energy and vision. April McCormick, Secretary/Treasurer for the tribal council and secretary for the Minnesota Chippewa Tribes shared...
WDIO-TV
Duluth police: Level III predatory offender moving to West Duluth
On November 8, Duluth police sent out a notice to the public about a Level III predatory offender moving into West Duluth. According to the release, 80-year-old Daniel Harry Peria is now living on the 5600 block of Grand Avenue. According to the fact sheet sent by the Duluth Police...
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 11/8/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Levi
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Superior YMCA hosts classes for Native American Heritage Month
The Superior YMCA is hosting classes for Native American Heritage Month this November. Beginning Monday, November 7th, Cassie and Brittany Brown of the Keewenaw Bay band of Ojibwe will be giving lessons on Native American culture. Each class will have a different lesson. November 7th will be Ojibwe 101 to...
WNMT AM 650
Highway 53 Bridge Demolition To Begin
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The bridges on Highway 53 through Lincoln Park in Duluth will be demolished as part of the Twin Ports Interchange project. Beginning Monday, those in the Lincoln Park neighborhood can expect to hear some noise during the demolition mostly between the hours of 7 a-m and 7 p-m.
WDIO-TV
Lake Superior Youth Chorus celebrates 30 years
In Duluth, the lake superior youth chorus is celebrating their 30th anniversary. Educating kids from 3rd to 10th grade through the power of music. Artistic Director Bret Amundson says, “It’s a really exciting thing! It’s big for any nonprofit to make it to 30 years. It shows the impact that a youth organization like this can have in our community.”
WDIO-TV
Liz Olson, Alicia Kozlowski will represent Duluth in the Minnesota House
Liz Olson and Alicia Kozlowski, both DFL-endorsed, won their seats on election night to represent Duluth. In a statement, Olson thanked her campaign team, volunteers, donors, and her supporters. “Together, we have our work cut out for us, but I will walk into the Capitol next session with a continued...
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
FOX 21 Online
Lake Superior Zoo Welcomes Second Baby Chinese Goral
DULUTH, Minn.–The Lake Superior Zoo is welcoming a newborn to their crew: a baby Chinese Goral. Baby Tyrone was born in the beginning of September and now he’s ready to play! The species resembles a small goat or deer and can be found in the wild of Vietnam, Laos, and China.
Southbound Lanes Of Garfield Avenue In Duluth To Close November 11-14
A temporary closure will have big consequences for some drivers this upcoming weekend. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting Twin Ports drivers about the closure of the southbound lanes of Garfield Avenue - November 11 through November 14. The closure will mean that Superior-bound traffic will have...
WDIO-TV
Food prices soar ahead of Thanksgiving, what shoppers have to say
Thanksgiving for some may be a bit pricier this year. According to market research reports from, IRI, predictions show that your Thanksgiving meal will cost about 13.5% more compared to last year, based on how retail prices in the four weeks through October compared to the same period in 2021. Cost estimates were from items including turkey and other meat, baking essentials, beverages and popular side dishes. People in Duluth are of no exception in feeling the financial crunch of this Thanksgiving season.
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Eat Downtown Flavors of Fall week starts Monday
There is good news for you Duluth food lovers. Eat Downtown Flavors of Fall kicks off Monday November 7th. And the team in Downtown Duluth is excited to see you out and about this week for the celebration. Eat Downtown goes from November 7th to November 12th. It’s an initiative...
Minnesota Man Found Drunk & Asleep Behind The Wheel In Courthouse Parking Lot
Don't drive drunk, find a sober ride home. That's the message from the Pine County Sheriff's Office after a man was recently arrested after being found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle parked at the county courthouse. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, the man was found recently by a deputy on routine patrol last week.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Parks question: By slim margin, voters say no to changing the funding
Voters in Duluth said no to changes to the parks levy. It failed by just 202 votes: 18,262 no votes to 18,060 yes votes. The original park levy was established 10 years ago – at a capped dollar amount of $2.6 million annually. The ballot language asked: The city...
MNDOT Plans I-35 Bridge Replacements South Of Duluth In Hinckley
A series of four separate but geographically-connected I-35 bridge projects will impact traffic south of Duluth near Hinckley for a three year stretch, starting next summer. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is working to get the details out ahead of time to minimize unplanned disruptions. The work will occur on...
Mimi Parker, of Duluth band Low, dies from cancer
Mimi Parker, the vocalist and drummer for acclaimed Duluth band Low, has died. The band, led by her husband Alan Sparhawk, announced Parker's death on Sunday morning:. "Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours. Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing."
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
WDIO-TV
Honoring the life and legacy of Mimi Parker, vocalist and drummer of the Duluth based band ‘Low’
Mimi Parker, vocalist, and drummer of the band Low passed away Saturday night after dealing with ovarian cancer. “She is just always been one of the kindnesses and sweetest persons I have ever known. I mean, just like a second mom, in a way. Just always just so genuine and really good-spirited and good-hearted. And just for anyone, she knew. I mean, it did not come across in her singing voice, but she was just like that off-stage as well. That is the real-life just Angel of Light to be around for sure.”
Comments / 0