Holland, MI

Women's Swim/Dive Sets 3 School Records During D3 Shootout in Chicago

In a field loaded with seven nationally-ranked teams, the Hope College women's swimming and diving team set three school records and won three events at the D3 Shootout hosted by the University of Chicago this weekend. The 13th-ranked Flying Dutch finished with 440 points over the two-day, eight-team meet. No....
CHICAGO, IL

