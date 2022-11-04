Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Bibb leaders unveil final Macon Mall amphitheater design
MACON, Ga. — The final design of the Macon Mall amphitheater project has been unveiled. Macon-Bibb County representatives presented an update on the amphitheater's design and construction progress Tuesday evening that showed off the final design work, renderings, description, and an animated fly-through to show people what they can expect to be built at the Macon Mall.
The message of Central State Hospital’s endangered historic buildings
Renewed concerns about the historic campus at Milledgeville’s Central State Hospital (CHS) are a reminder that public buildings embody the government’s opinion of the people who use them. CHS’s columns and domes are grand because 180 years ago, the state was proud of establishing a mental health hospital...
Open Streets Macon kicks off its final route for the year
MACON, Ga. — If you've been out and about in Macon this weekend, chances are you've seen some painted sidewalks or folks with Bike Walk Macon. Its all part of Open Streets Macon, which featured a new route on Sunday to celebrate the connectivity between Pleasant Hill and Historic Vineville neighborhoods by activating Walnut St., Clayton St., Buford Pl., and Oak Haven Avenue.
Founder of H & H Restaurant in Macon passes away
Macon researchers working on database to share slave transaction history in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Have you ever used platforms like "ancestry.com" or "23 & me" to trace back your family history? Have they left you wanting to know a little more?. Well, researchers in Macon have been working on a genealogy project since 2018 that will help Central Georgians dig a little further into their family tree.
H&H founder and adopted matriarch of Allman Brothers Mama Louise Hudson dies at the age of 93
MACON, Ga. — Mama Louise Hudson, one of the original owners of H&H Restaurant and the adopted Matriarch of the Allman Brothers Band family, died at the age of 93 on Tuesday, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. Hudson died in hospice care surrounded by her family. Hudson...
Macon's Coca-Cola Sales and Distribution Center is expanding its warehouse and adding jobs
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Another big expansion is coming to an existing industry in Macon as the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority approved an $80 million investment in Coca-Cola's Macon sales and distribution center. “Again and again, we are seeing our existing industries expanding their Macon-Bibb County locations.," said Robby Fountain,...
The City of Dublin appoints new Superintendent at Riverview Golf Couse
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- J. Roy Rowland IV, previously superintendent at Lake Wales Country Club and Oakwood Golf Club in Lake Wales, Florida, has been appointed as the new Superintendent at Riverview Golf Course by the City of Dublin. “I am excited J. Roy has joined the city as the...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Oct. 30- Nov. 6)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field. A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. Nick Green, the groom, used to work for the Macon Bacon and the couple had a fully baseball-themed wedding.
Morris Avenue double homicide marks Macon's 60th in 2022
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has released the details of Macon-Bibb's latest homicides. The early Thursday morning shooting left two men dead. Four victims were held at gunpoint, and two are now dead. A Bibb County Sheriff's Office incident report gave details of the night Deon Banks allegedly kicked down the door of a house on Morris Avenue.
Day of the dead celebration in Byron
BYRON, Ga. — Folks in Byron celebrated the Day of the Dead on Saturday with the first annual Dia De Muertos Culture Expo. The event featured traditional and color procession in the Hispanic community. There were dance performances, food, music, and several vendors. Chick-fil-A leader academy student volunteers from...
Trouble in Tatnall Square Park: A feud for the Wednesday market
The “great” Mulberry Market divide has left Mercer students who frequented the previous weekly market confused and concerned. The market, located in Tatnall Square Park, has previously been organized by a manager of Community Health Works for the last few years and has been a source for local farmers and small businesses to showcase their products.
50-Year-Old Rupert Shane Ward Killed In A Bicycle Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bicycle crash on Irwinton road around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward. According to the authorities, Shane Ward was struck by two different vehicles when traveling east on Irwinton road.
Coroner: Two people found dead in Warner Robins following welfare check
Two people found dead in Warner Robins home after morning welfare check by police
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were found dead in a Warner Robins home on Monday according to Coroner James Williams. He says the pair were found during a welfare check around 9 a.m. by the Warner Robins Police Department in a home on Cohen Walker Drive. The people...
Filming continues in Twiggs County, again possible affecting mainline traffic
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- As film crews return to Twiggs County, the shoot could affect traffic conditions on Bullard and Manley Roads, according to the Georgia Department of Education. The filming resumed on Monday morning and is scheduled to continue until 6:00 on Monday evening, potentially causing periodic stoppage...
Fort Valley starts their fight against blight in order to curb crime
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — As a way to curb crime and improve folks' quality of life, the Fort Valley Police Department are joining the fight against blight. The Fort Valley Police Department says they're looking for homes that violate city codes, like abandoned or dilapidated buildings. They also plan...
3 found dead in Bonaire home investigated as murder-suicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that the case of three people who were found dead in a Bonaire home is being investigated as a murder-suicide. That is according to a press release from the Warner Robins Police Department Facebook page. The three...
Bibb Deputies looking for Michigan man missing from Macon since October
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month. According to a press release from BSO, 30-year-old Jeremiah Groshong hasn't been heard from since October 18th and has been reported by a family member. The release states that Groshong is from Michigan and was in Macon for a funeral, last known to have been headed to a friend's house off of Log Cabin Drive.
Police confirm two found dead in Warner Robins died by double-suicide
