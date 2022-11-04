Read full article on original website
Indiana RV Sales Recede After Record Year
ELKHART, Ind.–Indiana builds and ships more RVs than anywhere else on Earth. If you buy an RV, it most likely was built in Elkhart or one of Indiana’s north central cities. But, fewer are being built and shipped. “Over 600,000 RVs were built in 2021,” said RV Industry...
WNDU
Powerball hits historic $1.9B ahead of Monday night’s drawing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Powerball is reaching a historic high at nearly $2,000,000,000 up for grabs in Monday night’s drawing. And lottery fever is running high all over Michiana. Plenty of ticket buyers tested their luck at the Marathon on 933 in Roseland earlier today. One buyer...
WNDU
Out-of-state crews helping restore power to Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This weekend’s windstorm might be over, but crews from Indiana-Michigan Power are still working to restore power for all Michiana residents. At the peak of the outages, more than 31,800 customers in Southwestern Michigan and Northern Indiana lost power. Wind gusts were reported as...
TCI: Taste of South Bend
The Clemson Insider spent the weekend in South Bend for the 2022 edition of Clemson vs. Notre Dame. Despite a tough road loss for the Tigers, TCI enjoyed all of what South Bend had to offer, especially (...)
WNDU
Mishawaka declares November 19th ‘Women’s Entrepreneurship Day’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka and Mayor Dave Wood proclaimed Nov. 19 as “Women’s Entrepreneurship Day.”. The public was invited Monday night to Mishawaka City Hall for the official signing and presentation. The day promotes and supports women by putting a spotlight on the critical...
2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana
HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Clemson game ends in victory and injury, again
First-year Macy Gunnell entered Notre Dame Stadium this weekend feeding off the crowd’s energy and looking forward to a fantastic game. She left the field in an ambulance. The three-loss University of Notre Dame football team upset the No. 4 Clemson Tigers Saturday night, with a final score of 35-14. This primetime matchup was reminiscent of the 2020 Clemson-Notre Dame game when only socially-distanced students were allowed to watch in person.
WNDU
Dabo Swinney Reacts Bluntly to Clemson’s Loss at Notre Dame
The Tigers head coach addressed what went wrong on Saturday night in South Bend.
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic alert is in place in Mishawaka!. N. Main Street has some lane restrictions starting Tuesday. The restriction will be in the southbound lane between Catalpa Drive and Ardennes Avenue. Workers will be installing utilities in the area, meaning traffic will be down to a single lane.
buildingindiana.com
READI Funds Kick Off Multiple Projects in South Bend, Elkhart
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) approved Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) grant funding to support 19 quality of place projects. Of the 19, five are strategically focused on enhancing regional economic development, totaling over $6.2 million in READI allocated funds. These projects include the Marshall County Career Innovation Center, Momentum SBE Entrepreneurship Hub, Portage Place Business, Culture and Arts Accelerator and Incubator, South Bend International Airport Air Cargo and Logistics Center, and Tolson Center for Community Excellence.
WNDU
22 WSBT
High winds wreak havoc, power outages throughout the area
A storm brought crazy winds and caused widespread power outages and damage across our area. Indiana-Michigan Power says many of its crews are coming directly to South Bend as more than 24-thousand of its customers are without power, as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The wind advisory was lifted just hours...
WNDU
Chicago man dead after car crash in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Chicago man is dead after a crash in South Bend on Sunday. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, the crash happened just after midnight on Sunday morning. The man, identified as Thomas Griffin, 79, was driving south on Jacob Street when he collided with another car at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard.
WNDU
Fall back: Daylight saving time ends Sunday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Daylight saving time is ending. We’re falling back one hour this Sunday at 2 a.m., which means you’ll get to enjoy more light in the morning. It’s also a good time to put new batteries in warning devices such as smoke detectors and hazard warning radios.
WNDU
Voters split on Niles marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
Republican Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. Yakym will succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash earlier this year with two of her staffers. Updated: 4 hours ago. Young’s win in Tuesday’s election came after he followed a...
WNDU
Portion of E. Jefferson Boulevard to be closed through Saturday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, part of E. Jefferson Boulevard will be closed!. The closure will be between Cedar Street and Burkit Avenue for surface milling and paving. Barricades and signs are in place for the closure, so please use caution when you’re driving through the area. The...
southcountynews.org
US-131 work set to resume in April
Details of a two-year, three-phase reconstruction project centering on U.S. 131 were provided by Michigan Department of Transportation officials Oct. 19 in Schoolcraft. The $57 million 13.5-mile project will start in April in St. Joseph County, continue in spring 2024 north of Schoolcraft to Shaver Road, and conclude in summer 2024 with work concentrated in the village of Schoolcraft.
WNDU
Power outages widespread throughout Michiana
(WNDU) - More than 19,000 people are still without power in Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan. Strong winds swept through Indiana Michigan Power’s service territory, knocking trees and limbs into power lines and causing widespread outages. More than half of Indiana-Michigan’s outages are those in the South Bend area...
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
