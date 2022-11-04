Read full article on original website
2 Hagerstown men charged in home invasion involving child home alone in Montgomery County
CLOVERLY, Md. — A weeks-long investigation into a violent home invasion robbery involving a little girl by herself in a Maryland home has led to the arrest of two Hagerstown men, authorities said Monday. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, both of Hagerstown, were arrested by...
mymcmedia.org
2 Suspects Arrested in Silver Spring Home Invasion Robbery
Montgomery County police arrested two Hagerstown men in connection to a home invasion involving a child in Silver Spring in September. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, are facing charges of home invasion, theft, and second-degree assault, among other related charges, according to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) press release.
Hagerstown Men In Custody Following Home Invasion Robbery Involving Child, Police Say
A weeks-long investigation into a violent home invasion robbery involving a young girl in Maryland who was forced to call her mom to ask for money has led to the arrest of two Washington County men, authorities announced. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, both of Hagerstown,...
Enraged Man Assaults Officers During Dispute In Front Of Pregnant Wife In Frederick: Sheriff
Frederick County Sheriff's deputies had to go to elaborate lengths to apprehend a combative man who assaulted police and his own father in front of his pregnant wife, according to a spokesperson for the agency. Eliseo Escano, 27, of Frederick is facing multiple assault charges after he refused to go...
Suspected case of road rage leads to gunfire on I-270 in Frederick County
Maryland State Police say a woman was shot in the leg while driving between MD 109 (Exit 22) and MD 80 (Exit 26), by a gunman passing by in another vehicle.
Two Hagerstown men charged in Cloverly home invasion, police say
BALTIMORE -- Two Hagerstown men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Cloverly, Maryland, according to authorities.The Montgomery County Department of Police announced Monday that ts investigators have identified Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, as the two men who entered a home in the 15400 block of Gallaudet Avenue a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24.King and Taylor allegedly forced their way into the residence while a child was inside alone, according to authorities.The child told investigators that one of the men grabbed her, threw her on the bed, and demanded she call her mother and ask for money, police said.When the child's mother answered the phone, the suspects demanded cash, according to authorities.Once King and Taylor realized they wouldn't be able to leave with money, they took other items, like a firearm and personal documents, police said. Investigators issued an arrest warrant for King and arrested him on Nov. 1. A few days later, on Nov. 3, Taylor was arrested too, according to authorities.King is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. Meanwhile, Taylor is being held at Washington County Detention Center on other charges, police said.
Burger King Murderer Sentenced For Gunning Down Ex-GFs Coworker In Frederick County
The man who gunned down his ex-girlfriend’s coworker at a Maryland fast food restaurant will spend decades in prison after being sentenced on murder and weapon charges, the Frederick County State’s Attorney announced. Darin Tyler Robey, 21, of Frederick, has been sentenced to 45 years for his role...
wfmd.com
Road Rage Incident In Frederick County Leaves Woman With Gun Shot Wounds
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A woman was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 270 Sunday night in Frederick County. The victim told Maryland State Police that she was driving on 270 northbound near Urbana around 7:45 PM, when a vehicle pulled in behind her, flashing their high beams.
WGAL
Five people attack victim with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, police say
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A group of people attacked another person with pieces of cinder block in Chambersburg, Franklin County, according to police. Police said the male victim was attacked by a group of five others Monday night on the 100 block of Lincoln Way West. Police released a photo...
WBAL Radio
Woman shot in Frederick County after her car was followed
A woman in Frederick County was shot Sunday night after state troopers said someone fired at her car during an apparent road rage incident. She was flown to Shock Trauma. It happened in the northbound lanes of 270 near the Urbana exit just before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The woman...
bethesdamagazine.com
Rockville man identified by police in fatal Glenmont area crash
County police have identified a Rockville man who died in a single-vehicle crash near Glenmont on Sunday morning. Abraham Ayala Ayala, 37, was driving a white 2010 Nissan Sentra north on Georgia Avenue near Kayson Street at around 1:50 a.m., when he lost control, and then struck a curb, multiple trees and a utility pole, police said Monday in a press release.
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
WJLA
Loudoun Co. sheriff blames CA office after murder charges against Leesburg man dismissed
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — The charge of conspiracy to commit first degree murder against Abdul Waheed was dismissed by a judge this week, officials in Loudoun County said. Waheed, 54, of Leesburg, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2022, in connection to murder of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode, at her home on Connie Marie Terrace in the Ashburn area on Dec. 30, 2021.
Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
Silver Spring Man Convicted On Drug, Weapon Charges Days Afer Co-Conspirator Pleads Guilty: DOJ
Federal authorities announced that a convicted felon from Silver Spring has been convicted for his role in a gun and drug conspiracy days after his co-conspirator pleaded guilty to similar charges. Montgomery County resident Darryl Colton Frazer, 34, was convicted following a three-day trial on charges that include participating in...
Silver Spring Bank Robber Gets 10 Years After Robbing Same Bank Twice
A Baltimore man was sentenced to ten years in prison in connection to a Silver Spring bank robbery that occurred in 2019, authorities say. Jhasir Devaux, 25, was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 4 after being convicted on one count of robbery after stealing $4,780 from the Sandy Spring Bank on Layhill Road on Aug. 7, 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
WJLA
13-year-old boy shot in the head while raking leaves in Prince George's County: Police
OXON HILL, Md. — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head while raking leaves Tuesday afternoon in Temple Hills, Md., Prince George's County police said. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. The child was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition,...
mocoshow.com
Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night
One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
wfmd.com
Three Indictments Returned Friday By Frederick County Grand Jury
These cases will be scheduled for trials. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Grand Jury returned three indictments on Friday.. The first one is against Charles Darnel Emanuel, 40, of New York who is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine,, and possession of ten grams or more of marijuana. These charges stem from an incident which occurred on September 13th of this year.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in East Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of an assault in the Croydon Park neighborhood of East Rockville yesterday morning, November 3, 2022. The assault was reported along the street in the 200 block of N. Horners Lane at 12:00 AM Thursday.
