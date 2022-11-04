ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

2 Suspects Arrested in Silver Spring Home Invasion Robbery

Montgomery County police arrested two Hagerstown men in connection to a home invasion involving a child in Silver Spring in September. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, are facing charges of home invasion, theft, and second-degree assault, among other related charges, according to a Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) press release.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Hagerstown men charged in Cloverly home invasion, police say

BALTIMORE -- Two Hagerstown men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Cloverly, Maryland, according to authorities.The Montgomery County Department of Police announced Monday that ts investigators have identified Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, as the two men who entered a home in the 15400 block of Gallaudet Avenue a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24.King and Taylor allegedly forced their way into the residence while a child was inside alone, according to authorities.The child told investigators that one of the men grabbed her, threw her on the bed, and demanded she call her mother and ask for money, police said.When the child's mother answered the phone, the suspects demanded cash, according to authorities.Once King and Taylor realized they wouldn't be able to leave with money, they took other items, like a firearm and personal documents, police said. Investigators issued an arrest warrant for King and arrested him on Nov. 1. A few days later, on Nov. 3, Taylor was arrested too, according to authorities.King is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. Meanwhile, Taylor is being held at Washington County Detention Center on other charges, police said.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WBAL Radio

Woman shot in Frederick County after her car was followed

A woman in Frederick County was shot Sunday night after state troopers said someone fired at her car during an apparent road rage incident. She was flown to Shock Trauma. It happened in the northbound lanes of 270 near the Urbana exit just before 8 p.m. Sunday night. The woman...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Rockville man identified by police in fatal Glenmont area crash

County police have identified a Rockville man who died in a single-vehicle crash near Glenmont on Sunday morning. Abraham Ayala Ayala, 37, was driving a white 2010 Nissan Sentra north on Georgia Avenue near Kayson Street at around 1:50 a.m., when he lost control, and then struck a curb, multiple trees and a utility pole, police said Monday in a press release.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Silver Spring Bank Robber Gets 10 Years After Robbing Same Bank Twice

A Baltimore man was sentenced to ten years in prison in connection to a Silver Spring bank robbery that occurred in 2019, authorities say. Jhasir Devaux, 25, was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 4 after being convicted on one count of robbery after stealing $4,780 from the Sandy Spring Bank on Layhill Road on Aug. 7, 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night

One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Three Indictments Returned Friday By Frederick County Grand Jury

These cases will be scheduled for trials. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Grand Jury returned three indictments on Friday.. The first one is against Charles Darnel Emanuel, 40, of New York who is charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine,, and possession of ten grams or more of marijuana. These charges stem from an incident which occurred on September 13th of this year.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Assault in East Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of an assault in the Croydon Park neighborhood of East Rockville yesterday morning, November 3, 2022. The assault was reported along the street in the 200 block of N. Horners Lane at 12:00 AM Thursday.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy