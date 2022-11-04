ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State stays at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) remained at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings after a 21-7 win over Northwestern Saturday in a game that was played in challenging weather conditions. The Buckeyes, who were outgained by the Wildcats (1-8), are also ranked No....
Africentric alum Jordan Horston's special homecoming

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 14 Ohio State Women’s basketball team is set to open the season on Tuesday hosting the No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols at the Schottenstein Center. While this is only the 12th meeting between the two programs, there is some familiarity between the two teams.
Ohio State opens season with 91-53 win over Robert Morris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team improved their mark to 6-0 in season-openers during the Chris Holtmann era, defeating Robert Morris on Monday night 91-53. "This was a good experience in playing against a veteran team in Robert Morris," Holtmann said. "This was a good opportunity to go against a physical team that’s well-coached. I saw some good things. I thought we had some head-scratching moments. But I thought our guys had a good approach and we need to continue to do that."
Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.9 billion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.9 billion!. No one matched the winning numbers drawn for Saturday's $1.6 billion jackpot. The drawing for the largest lottery prize ever takes place Monday night. If the winner takes the lump sum option, they will get $929 million...
WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns on Friday!. The family-friendly holiday event features over 1 million LED lights, synchronized to Christmas music. Visitors will see shooting stars, floating snowflakes, dancing candy canes and lollipops, giant Christmas trees and of course, the tunnel of lights. This dazzling...
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
Columbus gas prices rise nearly 28 cents in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices have increased nearly 28 cents per gallon in Columbus this past week, GasBuddy reports. The price of gas has risen 27.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon today. Prices in Columbus are 9.5 cents lower than a month ago and...
2 shot overnight in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
Columbus leaders outline 2023 Operating Budget, safety investments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will join city leaders to outline the proposed 2023 Operating Budget and how it will strengthen neighborhood safety. Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Fire Chief Chris Blair will join Mayor Ginther on Monday to speak about the public safety investments.
Columbus woman charged after burning teenage stepdaughter with heated spoon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman has been charged after allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon in September. Franklin County Municipal Court records said a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for numerous second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
Doctors encouraging flu shot ahead of holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to the CDC’s latest flu report, 19 states have 'high' or 'very high' levels of influenza-like illness. Ohio is currently sitting in the ‘moderate’ stage. However, early predictors point to a more severe flu season across the United States. “It looks...
