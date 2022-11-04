Read full article on original website
Ryan Day says Buckeyes think about Michigan 'every day,' but won't overlook Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State-Michigan slugfest is still 18 days away, but Ryan Day won't wait until that week to start preparing for it. Day told reporters Tuesday that the Buckeyes think about that game year-round. "We live it every day," he said at his weekly media...
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) remained at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings after a 21-7 win over Northwestern Saturday in a game that was played in challenging weather conditions. The Buckeyes, who were outgained by the Wildcats (1-8), are also ranked No....
Ohio State lands No. 2 in AP poll following windy, rainy Northwestern win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State landed at No. 2 in the AP college football poll after overcoming Northwestern's physical play and windy, rainy weather. Michigan followed behind with a jump to No. 3. It was a rocky start for the Buckeyes, who didn’t score until the closing minutes...
Africentric alum Jordan Horston's special homecoming
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 14 Ohio State Women’s basketball team is set to open the season on Tuesday hosting the No. 5 Tennessee Lady Vols at the Schottenstein Center. While this is only the 12th meeting between the two programs, there is some familiarity between the two teams.
Ohio State opens season with 91-53 win over Robert Morris
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team improved their mark to 6-0 in season-openers during the Chris Holtmann era, defeating Robert Morris on Monday night 91-53. "This was a good experience in playing against a veteran team in Robert Morris," Holtmann said. "This was a good opportunity to go against a physical team that’s well-coached. I saw some good things. I thought we had some head-scratching moments. But I thought our guys had a good approach and we need to continue to do that."
Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.9 billion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.9 billion!. No one matched the winning numbers drawn for Saturday's $1.6 billion jackpot. The drawing for the largest lottery prize ever takes place Monday night. If the winner takes the lump sum option, they will get $929 million...
WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — WonderLight's Christmas in Ohio returns on Friday!. The family-friendly holiday event features over 1 million LED lights, synchronized to Christmas music. Visitors will see shooting stars, floating snowflakes, dancing candy canes and lollipops, giant Christmas trees and of course, the tunnel of lights. This dazzling...
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
Columbus gas prices rise nearly 28 cents in past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices have increased nearly 28 cents per gallon in Columbus this past week, GasBuddy reports. The price of gas has risen 27.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon today. Prices in Columbus are 9.5 cents lower than a month ago and...
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose pushes for voter turnout on November 8
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — It's time to get out the vote. The Midterm Election is on Tuesday and before you head out to cast your ballot there is some key information you need to know. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose joins Good Day Columbus. For more information about...
EarthxTV new show 'House of What!?' showcases unusual, environmentally sustainable homes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Have you ever wanted to live in an airplane? Maybe a magical tree house?. Well dreams like that are certainly becoming a reality thanks to a EarthxTV's new show 'House of What!?" Show host Chris Grundy joins Good Day Columbus to talk all unusual yet sustainable homes.
2 shot overnight in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating what led to two people being shot overnight in south Columbus. Columbus police said officers heard several gunshots in the area of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street around midnight. Police found one man shot in the leg in the area, and...
Columbus leaders outline 2023 Operating Budget, safety investments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will join city leaders to outline the proposed 2023 Operating Budget and how it will strengthen neighborhood safety. Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Fire Chief Chris Blair will join Mayor Ginther on Monday to speak about the public safety investments.
Ohio AG sues Family Dollar for listing false prices, engaging in 'bait advertising'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday he has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar for allegedly advertising items at one price and charging another price at the checkout counter. This suit comes just days after Yost sued Dollar General for the same thing. Family...
92.3 WCOL's Brandon Boxer previews Country Music Association Awards airing Wednesday
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — The greatest event in all of country music is happening in three days. The 2022 Country Music Association Awards kick off Wednesday on ABC 6 at 8 p.m. 92.3 WCOL's Brandon Boxer joins Good Day Columbus to preview the nominees and performances ahead. For more...
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
Columbus woman charged after burning teenage stepdaughter with heated spoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman has been charged after allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon in September. Franklin County Municipal Court records said a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for numerous second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
USO honors veterans with Ohio Salute to Celebration event happening this Veteran's Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2022 USO Ohio Salute to Service Celebration, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Easton, will take place on Veteran’s Day at the historic Valley Dale Ballroom and will honor the service of our Armed Forces and celebrate the 81-year legacy of the USO. Alison Ruble,...
Doctors encouraging flu shot ahead of holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to the CDC’s latest flu report, 19 states have 'high' or 'very high' levels of influenza-like illness. Ohio is currently sitting in the ‘moderate’ stage. However, early predictors point to a more severe flu season across the United States. “It looks...
