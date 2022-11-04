Read full article on original website
Two well-known Kentuckians travel to EKY, present $30K to flood survivors
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky native and country music singer Eddie Montgomery was in London on Tuesday giving back to flood victims. The annual Eddie Montgomery and Friends Golf Tournament helped raise $30,000. Montgomery, one half of the award-winning Montgomery Gentry duo, helped give $7,500 checks to four different flood...
EKY artist finds increasing passion for art and the region after flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Each stroke of a paint brush means more to Lacy Hale than ever before. After the flood, she was not sure art was in her future. “There was a point where I was just like ‘I don’t know that this is gonna be possible for me to get back to, and I don’t know if I can do this anymore,’” Hale said.
Knott Countians faced with traveling to Hazard for mail
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The United States Post Office in Hindman was flooded on July 28th, and Knott Countians are still faced with traveling to Hazard three months later. Hundreds of Knott Countians descend upon Hazard every weekday to send and receive mail. “It kills every bit of, you know,...
History made in Letcher County election
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County. For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg. Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps. Tiffany...
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Students and staff at Magoffin County High School are mourning the loss of one of their own. A Facebook post from the school said Angelica Rife,15, was a member of the Hornet family. Officials said Rife was one of the two children killed in a...
At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Harlan County. Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT at least one person is dead after a crash on Highway 522 in the Putney community. Jacobs said the road is closed at this time. There is no timeframe...
Derek Jorge Campbell wins three-way Perry County Attorney race
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three men battled it out Tuesday to see who would serve as Perry County Attorney. Republican Derek Jorge Campbell held off Democrat Jonathan Wilder and Independent Sam Collins. Campbell graduated from the University of Kentucky’s College of Law and has been an attorney since 2018.
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties. So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.
EKY animal shelter discuss post-flood issues and how people can help
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard serves Perry, Breathitt, Knott and Letcher Counties, all of which were impacted by the flood in July. “I’ve been a volunteer with the shelter for 11 years now and I’ve never seen it like it is now,”...
Joe Engle wins another term as Perry County Sheriff
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A landslide victory Tuesday evening for Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle. The Democratic incumbent defeated Republican Tony Vaughn. Sheriff Engle says the past four years have been difficult in many ways, from battling through COVID and the recent floods. He says he wants Perry County to...
Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
Japanese film crew helping to preserve history of Eastern Kentucky
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kasezawas are finding home here in the mountains. Akiko and Atsushi, along with their son, are from Tokyo, but have been living in Whitesburg for seven months. “It’s great, we instantly felt at home so to speak,” said Akiko. “The people are very kind.”...
Randall Weddle elected Mayor of London, beats out Judd Weaver
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the most hotly contested races in all of Eastern Kentucky has been settled. With more than 56 percent of the vote, Randall Weddle has been elected to be the next Mayor of London. After a series of heated debates, Weddle beat out rival Judd...
273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says
DUFF, Tenn. (WVLT) - A wildfire in Duff spread to 273 acres on Sunday, but Tennessee Forestry crews have the fire “contained,” according to Campbell County dispatch. Tennessee Department of Agriculture officials reported the fire as 75% contained. Although the fire is under control, Forestry crews are “waiting for a good rain” to completely put out the fire, dispatch said.
Jeff Dobson wins Knott County Judge-Executive seat for another term
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Vote totals were rolling in later than anticipated for Knott County, but ultimately the current Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson will carry out another term. ”Well, it’s a big weight off my shoulders,” said Dobson. “You know, and I think we made a lot of...
Hyden includes wet/dry vote on ballot for first time
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of races in Leslie County are uncontested, but there is one question on the ballot this year in Hyden that is the talk of the town. For the first time in the city’s history, the decision is on the ballot. “We are a...
Robbie Williams secures second term as Floyd County Judge-Executive
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Independent candidate and incumbent Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams claimed victory on Tuesday to secure his second term gaining 66 percent of the popular vote. Williams adds that his first term was a discovery process in the role of judge-executive, but began many projects over...
Car wash offering reward for information in vandalism case
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from a chain of car wash locations in Jackson County are asking for help to identify two people involved in a vandalism case. Shine Time Car Wash posted surveillance photos of the suspects and what they were driving on Facebook Monday. In the post,...
Eastern Kentucky counties prepare for Election Day
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - County clerks and election officials began setting up voting sites on Monday. Knott County Clerk Reci Cornett said more people have taken advantage of early voting and absentee ballots than in years prior. “As of now we sent out 535 and we’ve got back 465, and...
Motorcycle crash on ‘The Dragon’ causes 80-acre wildfire
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews continued Monday to fight a brush fire of approximately 80 to 100 acres on State Route 115/Highway 129 near Chilhowee Lake. The roadway, also known as “The Dragon,” remains closed near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line in Blount County after a motorcycle crash Sunday resulted in a wildfire, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi.
