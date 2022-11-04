Read full article on original website
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Nebraska Republican Don Bacon holds on to US House seat, defeating State Senator Tony Vargas
The Associated Press projects that Rep. Don Bacon will hold on to his U.S. House seat in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, defeating State Sen. Tony Vargas.
Illinois 17th District: King vs. Sorensen for first term in DC
Democrat Eric Sorensen and Republican Esther Joy King square off Tuesday in each campaign’s bid for a first term in Congress. Sorenson is a longtime meteorologist while King is trained as a lawyer and JAG Officer in the Army Reserve. The 17th Congressional District seat is opening up as...
State Senate 46th District: Incumbent Dave Koehler faces Desi Anderson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) is seeking his ninth term in the Senate and Republican challenger Desi Anderson hopes to prevent that. Anderson is a business owner and first time candidate. Koehler has served 16 years in the Senate, before which he served on the Peoria City Council.
Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans' midterms performance: 'Biggest loser tonight'
Former President Trump was the subject of media barbs across the spectrum on Tuesday night as Republicans he backed lost or underperformed in key races.
Wednesday briefing: Democrats hold on, but Republicans surge
In today’s newsletter: With full results on whether Democrats or Republicans will control the Senate and Congress yet to emerge, we check in with reporters in Florida, Michigan and elsewhere for the mood on the ground
Fetterman beats Oz to flip Pennsylvania Senate seat for Dems
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major win Wednesday for Democrats, John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, flipping a highly competitive Senate seat and sustaining the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the upper chamber. Fetterman had faced questions about his fitness for office after suffering a stroke just days before the state’s primary, but nonetheless bested Oz in a major rebuke to former President Donald Trump, whose endorsement helped Oz win his competitive primary. The win gives Democrats breathing room as they seek to maintain their narrow control of the Senate and the House remains to early to call. “I’m so humbled,” Fetterman, wearing his signature hoodie, told his supporters early Wednesday morning. “This campaign has always been about fighting for everyone whose ever been knocked down that ever got back up.” The results were part of a broader show of strength as Democrats repelled a series of Republican challengers in closely watched contests for Congress and governor’s mansions. Ultimately, control of Capitol Hill was unclear as votes were still being counted.
US election results - live: Midterm red wave falters but Senate on knife edge as Fetterman and Vance win big
Election Day is over, polls have closed across the US, and counting is well underway in the 2022 midterms. The first results saw success for Trump-endorsed candidates who scored early wins — including Matt Gaetz in Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia. JD Vance also won the crucial open Ohio Senate seat.Trump acolyte turned potential 2024 rival Ron DeSantis was convincingly reelected as Governor of Florida. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declared victory shortly after 2am ET but it is unclear what the party’s majority will be in the lower chamber of Congress — it is not what...
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state in Congress, defeated Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in a rematch of their 2020 race for the 3rd District seat. Like other GOP candidates, Adkins focused on high inflation and other pocketbook issues, trying to link the Democratic incumbent to President Joe Biden. While Davids highlighted federal funding for local projects and efforts...
Hillary Scholten defeats John Gibbs for west Michigan Congress seat
Democrat Hillary Scholten has defeated Republican challenger John Gibbs for the open seat in Michigan’s new 3rd Congressional District. Scholten will be the first Democratic representative for the Grand Rapids area in decades. The Associated Press called the race for Scholten just before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. Unofficial results had Scholten receiving 52.9% of the vote compared to 43.9% for Gibbs, with 63.5% of the expected vote in. Scholten's victory is another notch for Democrats in...
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
Wisconsin Republicans' bid for supermajorities in doubt
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control Wisconsin’s Legislature are just a handful of seats away from winning a veto-proof majority Tuesday, a threshold that would allow the GOP to rewrite state law at will even if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wins reelection. Republicans need to flip five seats in the Assembly and just one in the Senate to gain a two-thirds majority in each chamber. With enough votes to override any gubernatorial veto, the GOP could again seek to reshape election administration to their advantage in a key battleground state after Evers turned back their earlier attempts to do so. They also could revise the law to clarify that Wisconsin’s 173-year-old ban is indeed in effect after the U.S. Supreme Court this past summer invalidated Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that essentially legalized abortion across the country. Democrats say the ban is so old it’s unenforceable. They would be able to write the next state budget to their liking, shifting dollars to conservative priorities like voucher schools and advancing tax cuts. They could expand the right to carry concealed weapons and impose more restrictions on unemployment benefits as well as the government’s ability to respond to COVID-19.
Illinois 15th District: Mary Miller seeks reelection after redistricting
After beating out fellow incumbent Rodney Davis in the primary for IL-15, U.S. Rep. Mary Miller is seeking reelection against Democratic opponent Paul Lange. Miller is a freshman representative who faced a hard primary against Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13) after redistricting drew them into the same race. She was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to which many attribute her win.
Illinois 16th District: LaHood seeks reelection over Haderlein
Longtime U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood is seeking reelection over Democratic challenger Elizabeth Haderlein for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District. LaHood holds a significant financial advantage over his opponent. His campaign has $4.185 million cash on hand, has spent just over $2.6 million since Jan. 1, 2021, and his total receipts are just over $3.7 million in that same time period.
