California State

The Associated Press

Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovers from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity in the presidential battleground state. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected the party. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
The Independent

Kathy Hochul defeats Republican Lee Zeldin in Democratic triumph against close GOP threat

New Yorkers have elected Governor Kathy Hochul to a full term, becoming the first woman in the state’s history to be voted into the governor’s office, according to Associated Press projections.She defeated Republican candidate Lee Zeldin, the Long Island congressman endorsed by Donald Trump, in a closely watched race with polls predicting Ms Hochul’s victory on relatively slim margins in a state with a large Democratic electorate.“I’m not here to make history. I’m here to make a difference,” the governor said in remarks to supporters on 8 November. “I will lead with strength and compassion, not with fear and...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Elko Daily Free Press

AP News Summary at 6:15 p.m. EST

Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps. COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An election year unfolding against a backdrop of economic turmoil, elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning by leaders of both parties urgently appealing to their supporters. President Joe Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held governor’s seat. The appearance is consistent with Biden’s late-campaign strategy of sticking largely to his party’s strongholds rather than stumping in more competitive territory, where control of Congress may ultimately be decided. President Donald Trump, readying another presidential bid of his own, is rallying in Ohio.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Abortion rights gain new protections in California, Vermont

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Reliably Democratic California and Vermont voted Tuesday to protect abortion rights in their state constitutions while an anti-abortion initiative was too early to call in Kentucky, a Republican stronghold. Michigan, a closely watched presidential battleground, was voting on protecting reproductive rights months after the...
The Associated Press

Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state in Congress, defeated Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in a rematch of their 2020 race for the 3rd District seat. Like other GOP candidates, Adkins focused on high inflation and other pocketbook issues, trying to link the Democratic incumbent to President Joe Biden. While Davids highlighted federal funding for local projects and efforts...
Elko Daily Free Press

Navajo legislative leader to resign but remain a lawmaker

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The head of the Navajo Nation's legislative branch said he will resign from his leadership role after he was photographed intoxicated in Las Vegas but will retain his position as a tribal lawmaker. Seth Damon announced Friday he would resign as Navajo Nation Council speaker,...
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko District Court sentencings

Maurice Povio, 35 pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, was given a suspended sentence of 19 to 48 months in prison and was placed on probation for 18 months. Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin. Oct. 19. Ashlie Ann Ramos, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of...
