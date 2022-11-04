Read full article on original website
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovers from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity in the presidential battleground state. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected the party. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
Republican Kevin McCarthy will represent California's 20th Congressional District, ABC News projects
Kathy Hochul defeats Republican Lee Zeldin in Democratic triumph against close GOP threat
New Yorkers have elected Governor Kathy Hochul to a full term, becoming the first woman in the state’s history to be voted into the governor’s office, according to Associated Press projections.She defeated Republican candidate Lee Zeldin, the Long Island congressman endorsed by Donald Trump, in a closely watched race with polls predicting Ms Hochul’s victory on relatively slim margins in a state with a large Democratic electorate.“I’m not here to make history. I’m here to make a difference,” the governor said in remarks to supporters on 8 November. “I will lead with strength and compassion, not with fear and...
Results roll in, but undecided races keep GOP and Democrats in tight race for control
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race for control of Congress and governors’ offices, with the outcome determining the future of Joe Biden’s agenda as polls have closed across most of the country.
Democratic incumbent Rob Bonta leads Republican Nathan Hochman in California attorney general race
Once considered one of the most interesting races on the ballot, the race for top cop fizzled into a standard partisan contest over crime, abortion and gun control.
The Red Whimper And 4 Other Takeaways From Election Night
The “red wave” never materialized for Republicans as Donald Trump-endorsed candidates floundered across the country.
Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández defeated Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson in the 2022 election for New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.
No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House
WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Republican Anna Luna wins election to U.S. House in Florida's 13th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Anna Luna wins election to U.S. House in Florida's 13th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all
WASHINGTON (AP) — American elections occasionally provide a moment of national unity. This is not one of them. The 2022 midterms, deciding the balance of power in Congress, have been bitter, fractious and expensive in the billions. Even the very notion of democracy and the civil ritual of voting were under attack.
Democrat Donald Beyer wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 8th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Donald Beyer wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 8th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AP News Summary at 6:15 p.m. EST
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps. COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An election year unfolding against a backdrop of economic turmoil, elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning by leaders of both parties urgently appealing to their supporters. President Joe Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held governor’s seat. The appearance is consistent with Biden’s late-campaign strategy of sticking largely to his party’s strongholds rather than stumping in more competitive territory, where control of Congress may ultimately be decided. President Donald Trump, readying another presidential bid of his own, is rallying in Ohio.
Abortion rights gain new protections in California, Vermont
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Reliably Democratic California and Vermont voted Tuesday to protect abortion rights in their state constitutions while an anti-abortion initiative was too early to call in Kentucky, a Republican stronghold. Michigan, a closely watched presidential battleground, was voting on protecting reproductive rights months after the...
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state in Congress, defeated Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in a rematch of their 2020 race for the 3rd District seat. Like other GOP candidates, Adkins focused on high inflation and other pocketbook issues, trying to link the Democratic incumbent to President Joe Biden. While Davids highlighted federal funding for local projects and efforts...
Utah’s 4 Republicans easily keep their House seats
Utah Republican Reps. Blake Moore, Chris Stewart, John Curtis and Burgess Owens were leading their Democrat opponents during the 2022 midterm elections in Utah, according to early results.
Future of Congress hangs in balance as many races still too close to call
Democrats have reason for cautious optimism, but Republicans still have narrow advantage in battle for House
Here's what you need to know about Utah's early election results
The majority of Utahns — 62% — do not favor a ballot question that would allow the state Legislature more leeway with the money it spends during an emergency, according to early results.
Navajo legislative leader to resign but remain a lawmaker
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The head of the Navajo Nation's legislative branch said he will resign from his leadership role after he was photographed intoxicated in Las Vegas but will retain his position as a tribal lawmaker. Seth Damon announced Friday he would resign as Navajo Nation Council speaker,...
