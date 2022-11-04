The Star Spangled Salute is brought to you by Ideal Feet. Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors Navy Veteran Allen Erickson. At one point in his life Allen didn’t see any light at the end of the tunnel. After his service drepression set it, he struggled with alcoholism and homelessness, and battled a type of skin cancer that came from his exposure to Agent Orange. Life was hard. Now, 49 years sober, Allen is running one of the first established and largest veterans outreach organizations in Montana. The Food Pantry serves as a local hub for veteran services, along with their up and coming project Camp Ponderosa, which will provide housing, therapy services and job training for former servicemen and women. Allen says he enjoys helping and if he can give somebody a helping hand up out of a hole to help him make his life better, that’s cool. Thank you Allen for helping your fellow Veterans and THANK YOU for your service.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO