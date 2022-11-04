Read full article on original website
Related
‘You shut up!’: Warriors star Draymond Green’s intense confrontation with courtside fan goes completely viral
The season hasn’t exactly started out as planned for the defending champs Golden State Warriors. The Dubs are in the midst of a five-game losing streak as they stare down a 3-7 record to start their title defense. Understandably, there have been more than a few intense moments during this horrible run.
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe
The Golden State Warriors ended a five-game losing streak on Monday night, escaping Chase Center with a much-needed 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Anyone expecting the defending champions to re-stake their claim among the league’s elite back home in the Bay Area, though, no doubt remains somewhat disappointed. The Warriors trailed by 12 at […] The post ‘Just breathtaking’: Stephen Curry’s wild 47-point game leaves Steve Kerr in awe appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Dwight Howard decides to play for Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan
After spending the past few weeks lobbying for the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors to sign him, Dwight Howard has finally found a home… overseas… in Taiwan. Howard announced his surprising career move to play for the Taoyuan Leopards in an Instagram reel, sending Twitter into a frenzy, especially as many deemed the future first ballot Hall of Famer to be too good still to be plying his trade in Taiwan’s T1 League.
Warriors star Stephen Curry achieves new insane 3-point record no one has ever done before
Stephen Curry is the 3-point King of the NBA. In case people have forgotten about that amid the Golden State Warriors’ recent slump, Chef Curry used the Sacramento Kings to remind everyone of how good of a shooter he is. Curry exploded for 47 points in their come-from-behind win...
‘We have to help him’: Steve Kerr opens up on James Wiseman’s status with struggling Warriors
Steve Kerr peeled back the curtain on Sunday, just over 24 hours before the struggling Golden State Warriors take the floor at Chase Center following a winless five-game road trip. Breaking their stunning early-season losing streak is obviously of greatest importance when the Warriors face the Sacramento Kings. But Monday’s...
Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has had a difficult path to achieving his dreams of becoming an NBA player. After plying his trade in Mexico, having played there professionally for a few years, JTA got his first break in the NBA fringes when he found a home in the Golden State Warriors’ G-League affiliate […] The post Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson’s heartwarming gesture for young fan’s birthday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash
The Phoenix Suns were dealt with quite the brutal blow after Chris Paul was ruled out for the rest of Monday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. According to the Suns’ update on Twitter, Paul is dealing with a right heel soreness, forcing him to call it a night after just 14 minutes of play. He […] The post Suns suffers scary Chris Paul injury blow during Sixers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 biggest Nets storylines to watch after Kyrie Irving’s suspension
The Brooklyn Nets added Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the 2019 offseason, and it has been all downhill from there. From the playoff woes to the trade requests, Nets owner Joe Tsai has been drowning while trying to play damage control, and Kyrie Irving’s latest antisemitic tirade has launched the Nets into the spotlight. The Nets originally suspended Kyrie Irving for five games, giving the superstar a list of demands he must meet. Irving met with NBA Commisioner Adam Silver today to discuss the suspension.
RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield
While the Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily linked with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Indiana Pacers duo Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in the past, it doesn’t look like they are going to trade for any of them. There have been plenty of calls for Rob Pelinka and co. to make some changes […] The post RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s dehumanizing’: NBA’s demands of Kyrie Irving akin to slave treatment, claims Nick Cannon
All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving was recently suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for a minimum of five games after his staunch refusal to give an unequivocal apology for tweeting out his apparent endorsement for a documentary that spewed anti-Semitic rhetoric. Shortly thereafter, Irving posted an apology on his Instagram account, saying he takes “full accountability” for his actions.
Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors current level of play leaves them well short of earning the status as a top-tier title contenders. As his 4-6 team continues searching for answers with the holidays fast approaching, though, Golden State president of basketball operations Bob Myers is hardly pushing the panic button. In fact, he’s […] The post Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Edwards’ bizarre actions during Rockets game hints at tensions for Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are having an… okay season, all thing considered. After swinging for former Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in a trade, the expectation was that this team would be a contender this year. So far, though, Anthony Edwards and co. have looked awfully mediocre this year. However, it seems like trouble […] The post Anthony Edwards’ bizarre actions during Rockets game hints at tensions for Timberwolves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA drops bombshell Mexico City expansion revelation
The NBA announced that they will consider Mexico City for potential expansion down the road, per andscape.com. However, the league said that there are no immediate plans for expansion. “Expansion is currently not on the docket, but at some point, if we were to turn to expansion, there’s no doubt that Mexico City would have […] The post NBA drops bombshell Mexico City expansion revelation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver pave the way for Nets suspension return
Kyrie Irving and Adam Silver reportedly met on Tuesday to discuss Irving’s suspension with the Brooklyn Nets, per Shams Charania. The Nets’ point guard and NBA commissioner reportedly had a productive conversation. As a result, the path has been paved for Irving to work through his steps with Brooklyn. Irving was originally slated to miss […] The post Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver pave the way for Nets suspension return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch follows Anthony Edwards’ criticism by calling out team
The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered their fourth loss in five games on Monday following a brutal defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks, 120-107. Wolves star Anthony Edwards wasn’t at all pleased by this most recent loss, and he did not hold back in criticizing the squad for their subpar effort of late.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s got jokes after picking up his first technical of season
The Golden State Warriors entered Monday night’s clash against the Sacramento Kings losers of their past five games, and they seemed to be in danger of falling for the sixth straight time after the Kings led by 12 at the halftime intermission. Alas, Stephen Curry had other ideas, scoring 47 points to carry the Warriors […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry’s got jokes after picking up his first technical of season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The biggest early problem Knicks must fix in 2022-23 season
The New York Knicks entered the 2022-23 season full of expectations. The team had hopes of returning to the playoffs, especially after signing Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency. But so far this season, things have been far from perfect. The team is just 5-5, tied with the Indiana Pacers […] The post The biggest early problem Knicks must fix in 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shams’ truth bomb hints at Nets locker room discord caused by Kyrie Irving’s antisemitic scandal
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving reportedly had a “productive” meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, which has now “paved the way” for Kyrie’s potential return to the team once he is able to satisfy the Nets’ list of requirements for his reinstatement.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo channels inner Tiger Woods as he looks to dominate a new sport
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is without a doubt one of the most dominant players to ever pick up a basketball. The former back-to-back league MVP has taken up a new sport, and naturally, he just had to channel one of the greatest in the game. Freak Woods. That’s the new nickname Giannis has dubbed […] The post WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo channels inner Tiger Woods as he looks to dominate a new sport appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0