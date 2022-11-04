ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting

Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Police: Man shot at cell phone store in Mandarin area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting at a cell phone store in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville, police said. Police arrived to the 11600 block of San Jose Boulevard around 2 p.m. Monday and found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies say

Two men from Largo, Florida, were arrested in Fleming Island on Halloween Day in an attempt to defraud the Walmart on County Road 220. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 12:54 p.m. to the Walmart, 1505 County Road 220, and a Walmart employee told them the two men placed fraudulent gift cards on the store shelves.
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
T.K. Waters wins race for Jacksonville Sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears Republican T.K. Waters will become Jacksonville's next top cop. With 143/186 precincts reporting as of 7:45 p.m., Waters will finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term after he announced his retirement in June. Waters quickly took the lead against Democrat Lakesha Burton and stayed there.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
