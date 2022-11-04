Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Green Cove Springs council approves higher water, wastewater ratesJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Orange Park Mall welcomes Santa Claus, other holiday eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: 2 new road projects, closures announced in Fleming IslandZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Related
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man shot in the torso during attempted robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found in his car with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5800 block of N. Main Street in Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He told police the shooting happened during an attempted robbery. The victim was taken to a...
Woman arrested for antisemitic graffiti at Mango’s Bar in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Carly Parker, 41, was arrested for resisting an officer and for criminal mischief after witnesses went to the police about racist graffiti on a wall at Mango’s Bar in Jacksonville Beach. According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s arrest report, a witness says they saw Parker...
Young woman, man wounded in northside Jacksonville shooting
Jacksonville, Fl — A young woman and man were injured in an early morning shooting on Jacksonville’s northside Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 am to W. 22nd Street near I-95 and discovered woman with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. She was rushed to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
First Coast News
Police: Man shot at cell phone store in Mandarin area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 30s is in the hospital in serious condition after a shooting at a cell phone store in the Mandarin area of Jacksonville, police said. Police arrived to the 11600 block of San Jose Boulevard around 2 p.m. Monday and found the man with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
News4Jax.com
Man shot in his car during attempted robbery at shopping plaza, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot in a shopping plaza Monday night in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. When officers arrived at N. Main St. around 11:45 p.m. they found a 40-year-old man shot in the chest. Officers said the man told them that...
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies say
A Jacksonville woman was arrested Sunday in Orange Park on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession.Getty Images. A Jacksonville woman was arrested in Orange Park on Sunday for grand theft auto and two drug-related charges, deputies said.
Report: Police, lifeguard take down woman accused of painting Swastika on Jacksonville Beach bar
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A newly-released police gives further details on the arrest of a woman who allegedly spray-painted a Swastika on the wall at Mango's Beach Bar (also known as Mango's 2.0) on Friday morning. A video witnesses shared with First Coast News showed the woman being tackled...
One killed in overnight shooting on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after an early morning shooting on Jacksonville's Mid-Westside, according to police. Around 1:50 a.m., officers arrived to the 1600 block of Myrtle Avenue to find an adult man behind a home with at least one fatal gunshot wound. This is an active...
Nassau deputies release video of man believed to be connected to cold case disappearance
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an individual that may be connected to a cold case disappearance. NCSO says on December, 30, 2000, a man in black jacket and jeans went to the Lil Champ Convenience store on Lem Turner Road and the Sprint store in Callahan.
Officer-involved shooting on Philips Highway: Suspect in critical condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Saturday morning at 5:15 a.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted about an officer-involved shooting in the area of 2400 Philips Highway. JSO reported that at approximately 3:13 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the Scottish Inn Motel on Phillips Highway. JSO says that somebody had...
Update: Unclear if death investigation connected to officer involved shooting in San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in San Marco Saturday, according to an early morning tweet from The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say a call came in around 3:13 a.m. for a possible person shot at the Scottish Inns Hotel on Philips...
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies say
Two men from Largo, Florida, were arrested in Fleming Island on Halloween Day in an attempt to defraud the Walmart on County Road 220. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at approximately 12:54 p.m. to the Walmart, 1505 County Road 220, and a Walmart employee told them the two men placed fraudulent gift cards on the store shelves.
Ask Anthony: Social Security issue solved for Jacksonville mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young Jacksonville mother emailed me asking for help with the Social Security Administration. Rachel Hall was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in August of last year. The cause of her heart failure, postpartum cardiomyopathy, meaning it was pregnancy related. She was diagnosed not long after the birth of her youngest child.
Swastika painted on Jacksonville Beach bar, witness captures video of alleged suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A stun gun was used by Jacksonville Beach police on an individual after they allegedly painted a swastika and the word 'Neo' on a bar on 1st Street North. Mitchell Fjeran, daytime manager at Mangos Beach Bar (aka Mangos 2.0), tells First Coast News that the...
Kingsland man dies of heart attack after trying to rescue daughter from riptide in Fernandina
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. A 40-year-old man from Kingsland, GA, died Sunday after he attempted to rescue his daughter from a rip current, according to a release from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department. There was a red...
Action News Jax
Almost 1,000 pounds of expired medications were taken and destroyed in NE Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Poison Information Center, Drug Free Duval, and Project Opioid partnered with local law enforcement for Drug Take Back. This event is to help prevent drugs from being misused, accidental poisonings, and overdoses from happening. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “I want to say...
Action News Jax
‘Things happen so fast’: Motorcyclists talk safety amid weekend deadly crashes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police are investigating three separate crashes in what’s been a deadly weekend for motorcyclists in Duval. The first crash happened on Friday night at the intersection of Southside Boulevard and Beach Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report says a Nissan hit a motorcyclist, his passenger...
Bodycam footage released of police pursuit on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained bodycam footage of the pursuit on Jacksonville's Westside last month that led to multiple crashes involving police cruisers. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that two marked patrol cars crashed into each other during a pursuit, which consequently led to one of...
JSO’s search for a missing 17-year-old child ends in success!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is in the midst of a search for a missing 17-year-old child and they need the community’s help. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that Dayjja Jones has been located safe!. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Original Story:
T.K. Waters wins race for Jacksonville Sheriff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It appears Republican T.K. Waters will become Jacksonville's next top cop. With 143/186 precincts reporting as of 7:45 p.m., Waters will finish former Sheriff Mike Williams's term after he announced his retirement in June. Waters quickly took the lead against Democrat Lakesha Burton and stayed there.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 1