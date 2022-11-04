Dan Howard with Park City’s Chamber and Visitors Bureau provides an overview of what tourism may look like this winter season. Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012. Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO