Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Film studio housing project returns to Park City Planning Commission
The Park City Planning Commission could vote on a project Wednesday that would build hundreds of housing units adjacent to the Utah Film Studios in Quinn’s Junction. The past decade has brought soaring home prices and growing worker shortages to the Wasatch Back. As times change, so have some developers’ ideas for how to meet community needs.
Park City Mountain base parking reservations go live Wednesday at noon
For the first time this season, reservations will be required for the Main, First Time, and Silver King lots between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Canyons Village Cabriolet lot will remain free. The reservation period that opens Wednesday is for November 18 through December 11, when parking will still...
Summit County hosting Rail Trail open house in Coalville Monday
Summit County is hosting an open house in Coalville Monday to get resident input on the future of the Rail Trail. Monday’s meeting is part of a second round of public feedback that will help the county’s planning department polish its plan for the nearly 30 mile trail.
kpcw.org
Tourism predictions for Park City this winter
Dan Howard with Park City’s Chamber and Visitors Bureau provides an overview of what tourism may look like this winter season. Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012. Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Christmas tree cutting permits available next week
As the holiday season approaches, cutting down a Christmas tree is one way to get into the spirit — and people can soon do that in forests in and around the Wasatch Back. Cutting trees and plants in national forests requires permits. Those become available this week. Permits to...
Pickleball in Park City: new standalone facility expected as long-term solution to the town’s favorite new sport
PARK CITY, Utah — In 2013, pickleball revenue was a goose egg for the Park City Municipal Corporation (PCMC); in 2014, it jumped to $1,476. Fast-forward to 2022, where the […]
‘I’m worried it’s going to be a ghost town’: Nearby businesses still dealing with economic impact of Sugar House fire
It's been almost two weeks since what was supposed to be the Sugar Alley Apartments went up in flames, and the aftermath of that fire is still impacting people in nearby apartments and businesses.
Park City Council may extend Park Silly Sunday Market contract one more year
The Park City Council talked about the future of the Park Silly Sunday Market Thursday. The council expressed support for the event, but said major changes may be necessary. A majority of the council said they could get behind extending the market’s current contract by one year, but next summer it would only be held 11 Sundays instead of the usual 14.
buildingsaltlake.com
300 West buildout would continue with latest apartment proposal
One of Salt Lake City’s premier big box retail gateways would continue its transformation into a destination for dense apartment housing under a new proposal for the corridor. The 2.4-acre site at 1546 S. 300 W., currently home to a vacant home, industrial uses and a former tortilla maker,...
Park City Council to discuss Park Silly Market, winter parking, and pickleball Thursday
The Park City Council meets Thursday, and the future of the Park Silly Sunday Market is on the agenda. The Park Silly Market started on lower Main Street in 2006 on what was historically the slowest business day of the week, and has since grown tremendously in size and popularity.
Wasatch Mountain Institute invites community to film festival, volunteer day
The Wasatch Mountain Institute provides field science days for sixth graders as well as fifth grade snow school day programs at the Rock Cliff Nature Center on the east side of Jordanelle State Park. According to the institute’s outreach coordinator, Lara Chho, more than 1,400 Utah students participated over the...
kslnewsradio.com
Power outages in South Jordan and Salt Lake Monday morning
SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage affected over 15,000 people in South Jordan Monday morning, while an outage in Salt Lake City affected 6,600 customers. According to the RMP outages webpage, Rocky Mountain Power resolved the outage in South Jordan around 8 a.m. RMP told Utah’s Morning News...
hebervalleyradio.com
Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 11/6
HEBER CITY, Utah-The Heber City Police Department released its shift report for November 6 Monday. Case #2211-0255/Theft of cash from a wallet investigation at Don Pedro’s Restaurant, 1050 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2211-0263/Theft investigation at Lee’s Market, 890 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2211-0267/Civil Complaint fraud investigation...
Dakota Pacific proposes 727 housing units in new application
Dakota Pacific has submitted a new application for a mixed-use development at Kimball Junction. According to Summit County Development Director Pat Putt, Dakota Pacific’s new proposal is roughly 1.3 million square-feet of density compared to 1.7 million in its first application. They have submitted plans for 727 housing units,...
New bus route between Heber Valley, Park City begins Nov. 13
Both High Valley Transit and the Heber Valley Chamber are gearing up for the new service. High Valley Transit and Wasatch County have entered into a $3 million agreement to provide a bus route between Summit and Wasatch counties and microtransit within the Heber Valley for the next three years. The money comes from a sales tax the Wasatch County Council approved in June.
Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback
Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
Park City Mountain donates $250k to Mountainlands Community Housing
On the eve of Live PC Give PC, Park City Mountain announced a $250,000 donation to Mountainlands Community Housing Trust. The funds will be used for the redevelopment of the Holiday Village and Parkside Apartments. The plan is to upgrade the existing 122 housing units and add additional affordable units.
Heber’s commercial building standards up for public comment
A public hearing in the Heber City Planning Commission meeting tonight will cover land use and building designs around town. The public is invited to weigh in on the look of buildings in Heber City commercial areas. A public hearing at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting will ask whether to relax...
What does it cost to run a radio station in Park City?
Live PC Give PC is Friday, November 4th. It's a day to show your support of your favorite nonprofits in the Park City area. KPCW is one of the hundreds of nonprofits eligible for donations. KPCW, a public radio station and NPR affiliate, has been on the air in Summit...
Wasatch Crest treatment facility could get decision Tuesday
The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission could make a final decision on the controversial Wasatch Crest substance abuse treatment facility at its meeting Tuesday. The proposed residential treatment facility on 241 Highland Dr. has drawn the opposition of neighbors, who say it doesn’t fit with the rural residential neighborhood. Since...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0