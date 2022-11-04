ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

Film studio housing project returns to Park City Planning Commission

The Park City Planning Commission could vote on a project Wednesday that would build hundreds of housing units adjacent to the Utah Film Studios in Quinn’s Junction. The past decade has brought soaring home prices and growing worker shortages to the Wasatch Back. As times change, so have some developers’ ideas for how to meet community needs.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Tourism predictions for Park City this winter

Dan Howard with Park City’s Chamber and Visitors Bureau provides an overview of what tourism may look like this winter season. Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012. Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Christmas tree cutting permits available next week

As the holiday season approaches, cutting down a Christmas tree is one way to get into the spirit — and people can soon do that in forests in and around the Wasatch Back. Cutting trees and plants in national forests requires permits. Those become available this week. Permits to...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Council may extend Park Silly Sunday Market contract one more year

The Park City Council talked about the future of the Park Silly Sunday Market Thursday. The council expressed support for the event, but said major changes may be necessary. A majority of the council said they could get behind extending the market’s current contract by one year, but next summer it would only be held 11 Sundays instead of the usual 14.
buildingsaltlake.com

300 West buildout would continue with latest apartment proposal

One of Salt Lake City’s premier big box retail gateways would continue its transformation into a destination for dense apartment housing under a new proposal for the corridor. The 2.4-acre site at 1546 S. 300 W., currently home to a vacant home, industrial uses and a former tortilla maker,...
kslnewsradio.com

Power outages in South Jordan and Salt Lake Monday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage affected over 15,000 people in South Jordan Monday morning, while an outage in Salt Lake City affected 6,600 customers. According to the RMP outages webpage, Rocky Mountain Power resolved the outage in South Jordan around 8 a.m. RMP told Utah’s Morning News...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Heber City Police Department Shift Report: 11/6

HEBER CITY, Utah-The Heber City Police Department released its shift report for November 6 Monday. Case #2211-0255/Theft of cash from a wallet investigation at Don Pedro’s Restaurant, 1050 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2211-0263/Theft investigation at Lee’s Market, 890 S. Main, Heber City. Case #2211-0267/Civil Complaint fraud investigation...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Dakota Pacific proposes 727 housing units in new application

Dakota Pacific has submitted a new application for a mixed-use development at Kimball Junction. According to Summit County Development Director Pat Putt, Dakota Pacific’s new proposal is roughly 1.3 million square-feet of density compared to 1.7 million in its first application. They have submitted plans for 727 housing units,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

New bus route between Heber Valley, Park City begins Nov. 13

Both High Valley Transit and the Heber Valley Chamber are gearing up for the new service. High Valley Transit and Wasatch County have entered into a $3 million agreement to provide a bus route between Summit and Wasatch counties and microtransit within the Heber Valley for the next three years. The money comes from a sales tax the Wasatch County Council approved in June.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heberites near site of future road invited to give feedback

Heber City wants residents’ input on a new bypass. Heber City residents are invited to give suggestions about the future eastern bypass. It’s designed to connect U.S. Highway 40 on the northern edge of downtown to Center Street on the eastern edge. It’s still in planning phases, and Heber City Planning Director Tony Kohler recently told KPCW it’s not expected to open for another year or two.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber’s commercial building standards up for public comment

A public hearing in the Heber City Planning Commission meeting tonight will cover land use and building designs around town. The public is invited to weigh in on the look of buildings in Heber City commercial areas. A public hearing at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting will ask whether to relax...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

What does it cost to run a radio station in Park City?

Live PC Give PC is Friday, November 4th. It's a day to show your support of your favorite nonprofits in the Park City area. KPCW is one of the hundreds of nonprofits eligible for donations. KPCW, a public radio station and NPR affiliate, has been on the air in Summit...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch Crest treatment facility could get decision Tuesday

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission could make a final decision on the controversial Wasatch Crest substance abuse treatment facility at its meeting Tuesday. The proposed residential treatment facility on 241 Highland Dr. has drawn the opposition of neighbors, who say it doesn’t fit with the rural residential neighborhood. Since...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy