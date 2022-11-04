Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 5th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, November 5th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Gaston County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win
RALEIGH – Mahmoud Asmar of Mount Holly took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Asmar bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Pilot Monroe on U.S. 74 and Chamber Drive in Monroe. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.
WBTV
Unusually high number of flue cases in York County
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte.
Gaston County woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
WBTV
Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error
Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte.
Live Results: Cleveland County
Offices on the ballot include the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff, Cleveland County sales tax referendum and mixed beverage sales in the town of Boiling Springs.
WBTV
WBTV finds rape suspect has several glaring charges in past two years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Octavis Wilson appeared in court Tuesday morning after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the repeat offender struck again this weekend. CMPD said he attacked and forced himself on a woman who was walking home that night. They charged him with multiple offenses Sunday, including kidnapping, 2nd-degree rape, and assault with a deadly weapon.
WBTV
What began as ‘play fighting’ ended with an ax attack, deputies say
GOLD HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men who were said to be “play fighting” ended up in a real struggle that resulted in serious injuries for one, according to Rowan County deputies. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, according to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s...
Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Homicide in North Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of Drury Drive. Detectives say shortly after 8:30 a.m. they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic began rendering aid to the victim but the victim died at the scene.
Major announcement in Catawba County expected Wednesday
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A major announcement is expected to be made Wednesday in Catawba County. Although it remains a mystery, county and officials from cities are meeting about incentives for three projects totaling $1 billion. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty has been trying to get more information about the...
Live Results: Lincoln County
Offices on the ballot include the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Lincolnton mayor and city council.
Speed a factor in deadly head-on crash on Catawba County road, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash shut down a Catawba County road Tuesday morning. Around 6 a.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol went to Robinson Road, south of Shuford Road. The area is near the Catawba Country Club. Troopers said in a release a 2013 Ford Focus...
Speed suspected in deadly Catawba County accident: Highway Patrol
Speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in a deadly accident in Catawba County Tuesday, NC State Highway Patrol said.
WBTV
Surveillance pictures released in murder of security guard at fish arcade in Rowan County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are new surveillance pictures that police in Salisbury say show two men responsible for the murder of a security guard at a fish arcade in August. That crime scene was off Statesville Boulevard at the Goldfish fish arcade in August. The victim was identified as...
‘Extremely dangerous’: Charlotte father faces felony charge for bringing firearm to Waxhaw elementary school soccer game
The incident occurred at a soccer game held at Marvin Elementary School in Union County.
Gaston County Salvation Army creates ‘one-stop’ resource center for people in need
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gaston County Salvation Army aims to provide a new center for people in the area to get help with a range of needs, from food and housing to mental health assistance. The program, called “One Stop,” is literally designed to be a one-stop shop for...
WBTV
Deputies searching for woman that spent over $1K of stolen ATM cards at Walmarts in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who spent over $1,000 on stolen ATM cards at Walmart stores. Deputies responded to a breaking and entering of a vehicle on Taylorsville Highway in Western Iredell County where they discovered that a woman broke in through the window and stole a purse.
WBTV
Lincoln Co. deputies searching for armed robbery suspects
DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for two men who robbed a bank in Denver Monday morning. Deputies were called around 11:10 a.m. to the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 73 Highway after receiving a report from the bank’s alarm company. Two men...
Inmate arranged drug deals from the inside in Catawba, Lincoln counties: CLT DOJ
An inmate arranging drug deals from the inside in Catawba and Lincoln counties was sentenced Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
