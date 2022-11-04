ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stanly News & Press

REGIONAL: Gaston County man collects $100,000 scratch-off win

RALEIGH – Mahmoud Asmar of Mount Holly took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Asmar bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Pilot Monroe on U.S. 74 and Chamber Drive in Monroe. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Unusually high number of flue cases in York County

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 27 minutes ago. A day to honor those we have lost, and the contribution they made to our lives cut short. Election Day...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Hundreds of Mecklenburg Co. cases dismissed due to error

Man shot and killed in northeast Charlotte; police searching for person of interest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide that took place Monday in northeast Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Election workers say they're not concerned about the threats we've seen across the country this year. Loved ones honored ahead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Live Results: Cleveland County

Offices on the ballot include the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, sheriff, Cleveland County sales tax referendum and mixed beverage sales in the town of Boiling Springs.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
WBTV

WBTV finds rape suspect has several glaring charges in past two years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Octavis Wilson appeared in court Tuesday morning after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the repeat offender struck again this weekend. CMPD said he attacked and forced himself on a woman who was walking home that night. They charged him with multiple offenses Sunday, including kidnapping, 2nd-degree rape, and assault with a deadly weapon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
MARVIN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Homicide in North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of Drury Drive. Detectives say shortly after 8:30 a.m. they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic began rendering aid to the victim but the victim died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Live Results: Lincoln County

Offices on the ballot include the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Register of Deeds, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Lincolnton mayor and city council.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Lincoln Co. deputies searching for armed robbery suspects

DENVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are looking for two men who robbed a bank in Denver Monday morning. Deputies were called around 11:10 a.m. to the State Employees Credit Union on N.C. 73 Highway after receiving a report from the bank’s alarm company. Two men...
DENVER, NC

