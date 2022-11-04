HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As of Nov. 5, 267,000 votes were already cast in Hawaii for the 2022 General Election. Election workers have been hard at work, counting mail-in ballots. As the ballot count goes up in Hawaii, so does the pressure. Hawaii's Elections Chief Officer says there have been threats toward his election workers. But so far, there have been no new security measures.

