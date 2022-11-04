Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Hawaii hate crime trial begins for beating of white man
HONOLULU (AP) — Lawyers representing two Native Hawaiian men don't dispute they brutally assaulted a white man who purchased a house in their remote village on the island of Maui. They acknowledged the 2014 attack was wrong, but they said it wasn't a hate crime, as U.S. prosecutors allege.
KITV.com
Maui man killed in apparent skydiving accident at Hana Airport
HANA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Maui man died in an apparent skydiving accident at the Hana Airport on Monday. Emergency crews were called out to the Hana Airport just after 3 p.m., According to the Maui Police Department (MPD). When officers arrived they said they found the victim on the ground suffering from critical injuries.
KITV.com
Maui Police ask for help finding missing Waiehu Man
WAIEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Maui Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Waiehu man. Joseph Magaoay, 52, was reported missing on Saturday, Nov. 5 by family members. Family members say they last saw him loading up a green Pelican brand kayak and fishing gear into his truck in Waiehu on Monday, Oct. 31.
KITV.com
Ballot counters in Hawaii already hard at work for the General Election
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As of Nov. 5, 267,000 votes were already cast in Hawaii for the 2022 General Election. Election workers have been hard at work, counting mail-in ballots. As the ballot count goes up in Hawaii, so does the pressure. Hawaii's Elections Chief Officer says there have been threats toward his election workers. But so far, there have been no new security measures.
KITV.com
Hawaii's midterm election begins November 8 -- with full coverage from KITV4
The General Election in Hawaii officially opens in just a few hours. Voters in the state will be electing several important races including Governor/Lt. Governor, State Senators and House Representatives, Office of Hawaiian Affairs Trustees, as well as who will represent Hawaii in the U.S. Congress. In Kauai and Maui...
KITV.com
Hawaii to elect new US rep after Kahele’s departure
HONOLULU (AP) — Voters in Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District will elect a new U.S. representative Tuesday after the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele, decided not to seek re-election. Republican Joe Akana and Democrat Jill Tokuda are facing off in the district covering rural Oahu and the rest...
KITV.com
Hawaii General Election 2022: Live Blog
We are about less than 30 minutes away from the first printout coming out, according to state officials. There are still people in line at several voting centers across the state. Stay with KITV4 for the latest results.
KITV.com
With low voter turnout, Hawaii gubernatorial candidates fight to get more votes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's the day before the general election and so far there's been low voter turnout. But both candidates for governor -- Josh Green and Duke Aiona -- believe that'll work in their favor. The two were both at sign-waving events this afternoon and say there's still a...
KITV.com
With turnout low on eve of election night, Hawaii voters urged to cast ballots
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As of Monday morning, the state Office of Elections reported about 285,000 people voted so far, roughly 33% of the more than 850,000 people registered to vote. "It's not a very good percentage," Chief Election Officer Scott Nago said. "That is down from the 2020 general election,...
Comments / 0