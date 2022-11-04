Read full article on original website
Related
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Elite Russian Naval Unit Reacts to Stunning Loss of 300 Men: 'Baffling'
"They don't care about anything other than showing off. They call people meat," a unit of Russian marines wrote in a letter about their leaders.
M&S warns of ‘more challenging 2024’; Made.com enters administration – business live
Marks & Spencer sees ‘gathering storm,’ as markets await US mid-term election results
Worldwide Turmoil Is One Theme at IDFA Forum, Says Industry Head Adriek van Nieuwenhuijzen
Heading into its 30th year, the IDFA Forum continues to be a key market for nonfiction professionals to not only gain interest for a project and raise funds, but also a space to network and get feedback. Taking place over five days in the middle of the 35th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam, the Forum will include 60 titles across its four sections: IDFA Pitch, Producers Connection, DocLab and the Forum’s rough-cut section. From intimate presentations to public pitches and cinema screenings of documentaries nearing completion – the Forum is a unique opportunity for filmmakers, producers, funders and distributors...
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual U.N. summit on climate change. An aid group linked to Denmark’s Lutheran Church says it wants to take responsibility for all of the emissions it has produced worldwide over the past 100 years.
Comments / 0