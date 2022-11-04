Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Green Tree Brewery turns a new leaf
LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Green Tree Brewery is under new ownership and over the weekend, there was a celebration saying goodbye to the original owners that operated the successful brewery for seven years, Doc and Denise Day. The new owners, Matt Welding and Curt Johnson, stop by to update viewers on...
ourquadcities.com
REVIEW: Black Box births beautiful, witty show about moms
They say parenthood is the hardest job you’ll ever love, and as the father of two boys, I’d have to agree. Parenthood ideally should be a true partnership, but the latest wonderful entry at Moline’s Black Box Theatre shows us one side of the equation – in the snarky, sweet, sarcastic, stirring and often silly “Motherhood: The Musical.”
Rhythm City Welcomes Rapper T.I. To The Quad Cities In March 2023
We have a concert announcement for you on Election Day 2022. The Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport has announced that Grammy Award-winning recording artist T.I. is coming to the Quad Cities in March of 2023 and you can get your tickets now. On Tuesday, the Rhythm City Casino Resort...
'That's the type of guy he is' | Rock Island deputy goes 'Beyond the Badge' as resource officer
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Police officers and other law enforcement officials put their lives on the line daily, and many go above and beyond their everyday duties to make their communities safer and better. News 8's Beyond the Badge series pays tribute to those making a difference in...
Timelapse of The Maximum Lunar Eclipse Over The I-74 Bridge
The City of Bettendorf shared this awesome timelapse of the Maximum Lunar Eclipse over the I-74 Bridge, showing the change in the moon as it sat in the sky above the bridge. What might even be cooler, is the color of the bridge matches the moon in a way that almost looks like the bridge is responsible for the red color of the moon.
Legend Says Don’t Touch this Black Angel in Iowa Or You’ll Die
It's known as the creepiest urban legend in all of Iowa. It's a black angel that overlooks the grave in a cemetery. If you dare touch it, the legend says you'll die without question. Business Insider declared The Black Angel of the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City as the most...
ourquadcities.com
WaterMark Corners | Moline Centre
Amy Trimble stopped by to talk about her and her mother’s innovative, intriguing, and inspiring business. For more information visit molincentre.org and watermarkcorners.com.
davenportlibrary.com
A Trusted Friend: The murder of Rose Gendler
22-year-old Rose Gendler left her part-time job at M. L. Parker Co. in downtown Davenport a little after 9:00 p.m. on December 21, 1932. She had worked a full day in the toy department and still had to catch the Bridge Line streetcar to Rock Island. She had an important dress fitting scheduled before heading home for the night.
ourquadcities.com
Mercado in Moline to unveil colorful new murals
At 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, Mercado on Fifth will unveil three colorful murals that celebrate Hispanic culture on its newly renovated building at 423 12th St., Moline. The approximately 2,500-square-feet of murals feature a ballet folklorico dancer in a colorful gown, a field of marigold flowers and images inspired by Day of the Dead, among other intricate details. The murals also pay homage to the organization’s history with a realistic portrait of Mercado on Fifth founder Bob Ontiveros, according to a Tuesday release from the nonprofit.
ourquadcities.com
‘Two Weeks of Love’ toy drive set for kick-off
Starting on Monday, Nov. 28, Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC Muscatine will kick off the 22nd annual “Two Weeks of Love” for The Salvation Army in Muscatine. Ed Morse Muscatine has partnered with Tan Tara Transportation, Hy-Vee Grocery Store, and Fareway Grocery to continue the tradition for the 22nd year to ensure every child in Muscatine County receives a toy this Christmas season and The Salvation Army food pantry will be full for 2023.
KWQC
Davenport police investigate shots fired Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after they say shots were fired inside a building Sunday. Davenport police responded around 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the 400 block of East 6th Street for a report of shots fired inside a building, according to police. Police said there was a verbal...
ourquadcities.com
Troopers allege suspect led traffic & foot pursuits, threw gun as he ran
A 21-year-old Davenport man faces charges after state troopers allege he led Iowa State Patrol in a vehicle pursuit, then threw a gun as he ran away. Jhakari Davis faces a felony charge of interference with officials acts – firearm, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of eluding – speeding more than 25 miles over the speed limit, court records say.
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
KCJJ
IC bartender charged after allegedly serving dangerously intoxicated customer
An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he continued serving alcohol to a dangerously intoxicated customer. First responders were called to Joe’s Place on Iowa Avenue just after 1:30 Halloween morning for an intoxicated customer who had fallen and was not very responsive. An Iowa City Police investigation determined that the bartender, identified as 29-year-old Travis Patten of Orchard Court, had been serving the customer for several hours with few other bar patrons present. Patten reportedly served the subject multiple tequila shots despite his already-high intoxication level. The customer eventually passed out and hit their head on the bar, requiring transport to a local hospital.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege driver, slumped over wheel, had cocaine in SUV
A 32-year-old Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail after police allege they found packages of cocaine in his car, where he was slumped over the wheel. Travis Rush faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records say. About...
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect pointed loaded gun at bar patron
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he went into a bar with a loaded gun and threatened a patron. Demetrius Tigue Sr. faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first, and possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
$50K Powerball winner sold in Clinton
If you bought a Powerball ticket at a Kwik Star in Clinton, check your numbers. No, you didn’t win the big jackpot, but you may have won a nice consolation prize. Nobody won the gigantic Powerball jackpot in the drawing on November 5, so the estimated jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion, […]
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had meth in his shoe, police allege
A 61-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he had meth in his shoe during a traffic stop. Carl Whitney, who was arrested on a warrant, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, court records say. Shortly after 9...
ourquadcities.com
Scott County voters: Be in line by 8 p.m.
Polling places for Election Day will close at 7 p.m. in Rock Island County and 8 p.m. in Scott County. The Scott County Auditor’s Office just posted on Facebook that if you are in line at your polling location before 8 p.m., the poll workers will not turn you away. You are encouraged to stay in line until you vote.
Comments / 0