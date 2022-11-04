Firefighter falls through floor in Brooke County fire

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty Fire Chief Bob Fowler tells 7News there was a house fire on Friday afternoon on Toat Road in Windsor Heights.

Fowler says the house was gutted.

A Beech Bottom firefighter fell through the floor of the house. EMS checked them out, but they had no serious injuries, Fowler said.

First responders did suffer some heat injuries.

Volunteer Fire Departments that responded were Windsor Heights, West Liberty, Beech Bottom, Wellsburg, Franklin, and McKinley.

