New Hampshire State

Video: Chilly night, with milder temperatures ahead in New Hampshire

Temperatures will be right near average for another day before another brief mild stretch. The remnants from tropical system "Nicole" will get enhanced and pulled up into New England late Friday and into early Saturday. It will be very wet and breezy as that system passes by. Colder following that system for Sunday and into next week with highs only in the 40s.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Full 2022 New Hampshire county-level general election results

See the up-to-the-minute New Hampshire election results for contested races at the county level. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. on Election Day. OTHER LOCAL NEW HAMPSHIRE ELECTION RESULTS:. US ELECTION RESULTS:. ELECTION RESOURCES:. --
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire fugitives arrested in Rhode Island after crash

Rhode Island authorities arrested two fugitives wanted out of New Hampshire. Kelvin Lewis, 32, and Melanie Diperna, 23, stole a car in New Hampshire and drove it to Hopkinton, Rhode Island, police said. Law enforcement in different states labeled differing towns for Lewis. Diperna is from Northfield. Lewis and Diperna...
HOPKINTON, RI
New Hampshire voters head to polls for midterm elections

MANCHESTER, N.H. — High turnout was seen as voters across New Hampshire headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the midterm elections. Manchester's Ward 1 at the Webster Street school was packed with voters soon after the doors opened at 6 a.m. Election workers are prepared for a potentially record-high turnout for a midterm election. More than 500,000 Granite Staters are expected to cast ballots.
MANCHESTER, NH
Video: Colder air makes its return to New Hampshire

After some record warmth this weekend, changes are on the way to start the week as colder air makes its return. As a front comes through there are some initial showers which will quickly clear for plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day today. While it remains warm to start the day with midday temperatures peaking in the 70s from Concord south and east, northern areas will only see 60's before cooler air and gusty WNW wind develops. Most spots will drop into the 50's and 60's in the afternoon with 40's and 50's by the evening.
CONCORD, NH
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Lake Winnisquam

LACONIA, N.H. — Granite Staters in the Lakes Region reported feeling a minor shake early Sunday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says areas west of Lake Winnisquam were hit with a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at about 4:23 a.m. Several viewers in Laconia and Sanbornton have contacted News 9 saying...
LACONIA, NH

