Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
Did you see it? Total lunar eclipse wows onlookers in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters in many spots caught glimpse of an awesome sight in the early morning sky Tuesday -- a total lunar eclipse. Totality began at 5:17 a.m. and it ended as the moon set at 6:36 a.m. Anyone who missed the sky show will have to...
WMUR.com
How to watch total lunar eclipse -- the last one for three years -- in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A total lunar eclipse will make an appearance in the night sky over New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. The partial eclipse will begin just after 4 a.m., with the total eclipse starting around 5:17 a.m. As the Earth casts a shadow on the moon, it will take on a reddish appearance.
WMUR.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire for Saturday drawing, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — There was no Powerball jackpot winner again this weekend, but a couple of Granite Staters scored big lottery wins. Two separate tickets worth $50,000 were sold for Saturday's drawing — one at The Brook in Seabrook and one at a Circle-K store in Warner, lottery officials said.
WMUR.com
Chris Sununu seeks another term as governor amid challenge from Tom Sherman
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One of the races New Hampshire voters are deciding Tuesday is who will occupy the corner office, with Republican Gov. Chris Sununu seeking a fourth term amid a challenge from Democrat Tom Sherman. Sununu said Tuesday he's confident it will be another winning election night. He...
WMUR.com
Video: Chilly night, with milder temperatures ahead in New Hampshire
Temperatures will be right near average for another day before another brief mild stretch. The remnants from tropical system "Nicole" will get enhanced and pulled up into New England late Friday and into early Saturday. It will be very wet and breezy as that system passes by. Colder following that system for Sunday and into next week with highs only in the 40s.
WMUR.com
Full 2022 New Hampshire county-level general election results
See the up-to-the-minute New Hampshire election results for contested races at the county level. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. on Election Day. OTHER LOCAL NEW HAMPSHIRE ELECTION RESULTS:. US ELECTION RESULTS:. ELECTION RESOURCES:. --
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters ready to head to polls in what could be record turnout
DERRY, N.H. — Voter turnout in New Hampshire could set a record for a midterm election, and voters said Monday there are several issues driving them to the polls. More than half a million Granite Staters are expected to head to the polls Tuesday. Many said they believe voting in this election is more important than ever.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fugitives arrested in Rhode Island after crash
Rhode Island authorities arrested two fugitives wanted out of New Hampshire. Kelvin Lewis, 32, and Melanie Diperna, 23, stole a car in New Hampshire and drove it to Hopkinton, Rhode Island, police said. Law enforcement in different states labeled differing towns for Lewis. Diperna is from Northfield. Lewis and Diperna...
WMUR.com
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot will be drawn at 11 p.m. Monday. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion — the largest in history. The cash option is $929.1 million. There are two options when you win the lottery: Get a lump sum of...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters head to polls for midterm elections
MANCHESTER, N.H. — High turnout was seen as voters across New Hampshire headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the midterm elections. Manchester's Ward 1 at the Webster Street school was packed with voters soon after the doors opened at 6 a.m. Election workers are prepared for a potentially record-high turnout for a midterm election. More than 500,000 Granite Staters are expected to cast ballots.
WMUR.com
Video: Colder air makes its return to New Hampshire
After some record warmth this weekend, changes are on the way to start the week as colder air makes its return. As a front comes through there are some initial showers which will quickly clear for plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day today. While it remains warm to start the day with midday temperatures peaking in the 70s from Concord south and east, northern areas will only see 60's before cooler air and gusty WNW wind develops. Most spots will drop into the 50's and 60's in the afternoon with 40's and 50's by the evening.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire secretary of state says some minor problems reported at polls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire secretary of state said there were only minor problems reported at some polling locations Tuesday, as record turnout was expected for the midterm election. Secretary of State David Scanlan said some of the problems that were reported were arguments between voters and local...
WMUR.com
Candidates in New Hampshire congressional races reach out to voters on eve of election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The candidates in New Hampshire's 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts were out Monday, making a final push for votes. U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas joined their fellow Democrats on Monday for a get-out-the-vote rally in Manchester. >> On the issues: 1st District | 2nd...
WMUR.com
2.3 magnitude earthquake reported near Lake Winnisquam
LACONIA, N.H. — Granite Staters in the Lakes Region reported feeling a minor shake early Sunday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says areas west of Lake Winnisquam were hit with a 2.3 magnitude earthquake at about 4:23 a.m. Several viewers in Laconia and Sanbornton have contacted News 9 saying...
WMUR.com
Full 2022 New Hampshire ballot question general election results
See the up-to-the-minute New Hampshire election results for the state's two ballot questions. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. on Election Day. OTHER LOCAL NEW HAMPSHIRE ELECTION RESULTS:. US ELECTION RESULTS:. ELECTION RESOURCES:. --
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 4 new deaths related to COVID-19
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. There have now been 2,776 deaths in the state related to COVID-19, according to health officials. State health officials reported 119 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire's US Senate candidates make final push ahead of election
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The eyes of the political world are on New Hampshire's U.S. Senate race, one of several in the country that are predicted to be close and could determine the balance of power in the chamber. Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and her Republican challenger, Gen....
WMUR.com
New Hampshire candidates give final pitches for 2022 general election
New Hampshire general election candidates make their final pitches ahead of Election Day. Chris Sununu (R) declined to participate in a final pitch. Watch a recap of the final pitches in the player below.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire inventor Dean Kamen endorses incumbents in races for governor, US Senate, 1st District
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Inventor and entrepreneur Dean Kamen – a frequent supporter of Republican candidates in New Hampshire – is announcing that he will split his ticket this year, backing incumbents Gov. Chris Sununu, Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Rep. Chris Pappas. "This Election Day, Granite Staters have...
WMUR.com
Former NH basketball coach sent nearly 300 messages to high school girl, investigators say
CONCORD, N.H. — Nearly 300 text messages were allegedly sent between a former New Hampshire basketball coach and a high school sophomore girl, according to court documents. Joshua Pincoske, 47, is facing state and federal charges, including federal charges of production of child sex abuse images. The details about...
Comments / 0