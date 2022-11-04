ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Stamford, CT Safe? (2022 Crime Rates and Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Stamford, CT and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Stamford really is.
STAMFORD, CT
momcollective.com

An Evening to Remember at SoNo 1420

This post is sponsored by Sono 1420, but the opinions are my own. Please support our sponsors. As a busy mom of three daughters, I do not get many opportunities to go out with other adults, especially on a school night. Usually, if I am leaving my house, it will involve an activity that my children want to do. So, I was thrilled when I got to go out with my fellow Fairfield County Mom Contributors to SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers.
NORWALK, CT
onekindesign.com

A spectacular hilltop house in Westchester County with heavenly views

Workshop/APD is responsible for the design of this stunning hilltop house nestled into one of the highest points in Armonk, Westchester County, New York. This ground-up residence was created to highlight its magnificent surroundings, featuring sweeping views of Westchester, the Hudson River, and New York City. Thoughtfully integrated into a...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
myrye.com

The Osborn Puts a New Exec Chef on the Menu

The Osborn, the private, non-profit, continuum of care community in Rye, has announced Jonathan Carafa will serve as its new executive chef. He has more than a decade of experience in senior living, corporate facilities and event venues. “We are delighted to have Jonathan bring his creativity and excellence to...
RYE, NY
rew-online.com

CBRE Announces Sale of 40 Danbury Road in Wilton, CT

Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley and Travis Langer of CBRE’s Institutional Properties represented the seller, Wilton 40/60, LLC, in the sale of 40 Danbury Road in Wilton, CT. CBRE also procured the buyer, Danbury Holdings DE LLC, an entity managed by Northpath Investments. This is Northpath’s first office acquisition in Fairfield County.
WILTON, CT
westportlocal.com

And Also At Compo Beach

Not to be outdone by Sherwood Island visitors, Westporters flocked to Compo Beach also seeking some fun in the sun before the temperatures are expected return to somewhat normal for November, mid 50's, at least for Tuesday and Wednesday although they may be in the high 60's later in the week.
WESTPORT, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Vote Count by District as of 10am

Today is the day we get to vote. We will be updating you every few hours on the number of people who have voted so far today in Greenwich and the vote counts by district. As of 10 am 10,847 people have voted in Greenwich representing 26.36% of eligible voters. 7,213 voted in person so far this morning and 3,634 voted previously by absentee ballot. That leaves 30,295 who have not yet voted.
GREENWICH, CT
94.3 Lite FM

5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley

I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
sheltonherald.com

Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms

SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
SHELTON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Brand New Fishkill Restaurant Opens in Popular Location

After renovations and a name change, a once beloved Fishkill restaurant has rebranded itself. Over the last year or so we've told you about the plans at the once-popular Hudson's Ribs & Fish located at 1099 Route 9 in Fishkill. Just a few months ago the restaurant announced it would be closing for renovations and was hoping to reopen, under a new name soon.
FISHKILL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm

Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy