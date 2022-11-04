Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Where To Order Pies For Thanksgiving in Westchester NY
Fall is the time that officially commences pie season. Pies abound with delicious flavors for the month of November. Especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner, we all need to ensure that we are providing only the best pies for this very particular holiday. Take a peek at this list of best bakeries to stock up for thanksgiving pies.
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Stamford, CT Safe? (2022 Crime Rates and Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Stamford, CT and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Stamford really is.
momcollective.com
An Evening to Remember at SoNo 1420
This post is sponsored by Sono 1420, but the opinions are my own. Please support our sponsors. As a busy mom of three daughters, I do not get many opportunities to go out with other adults, especially on a school night. Usually, if I am leaving my house, it will involve an activity that my children want to do. So, I was thrilled when I got to go out with my fellow Fairfield County Mom Contributors to SoNo 1420 American Craft Distillers.
Adults-Only Camp in Connecticut Is the Perfect Spot to Unleash Our Inner Child
We might have to book this next summer.
onekindesign.com
A spectacular hilltop house in Westchester County with heavenly views
Workshop/APD is responsible for the design of this stunning hilltop house nestled into one of the highest points in Armonk, Westchester County, New York. This ground-up residence was created to highlight its magnificent surroundings, featuring sweeping views of Westchester, the Hudson River, and New York City. Thoughtfully integrated into a...
myrye.com
The Osborn Puts a New Exec Chef on the Menu
The Osborn, the private, non-profit, continuum of care community in Rye, has announced Jonathan Carafa will serve as its new executive chef. He has more than a decade of experience in senior living, corporate facilities and event venues. “We are delighted to have Jonathan bring his creativity and excellence to...
Popular Roadside Restaurant in Mahopac Featured on The Cooking Channel
Looking around at social media and various NY/Connecticut groups, we came across some very cool information about a roadside restaurant in Mahopac, NY. Countryside Kitchen recently appeared on an episode of The Cooking Channel's Man Vs Food, with their amazing signature breakfast/anytime dish featured. My thanks to Lee and Christina...
rew-online.com
CBRE Announces Sale of 40 Danbury Road in Wilton, CT
Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley and Travis Langer of CBRE’s Institutional Properties represented the seller, Wilton 40/60, LLC, in the sale of 40 Danbury Road in Wilton, CT. CBRE also procured the buyer, Danbury Holdings DE LLC, an entity managed by Northpath Investments. This is Northpath’s first office acquisition in Fairfield County.
westportlocal.com
And Also At Compo Beach
Not to be outdone by Sherwood Island visitors, Westporters flocked to Compo Beach also seeking some fun in the sun before the temperatures are expected return to somewhat normal for November, mid 50's, at least for Tuesday and Wednesday although they may be in the high 60's later in the week.
Officials: Connecticut downgrades state drought level, but Norwalk not out of the woods yet
Officials say 18 of the state's 34 reservoir systems are still under 90% capacity, including some in the Norwalk area.
greenwichsentinel.com
Vote Count by District as of 10am
Today is the day we get to vote. We will be updating you every few hours on the number of people who have voted so far today in Greenwich and the vote counts by district. As of 10 am 10,847 people have voted in Greenwich representing 26.36% of eligible voters. 7,213 voted in person so far this morning and 3,634 voted previously by absentee ballot. That leaves 30,295 who have not yet voted.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
New Dutchess County Mexican Restaurant Getting Rave Reviews
When a new restaurant opens, it may take a while before you start hearing the buzz about it. Maybe a few friends go, and they let you know what they think. Well, there is a new restaurant that has opened in Dutchess County, and it hasn’t taken long at all for the word to spread. And that’s because from what I’m hearing, this place is great.
stamfordhealth.org
RSV on the rise in Stamford, CT: A pediatrician's tips to stay safe
If you have young children, then you're no stranger to the viral bugs, mostly cold, flu, and, now COVID, that can ground them for a couple of weeks every winter. But do you know about RSV? Here's everything you need to know. What is RSV?. RSV stands for the respiratory...
5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley
I have lived in the Hudson Valley my whole life. I was born in Albany and raised i New Windsor in Orange County, which was basically part of Newburgh when I was growing up. We had the same zip code as Newburgh, and we all went to the same High School. I actually had over 1000 people in my graduating class at Newburgh Free Academy. All in all, I had a very happy childhood.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms
SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain future
Some CT malls going through resurgence:(Dex Planet/Pexels) The 2022 holiday season will be dicey for other Connecticut malls as inflation reduces the buying power that consumers had after the initial stretch of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet many people's desire to leave the house is still strong. Danbury Fair is experiencing a rebound after a stretch of stubborn vacancies.
Brand New Fishkill Restaurant Opens in Popular Location
After renovations and a name change, a once beloved Fishkill restaurant has rebranded itself. Over the last year or so we've told you about the plans at the once-popular Hudson's Ribs & Fish located at 1099 Route 9 in Fishkill. Just a few months ago the restaurant announced it would be closing for renovations and was hoping to reopen, under a new name soon.
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
