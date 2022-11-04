Read full article on original website
WCAX
Pieciak declares victory in race for Vt. treasurer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Mike Pieciak cruised to victory Tuesday night to become Vermont treasurer. With 53% of the vote counted, Pieciak was leading by a 64% margin and declared victory. Pieciak, the former commissioner for the Department of Financial Regulation, will fill the open seat left by Vermont...
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Countdown to rifle season
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s rifle deer season gets underway on Saturday after what officials have said has been a successful bow season so far. Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Nick Fortin for an update on how the 2022 deer season is going and what to expect in the coming weeks.
WCAX
Lunar eclipse sets over Lake Champlain
WCAX
Vermont voters make their voices heard on this Election Day
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters across our region made their voices count on this Election Day. Mail-in ballots meant fewer people at the polls, but there was still a steady stream throughout the day for the midterm election. I asked Vermont voters what issues and offices brought them out. “I...
WCAX
New help available for 1st generation homebuyers in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont housing officials want first-generation homebuyers to take advantage of a new program designed to get them their own houses. It’s for homebuyers whose parents never owned a house. They have the opportunity to get up to a $15,000 grant for a down payment and...
WCAX
Burlington Fall Leaf Pickup Day cleans up yards
WCAX
MiVT: K Bowley Woodcraft
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - K Bowley Woodcraft products are works of art, but the guy making them doesn’t think of himself as an artist. “I certainly don’t think I’m creative artistically. I’m creative technically,” he said. Kyle Bowley has been woodworking for eight years,...
WCAX
Chittenden County voters approve upgraded recycling facility for CSWD
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Chittenden County voters on Tuesday gave an overwhelming stamp of approval to build a new recycling sorting facility. The $22 million sorting facility will replace the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s 30-year-old facility. Tuesday night, CSWD said initial results showed more than 80% of voters were...
WCAX
Burlington voters overwhelmingly approve $165M school bond
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Burlington Tuesday approved by a 75% margin a $165 million bond to build a new high school to replace the building shuttered two years ago by PCB contamination. The unofficial final vote was 11,903 to 3,781. Burlington’s mayor and school officials Tuesday night expressed...
WCAX
Vermont poll volunteers keep elections running on track
WCAX
2022 Election Results: Vermont Data Visualizations
Data visualizations are built from town-by-town results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office. We have created dozens of displays for a variety of federal and statewide races. Interact with the buttons to load the various graphics into the display. Data is being updated in real time, and is considered to be accurate, but is unofficial until the statewide canvass by the Secretary of State’s office to certify the results.
WCAX
Concert postponed over security concerns rescheduled in new location
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. The city cited crowd control concerns when postponing the free concert that was supposed to happen in City Hall Park last month. They were expecting more than 1,000 people at the free show, and the city felt that would overwhelm the park and security would be insufficient.
WCAX
NH to see money from multistate settlements in Experian breach
WCAX
What’s bringing voters out for this midterm election?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People across our region are letting their voices be heard on this Election Day. Our Melissa Cooney asked Vermont voters what offices and issues brought them out to the polls this year, and she got a wide variety of answers. Some said the Senate race to...
WCAX
Hassan victory speech
WCAX
Voters approve Vt. constitutional amendment clarifying ban on slavery
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters have approved an amendment to the Vermont Constitution abolishing slavery in any form, a measure that has been in the works for several years and is largely symbolic, according to legal experts. The measure passed by a more than 89% margin. The Green Mountain State...
WCAX
Sharing their stories at Veteran Town Hall in Colchester
WCAX
Voters approve reproductive liberty amendment
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Vermont Tuesday signed off on an amendment to the Vermont Constitution protecting reproductive rights, including abortion. With 85% of preceincts reporting, Prop 5 -- Article 22 -- had received upwards of 77% of the votes. It would add a personal reproductive liberty amendment --...
WCAX
Election analysis of key regional races
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The results of Tuesday night’s election are sure to have a profound impact on politics from the Statehouse in Montpelier to the U.S. Capitol. Becca Balint is poised to become the first woman elected to Vermont’s congressional delegation and the tight U.S. Senate contest in New Hampshire could determine which party is in control of Congress for the next two years.
WCAX
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott cruises to fourth term
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has won his fourth, two-year term in office. The incumbent declared victory Tuesday night in his race against Democrat Brenda Siegel. The Republican Scott became governor in 2017 after serving as lieutenant governor and years in the Legislature. Since being elected, Scott...
