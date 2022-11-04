Read full article on original website
How San Diego's political map shifted from red to blue and what comes next
Take a look at a San Diego County voter registration map and you'll see a county that has become quite a bit more blue over the past two decades. Then talk to some voters who’ve left the Republican Party and they'll have no problem telling you why. For Mountain...
Local college students looking to impact midterms
Turnout for midterms is often low. For the 2022 general election, San Diego County Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes said she expects a turnout of 50% to 60%. Historically, young people have had the lowest turnout rate of any other voting age group in the nation. But UC San Diego Director of Student Governments Alfredo Barcenas said that seems to be changing among college students.
Martinez leads in early returns for San Diego County Sheriff
Kelly Anne Martinez is leading in early returns in the race for San Diego County Sheriff. John Hemmerling is her challenger. Martinez, who has been with the Sheriff's Department since 1985, is currently the undersheriff. She’s running as a Democrat, but was registered as Republican until November 2020. "I'm...
San Diego voters shift from Republican Party
Voter registration in San Diego County has been trending away from the Republican Party over the last two decades. KPBS looks at the data to see what is driving the shift. In other news, President Joe Biden continued his visit to San Diego Friday.
Incumbents take leads in San Diego City Council races; Lee leads in D6 race
Four of San Diego's nine City Council districts are voting for their representatives Tuesday after the city's redistricting process redrew the boundaries last year. Of the council's even-numbered districts up for election in 2022, districts 2 and 6 saw the most substantial changes, while districts 4 and 8 were relatively unchanged.
$250,000 in matching funds to help San Diego teachers pay for classroom projects
Kristina Hereford Watkins teaches a blend of science in her eighth grade class at Lemon Grove Academy. It includes everything from physics and human anatomy to engineering and technology. Last year, she was able to find funding for six virtual reality headsets to help her students with critical thinking, collaboration,...
Measure B race remains too close to call
Single-family homeowners in the city of San Diego haven’t paid additional fees for trash pickup in over 100 years thanks to a law called the People’s Ordinance. Homeowner service is paid out of the city’s general fund, but multi-family complexes and businesses have to hire private waste haulers. That could change, if voters approve Measure B.
More than 480,000 mail ballots already returned in San Diego County
More than 480,000 voters in San Diego County had already returned their mail ballots as of 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the county registrar's office. More than 1.9 million mail ballots were sent to every registered voter in the county. The registrar predicted a 60% to 65% county turnout for Tuesday's election.
Applicants sought for 2023/24 San Diego County Grand Jury
San Diego County court officials were seeking applicants Tuesday to serve on the 2023/24 San Diego County Grand Jury. Seats on the grand jury are available to eligible, qualified county residents who apply by Jan. 20, according to the San Diego Superior Court. The 2023/24 grand jury will work four...
John McCann leading in race for Chula Vista mayor
Early election results show John McCann leading Ammar Campa-Najjar in the race for Chula Vista Mayor with 54% of the vote. If the results hold up, McCann, a Republican, will be Chula Vista’s first new mayor in eight years. Term limits prevent current Mayor Mary Casillas Salas from running for reelection.
Regional leaders host a roundtable to address veteran homelessness
The most recent Point In Time count of the homeless in San Diego County found a double-digit drop in the number of veterans living on the streets. On Monday, city and county officials met with leaders of homeless outreach and service programs for a roundtable discussion on getting that number even lower.
National City voter honors her father with first-ever vote
A cold and rainy day could not keep Patricia Gonzalez away from her local vote center in National City on Tuesday. "It’s the first time I voted, and I feel really proud to have participated," Gonzalez said in Spanish. She said she became a citizen after living in the U.S. for 20 years.
Midday Edition 2022 election special, state propositions
Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent promoting the issues and candidates on this year’s ballot, but voters get to make the final call on Tuesday. San Diego County Registrar of Voters, Cynthia Paes has information on what to expect on election day and how soon the public will learn election results. Then, it’s no secret that San Diego County voter registration has been trending away from the Republican Party in the last two decades. Claire Trageser looks at what’s driving the shifts? And, we bring you a roundup of all the state propositions on the ballot from a proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution to dueling propositions that would make sports betting legal.
Election 2022: Voters poised to pass Measure A
Measure A, the cannabis business tax, appears to pass Tuesday night. In early returns, 59.11% of voters voted to approve the measure. In June, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance to tax cannabis businesses, subject to voter approval. The actions placed Measure A on the November ballot.
City of San Diego encourages residents to prepare for flooding, stormwater
The city of San Diego is gearing up for this week's rainstorm by taking a series of protective measures, while also urging residents to take action to safeguard their homes, especially those in flood- prone areas. On Monday, the city's Stormwater Department began placing temporary "no parking" signs in low-lying...
What to expect when election results start coming in
What is the best indicator when all votes have been counted?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Why don't I see 'precincts reporting' in any results?. San Diego County’s Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes said, “Under the Voters Choice...
