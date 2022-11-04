Hundreds of millions of dollars have been spent promoting the issues and candidates on this year’s ballot, but voters get to make the final call on Tuesday. San Diego County Registrar of Voters, Cynthia Paes has information on what to expect on election day and how soon the public will learn election results. Then, it’s no secret that San Diego County voter registration has been trending away from the Republican Party in the last two decades. Claire Trageser looks at what’s driving the shifts? And, we bring you a roundup of all the state propositions on the ballot from a proposal to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution to dueling propositions that would make sports betting legal.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO