Wichita Falls, TX

1-year-old tests positive for drugs, mother arrested

By Christopher Walker
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls mother has been charged with endangering her child when a drug test showed the victim tested positive for illegal drugs.

Gibbs

According to the arrest affidavit, in June 2022, an investigator from Child Protective Service contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department about a 1-year-old child that test positive for meth.

CPS told police they became involved after WFPD responded to an incident for a check welfare on a mother and her child. Police identified the victim’s parents as Jeni Lee Gibbs and Connard Riddles III .

A hair follicle collected from the victim tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana. Both Gibbs and Riddles tested positive for illegal drugs.

According to the CPS report, both parents admitted using drugs around the victim. Riddles was arrested in October and charged with Abandoning or Endangering a child. He was freed on a $15,000 bond.

Gibbs was arrested on Friday Nov 4. She was charged with Abandoning or Endangering a child. She was also freed on a $15,000 bond.

The child was placed in CPS custody, according to the arrest report.

