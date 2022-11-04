Read full article on original website
Dua Fish Tank creates their first burger for Macon Burger Week
MACON, Ga. — Monday is the first day of Macon Burger Week and Dua Fish Tank in Macon has created their first burger for the competition. Dua Fish Tank on Spring Street is a newcomer to Macon Burger Week. Their creation is called the Dua Banh Mi Burger. It...
wgxa.tv
Founder of H & H Restaurant in Macon passes away
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Mama Louise Hudson of H & H restaurant in Macon has died at 93. Hudson passed away just after 7 a.m., acording to Bibb County coroner Leon Jones. Jones says she was surrounded by family at Atrium's Pine Pointe Hospice.
Bibb leaders unveil final Macon Mall amphitheater design
MACON, Ga. — The final design of the Macon Mall amphitheater project has been unveiled. Macon-Bibb County representatives presented an update on the amphitheater's design and construction progress Tuesday evening that showed off the final design work, renderings, description, and an animated fly-through to show people what they can expect to be built at the Macon Mall.
wgxa.tv
The City of Dublin appoints new Superintendent at Riverview Golf Couse
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- J. Roy Rowland IV, previously superintendent at Lake Wales Country Club and Oakwood Golf Club in Lake Wales, Florida, has been appointed as the new Superintendent at Riverview Golf Course by the City of Dublin. “I am excited J. Roy has joined the city as the...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Oct. 30- Nov. 6)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field. A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. Nick Green, the groom, used to work for the Macon Bacon and the couple had a fully baseball-themed wedding.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/8/22
3 people are dead after a shooting at as home in Bonaire. They were found after Warner Robins Police did a welfare check at the home on Monday.
QSR magazine
Captain D's Opens New Franchise in Warner Robins, Georgia
Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Warner Robins, Georgia. Conveniently located at 3004 Russell Parkway, the restaurant is joining a popular retail corridor across the street from Walmart and a few miles from Buc-ee’s. This opening is the second Captain D’s for Warner Robins and marks the 107th location in Georgia, a testament to the brand’s long-standing success in the Peach State.
'No complications. Everybody was nice': Central Georgia voters see a smooth voting experience
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Tuesday, 13WMAZ went to voting polls in Macon-Bibb, Houston, and Peach counties. We talked to voters who says there were no issues while casting their ballot. In Macon-Bibb County, there were 31 open polling locations, from Macon to Howard and in Lizella. Stevie Davis was...
Albany Herald
Playoff Preview: Worth County Rams to face Northeast Macon in Macon
SYLVESTER — The Worth County Rams are headed to the state football playoffs for the first time since 2016 and will face a stiff challenge in Macon Friday night against Northeast Macon. The Rams (8-2) are looking to rebound after Friday night’s 36-12 loss to Cook in Adel. Worth...
wgxa.tv
BBQ lovers converge in Dooly County for this weekend's Big Pig Jig
VIENNA, GA. (WGXA) -- The Big Pig Jig is coming to Dooly County on Friday. The two-day event hosts various creative vendors and activities for both individuals and families to enjoy. On Saturday, the event offers free admission and free samplings of the Taste of The Jig Championship Barbecue competition.
Fall Line Festival and 22nd annual Tractor Festival held in Gordon
GORDON, Ga. — Saturday in Gordon, Georgia, folks could participate in a few different fall activities. The Fall Line Festival began on Friday, and lasted until Saturday. A veterans ceremony was held on Friday night, with performances of the national anthem and a march by the Wilkinson County High School ROTC cadets.
Shane Gottwals defeats Tim Riley in Houston County commissioner District 2 race
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Voters in Houston County have decided who will take the Post 2 commission seat. Republican Shane Gottwals defeated Democrat Tim Riley in the midterm election Tuesday night. Gottwals received 34,918 or 60% of the votes, and Riley got 23,494, or 40% of votes. Gottwals released...
H&H founder and adopted matriarch of Allman Brothers Mama Louise Hudson dies at the age of 93
MACON, Ga. — Mama Louise Hudson, one of the original owners of H&H Restaurant and the adopted Matriarch of the Allman Brothers Band family, died at the age of 93 on Tuesday, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. Hudson died in hospice care surrounded by her family. Hudson...
Day of the dead celebration in Byron
BYRON, Ga. — Folks in Byron celebrated the Day of the Dead on Saturday with the first annual Dia De Muertos Culture Expo. The event featured traditional and color procession in the Hispanic community. There were dance performances, food, music, and several vendors. Chick-fil-A leader academy student volunteers from...
georgiatrend.com
Art that moves in Macon
Transportation is crucial to Georgia’s success and helps it claim titles like the No. 1 state to do business – but it’s not every day that a transit authority in the state wins a cultural award. That’s what happened in Macon, where the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) was recognized for paying homage to the city’s arts and cultural life.
Macon researchers working on database to share slave transaction history in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Have you ever used platforms like "ancestry.com" or "23 & me" to trace back your family history? Have they left you wanting to know a little more?. Well, researchers in Macon have been working on a genealogy project since 2018 that will help Central Georgians dig a little further into their family tree.
Open Streets Macon kicks off its final route for the year
MACON, Ga. — If you've been out and about in Macon this weekend, chances are you've seen some painted sidewalks or folks with Bike Walk Macon. Its all part of Open Streets Macon, which featured a new route on Sunday to celebrate the connectivity between Pleasant Hill and Historic Vineville neighborhoods by activating Walnut St., Clayton St., Buford Pl., and Oak Haven Avenue.
saportareport.com
The message of Central State Hospital’s endangered historic buildings
Renewed concerns about the historic campus at Milledgeville’s Central State Hospital (CHS) are a reminder that public buildings embody the government’s opinion of the people who use them. CHS’s columns and domes are grand because 180 years ago, the state was proud of establishing a mental health hospital...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Two people found dead in Warner Robins following welfare check
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people have been found dead in Houston County Monday following a welfare check. According to the Houston County Coroner's office, a man and woman were found dead in a home on Cohen Walker Drive following a welfare check by the Warner Robins Police Department.
Police confirm two found dead in Warner Robins died by double-suicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police confirmed that the two people who found dead in their home on Monday dies by dual suicide. The victims are identified as 61-year-old Danny Elliott and 59-year-old Gretchen Elliott of Warner Robins. Police found their bodies on 51 Cohen Walker Drive according...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
