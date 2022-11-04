ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Founder of H & H Restaurant in Macon passes away

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Mama Louise Hudson of H & H restaurant in Macon has died at 93. Hudson passed away just after 7 a.m., acording to Bibb County coroner Leon Jones. Jones says she was surrounded by family at Atrium's Pine Pointe Hospice.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb leaders unveil final Macon Mall amphitheater design

MACON, Ga. — The final design of the Macon Mall amphitheater project has been unveiled. Macon-Bibb County representatives presented an update on the amphitheater's design and construction progress Tuesday evening that showed off the final design work, renderings, description, and an animated fly-through to show people what they can expect to be built at the Macon Mall.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

The City of Dublin appoints new Superintendent at Riverview Golf Couse

DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- J. Roy Rowland IV, previously superintendent at Lake Wales Country Club and Oakwood Golf Club in Lake Wales, Florida, has been appointed as the new Superintendent at Riverview Golf Course by the City of Dublin. “I am excited J. Roy has joined the city as the...
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Oct. 30- Nov. 6)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'Grand slam for Green': Macon couple gets married at Luther Williams Field. A Macon couple marked a very important event at a historic location in Macon - Luther Williams Field last week. Nick and Amanda Green tied the knot at the stadium, holding the first wedding ever at Luther Williams in its entire 93-year history. Nick Green, the groom, used to work for the Macon Bacon and the couple had a fully baseball-themed wedding.
MACON, GA
QSR magazine

Captain D's Opens New Franchise in Warner Robins, Georgia

Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Warner Robins, Georgia. Conveniently located at 3004 Russell Parkway, the restaurant is joining a popular retail corridor across the street from Walmart and a few miles from Buc-ee’s. This opening is the second Captain D’s for Warner Robins and marks the 107th location in Georgia, a testament to the brand’s long-standing success in the Peach State.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

BBQ lovers converge in Dooly County for this weekend's Big Pig Jig

VIENNA, GA. (WGXA) -- The Big Pig Jig is coming to Dooly County on Friday. The two-day event hosts various creative vendors and activities for both individuals and families to enjoy. On Saturday, the event offers free admission and free samplings of the Taste of The Jig Championship Barbecue competition.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Fall Line Festival and 22nd annual Tractor Festival held in Gordon

GORDON, Ga. — Saturday in Gordon, Georgia, folks could participate in a few different fall activities. The Fall Line Festival began on Friday, and lasted until Saturday. A veterans ceremony was held on Friday night, with performances of the national anthem and a march by the Wilkinson County High School ROTC cadets.
GORDON, GA
13WMAZ

Day of the dead celebration in Byron

BYRON, Ga. — Folks in Byron celebrated the Day of the Dead on Saturday with the first annual Dia De Muertos Culture Expo. The event featured traditional and color procession in the Hispanic community. There were dance performances, food, music, and several vendors. Chick-fil-A leader academy student volunteers from...
BYRON, GA
georgiatrend.com

Art that moves in Macon

Transportation is crucial to Georgia’s success and helps it claim titles like the No. 1 state to do business – but it’s not every day that a transit authority in the state wins a cultural award. That’s what happened in Macon, where the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) was recognized for paying homage to the city’s arts and cultural life.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Open Streets Macon kicks off its final route for the year

MACON, Ga. — If you've been out and about in Macon this weekend, chances are you've seen some painted sidewalks or folks with Bike Walk Macon. Its all part of Open Streets Macon, which featured a new route on Sunday to celebrate the connectivity between Pleasant Hill and Historic Vineville neighborhoods by activating Walnut St., Clayton St., Buford Pl., and Oak Haven Avenue.
MACON, GA
saportareport.com

The message of Central State Hospital’s endangered historic buildings

Renewed concerns about the historic campus at Milledgeville’s Central State Hospital (CHS) are a reminder that public buildings embody the government’s opinion of the people who use them. CHS’s columns and domes are grand because 180 years ago, the state was proud of establishing a mental health hospital...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy