Wisconsin State

Washington Examiner

Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad

Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

2022 Wisconsin Senate race: Ron Johnson vs. Mandela Barnes

In Wisconsin's Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, CBS News is characterizing the race as leaning Republican. According to exit polls, nearly equal shares of voters in Wisconsin mentioned honesty and integrity as the most important candidate quality (36%) as sharing values with voters (35%). Among those citing integrity as most important, Barnes wins 54% of the vote, while among those saying a candidate who shares values with them is most important, 60% voted for Johnson.
WISCONSIN STATE
MinnPost

New KSTP poll: GOP Rep. Brad Finstad up by 9 points in 1st Congressional District

KSTP’s Tom Hauser reports that a new poll finds Republican Rep. Brad Finstad leading DFLer Jeff Ettinger by 9 percentage points in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. This is the first time in almost a decade that a race in this district has been widely in favor of one candidate. The past three races have been extremely close, previously coming down to determining a race by a half-point.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Sen. Johnson hopes for a win to send a message

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - People are putting the finishing touches on the election night watch party for Sen. Ron Johnson at the Ground Round in Neenah. Organizers say they’re expecting a couple hundred people to fill the room. The doors open to the public at 6 P.M. Johnson voted...
NEENAH, WI
CBS 58

Sen. Johnson returns to Waukesha in final hours before election

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson made a return trip to Waukesha in the final hours before the election. It's his second campaign stop in Waukesha in the last two days. Sen. Johnson was met with a round of applause at the Waukesha County Expo. What he...
WAUKESHA, WI
The Associated Press

Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, who became a progressive hero as mayor of a downtrodden steel town, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who had just moved to the presidential battleground state to run for Senate. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy, in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected it, even as he ran on a progressive platform. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Rep. Greg Stanton takes big early lead over Republican Kelly Cooper in the 4th Congressional District

Incumbent Rep. Greg Stanton had a commanding early lead Tuesday over Republican entrepreneur Kelly Cooper in the 4th Congressional District.  Stanton, D-Ariz., a two-term House member and former mayor of Phoenix, is seeking his third term.  The newly drawn district, which includes parts of Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler, is competitive, at least on paper. It votes Democratic 1% more...
PHOENIX, AZ

