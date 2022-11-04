Read full article on original website
The odds of the Democrats holding the Senate are getting smaller by the day
Despite facing an unfavorable national political environment and historical midterm trends that benefit the out-party, Democrats are still slightly favored to retain their Senate majority. The combination of national backlash to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and “candidate quality issues” on the Republican side has helped keep the...
2022 Election: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers in 2nd term bid against Tim Michels
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers staked his bid Tuesday for a second term on his support for abortion rights and his status as the only check on the GOP in a state certain to be pivotal in the 2024 presidential race.
Washington Examiner
Wisconsin governor slammed for Kenosha riot response in campaign ad
Tim Michels, the Republican nominee for governor of Wisconsin, ripped incumbent Gov. Tony Evers over his handling of the 2020 Kenosha riots in an advertisement airing across the state. The seven-figure ad buy features officers saying that Evers "put politics over [their] lives" when riots broke out over the shooting...
2022 Wisconsin Senate race: Ron Johnson vs. Mandela Barnes
In Wisconsin's Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, CBS News is characterizing the race as leaning Republican. According to exit polls, nearly equal shares of voters in Wisconsin mentioned honesty and integrity as the most important candidate quality (36%) as sharing values with voters (35%). Among those citing integrity as most important, Barnes wins 54% of the vote, while among those saying a candidate who shares values with them is most important, 60% voted for Johnson.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a GOP-led House will investigate companies that stopped donating to Republicans after the Capitol riot
"Because the way corporations have conducted themselves, I've always called it corporate communism," Greene said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers way ahead of Republican challenger Michels in direct donations, but losing in outside spending
The Wisconsin governor has raised nearly $42 million to Michels’ mostly self-funded $25 million. But independent groups have spent more than $13 million trying to get the Republican elected, compared to about $4 million for the Democrat. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has raised about $42 million in his reelection...
Governors in Danger of Losing Their Jobs With Two Weeks to Midterms
Nearly 30 governors across the country are fighting to stay in office this year.
The states that will determine the Senate majority remain stubbornly close
The midterms are closing with a significant divide between some of the independent polling and polls released by GOP-affiliated firms.
New KSTP poll: GOP Rep. Brad Finstad up by 9 points in 1st Congressional District
KSTP’s Tom Hauser reports that a new poll finds Republican Rep. Brad Finstad leading DFLer Jeff Ettinger by 9 percentage points in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. This is the first time in almost a decade that a race in this district has been widely in favor of one candidate. The past three races have been extremely close, previously coming down to determining a race by a half-point.
WBAY Green Bay
Sen. Johnson hopes for a win to send a message
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - People are putting the finishing touches on the election night watch party for Sen. Ron Johnson at the Ground Round in Neenah. Organizers say they’re expecting a couple hundred people to fill the room. The doors open to the public at 6 P.M. Johnson voted...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
CBS 58
Sen. Johnson returns to Waukesha in final hours before election
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson made a return trip to Waukesha in the final hours before the election. It's his second campaign stop in Waukesha in the last two days. Sen. Johnson was met with a round of applause at the Waukesha County Expo. What he...
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, who became a progressive hero as mayor of a downtrodden steel town, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who had just moved to the presidential battleground state to run for Senate. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy, in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected it, even as he ran on a progressive platform. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
WOWT
Republican Mike Flood wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Republican Mike Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks to keep his seat in congress as the representative for Nebraska’s First Congressional District. Flood also defeated Pansing Brooks in the Special Election in June and is currently in office. This election determined who gets to serve...
President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation
Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Rep. Greg Stanton takes big early lead over Republican Kelly Cooper in the 4th Congressional District
Incumbent Rep. Greg Stanton had a commanding early lead Tuesday over Republican entrepreneur Kelly Cooper in the 4th Congressional District. Stanton, D-Ariz., a two-term House member and former mayor of Phoenix, is seeking his third term. The newly drawn district, which includes parts of Tempe, Mesa, Phoenix and Chandler, is competitive, at least on paper. It votes Democratic 1% more...
Opelika-Auburn News
7 Republican Congressional hopefuls are known to have been at the Capitol on Jan. 6th
They now want a seat in the very Congress they attempted to violently prevent from certifying the 2020 election. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Derrick Van Orden seeks to flip Wisconsin House seat to GOP in fight against Brad Pfaff
Derrick Van Orden is among a handful of people who were in Washington the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection and are now running for Congress.
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening...
