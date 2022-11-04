ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clairsville, OH

County workers train for the worst at Safety Day

By Colin Roose
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mv49n_0izC7ync00

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Do you know how to use your fire extinguisher…or even where it is?

That and other crucial skills were taught at Belmont County’s 2022 Safety Day at Belmont College.

City employees, road crews and those who work out in the open sat down to learn vital skills they hopefully will never have to use.

Covering topics like CPR, trench rescue and stroke awareness, WVU Medicine made them aware of the dangers they could conceivably face.

And it’s not just in theory—hospital officials say workers come back with stories of the life-saving advice.

We had chainsaw safety two years ago, and not long after that we had a lineman injured by a falling tree. And he was able to use what he learned about calling 911 and about controlling the bleeding and he was able to get the help to him.

Cara Gazdik, Clinical Director of Nursing, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

The training is required for many of those who attended.

But some just want to make sure that they’re prepared to defend their families from the worst possible outcomes.

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

