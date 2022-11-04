Read full article on original website
Related
Surfline
Sand Island, Bright Water
Photography by Andrew Shield. The double pulse of east and SE swell along the east coast a couple of weeks back switched on a lot of places, but maybe none more gorgeously than North Stradbroke Island. It was a day for the local surfing population to relish and remember. Here’s a look at the day and the place through the eyes of two of the island’s perennial elders, Russell Specht and Dadee Taylor.
Surfline
Wave of the Day: Nathan Florence, Ireland, November 6, 2022
Video: Peyton Willard and Cillian Ryan, edit by Jason Lock. Yesterday morning, the first XL swell of the 2022-23 big-wave season arrived in parts of Western Europe. What was once Hurricane Martin devoured much of the North Atlantic as it moved eastward before making a beeline straight for the UK and Ireland. And as first light broke on Sunday, the Emerald Isle’s tight-knit big-wave crew woke up to something special at their favorite lefthand slab.
