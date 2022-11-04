Photography by Andrew Shield. The double pulse of east and SE swell along the east coast a couple of weeks back switched on a lot of places, but maybe none more gorgeously than North Stradbroke Island. It was a day for the local surfing population to relish and remember. Here’s a look at the day and the place through the eyes of two of the island’s perennial elders, Russell Specht and Dadee Taylor.

