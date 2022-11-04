Read full article on original website
Tanya L. Campbell
Batavia - Tanya L. Campbell, 43 of Batavia passed away, losing her long battle with cancer on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Tanya was born Tuesday, June 5th, 1979 in Dansville, NY, a daughter of James and Sheila Meyer. She was a proud, loving mother to her two boys, Skylar and Devin Harmon, working hard to build a strong foundation for them. Tanya married the love of her life, Daniel Campbell, on February 4, 2022. She worked as a Line Lead for Angelica Textile Services in Batavia.
Batavia metaphysical shop owner wants to help, heal and connect people
When it comes to psychics and the metaphysical world, there’s likely a skeptic for each believer, and Kristopher Kelly was no different in the beginning of his journey. That’s hard to fathom, given his obvious absorption of various healing methods and communications with and connection to other worldly existence through the use of personalized therapies, meditation, crystals and oils.
Annual Chamber meeting set for Nov. 17
The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Annual. Membership Meeting on Nov. 17 at Terry Hills Golf Course & Banquet. Facility, 5122 Clinton St., Batavia. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., Buffet Lunch begins promptly at noon. Cost $25 per person. The Agenda for the Meeting will be...
From high school pizza project to Rochester ICON
Salvatore SoccerSam Fantauzzo, CEO and Founder of Salvatore’s Pizza, has been recognized by the Rochester Business Journal as an Icon. The ICON Honors Awards recognize Greater Rochester Area business leaders for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership. “I am honored and send many thanks to the RBJ...
Jack O. Hillabush Jr.
Jack O. Hillabush Jr., died peacefully Sunday after a long illness. Jack was a contracting carpenter for almost 40 years in Elba and the surrounding area. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and boating. He had many close friends who he loved to spend time with. He...
The ABCs of early holiday shopping in Batavia
Batavia City Centre's concourse was bustling with sellers and shoppers during a vendor fair fundraiser hosted by and for All Babies Cherished Saturday in Batavia. Dozens of merchants and crafts people put their wares on display for early holiday shopping or to purchase a special treat to take home. Photos...
The Junction to replace Tandoori on Transit
AMHERST, N.Y. — The site of the former Tandoori Royal Indian Cuisine restaurant could become a four-story, apartment development. Ravi Sabbarwal, owner of the now-closed Tandoori, has submitted plans to the Amherst Planning Board for a 40-unit apartment building on the restaurant site at 7740 Transit Road. The planning board will begin its review Nov. 17.
Amherst passes purchase agreement for Westwood Country Club
AMHERST, N.Y. — The next step in the purchase of the 170+ acre site of the former Westwood Country Club was unanimously passed by the Amherst Town Council Monday. But it was the assessed value of the property, and what the town plans to pay for it, that had several people question lawmakers Monday night.
Fire causes $100K in damage on Exchange Street
Crews responded to the scene on Tuesday morning.
Rock Burger plans first site in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo will get its first Rock Burger site as the Niagara Falls-based restaurant chain works to opens a new site in Elmwood Village. Rock Burger – specializing in stuffed burgers – is under development at 502 Elmwood Ave. in a 2,547-square-foot space formerly operated as a pizzeria and commissary. It’s the second location for Brandon Markant and Derrick Ferraro, whose B&D Rock Enterprises opened Rock Burger at 2810 Union Road in Cheektowaga three years ago.
Western New York welcomes back Pizza Hut
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blast from the past is coming back to Western new york. The iconic Pizza Hut is making a comeback to the Queen City. Picone Construction Corporation recently began construction on four new Pizza Hut locations. Those include, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst and Cheektowaga. The franchise is...
MCSO: Woman taken to hospital after house fire in Town of Sweden
Deputies confirmed that at least one woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Cheektowaga Police cancel Sliver Alert
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for Paulette Witherspoon has been cancelled. Witherspoon, who is 77 years old, reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen near 87 Woodell Avenue. She reportedly left her home on foot at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday. Witherspoon is described as 5’4″ with short salt and pepper […]
Neighbors protest over nursing home lockdown
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Concerned neighbors joined together in Niagara Falls Sunday to protest nursing home conditions at the Schoellkopf Health Center. The protesters say family and friends aren't allowed to visit because of COVID-19, which is taking a toll on the mental health of seniors who live there.
Experience a Pub Crawl Like No Other with WNY Horse Drawn Pub Crawls
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Everyone loves a pub crawl. The only tricky part is figuring out transportation. Luckily, you won’t have to worry about choosing designated drivers when you book your pub crawl with this local company.
Buffalo man shot on Exchange Street
Anyone with information that could help police investigate this incident can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
Dale A. Emerson
Dale A. “Dooder” Emerson, 62, of Byron passed away on October 31, 2022 at Unity Hospital in Rochester. He was born in Colver, PA on October 5, 1960 to the late William and Barbara (Foreman) Emerson. In Addition to his parents, Dale is predeceased by his sister; Linda Grimes and brother; William "Billy" Emerson Jr.
Beyer – Yates
Ashley Beyer and Tim Yates were united in marriage June 17, 2022 at Notting Hill Farm in South Wales, NY. The bride is the daughter of David and Linda Beyer of East Aurora. The groom is the son of Bill and Jean Yates of Churchville. The maid of honor was...
Construction Begins on These Four Pizza Hut Locations in WNY
If you're like me and grew up in the '90s and the early-to-mid 2000s in Western New York, then you probably went to places like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, Ponderosa and Kahunaville. Another popular place to visit was Pizza Hut. Yes, this is Buffalo and as we all know, the local...
