Low water allowing work to begin on White River Lock and Dam 1
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Drought has plagued many throughout the last few months, but a Northeast Arkansas county is taking advantage of low river levels. US Army Corps of Engineer crews have been hard at work on White River Lock and Dam 1 in Batesville. The dam provides water and...
Elaine M. Kordus, 78, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 78-year-old Elaine M. Kordus of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Elaine M. Kordus died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Baxter County jurors do not report Monday
Baxter County jurors do not need to report Monday. The next day to report will be Monday, December 5 at 9 to the Baxter County Court Complex located at 301 East 6th Street in Mountain Home.
Storms cause damage to 2 local businesses, multiple power outages
Friday night’s thunderstorm activity caused damage to two local businesses and several power outages throughout the area. A Baxter County Sheriff’s dispatch spokesperson says the businesses are located on Arkansas Highway 5 South in rural Mountain Home. Damage was caused to the ServPro building, and some trees around it were uprooted. The spokesperson also said there was damage to Don’s Welding Service.
Consideration for dog park on agenda for Gassville Park Committee Tuesday night
The City of Gassville’s Park Committee will meet Tuesday evening at 6 at the Community Center located at 204 S. School Street. Agenda items include a discussion of criteria for memorials in city parks; continued consideration for a dog park area; and an update from Chelsey Weaver with NWAEDD on 2023 grand funding opportunities for parks.
Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil, 74, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Susan Elizabeth DeLeuil died Friday in Mountain Home.
Area man dead after pickup truck strikes rock bluff
An area man is dead following a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Taney County. Sixty-seven-year-old Michael Stenger of Forsyth was pronounced dead at Cox Medical Center in Branson nearly an hour-and-a-half after the accident occurred. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stenger was traveling on Missouri Route H. He...
Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
Deputies involved in two pursuits Monday night
Independence County authorities were involved in two separate pursuits Monday night. The first involved a Dodge Journey that failed to pull over after it was observed crossing the centerline on McHue Road. Sheriff’s deputies eventually pursued the vehicle south on Batesville Boulevard and into White County. The report said...
Green Forest man charged with running gambling house being sued by machine provider
The company that provided gaming machines for “Internet lounges” in Berryville and Green Forest allegedly operated by Daniel Scallorn is suing him for allowing the machines to be used for gambling purposes. The 33-year-old Scallorn who lists an address in Green Forest has also been charged in Baxter...
Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident
A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
Midway man accused of stealing motorcycles from deceased man’s residence
Seth Withrow (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Midway man is accused of stealing a pair of motorcycles and other items from a residence of a man deceased since June. Thirty-two-year-old Seth Withrow is currently out on bond after being charged with a felony count of theft of property.
Man who held woman against her will wants bond lowered but judge says no
A man accused of assaulting a female, holding her against her will and threatening to kill her and her child appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday. Forty-four-year-old Danny Baird is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening. He has entered a not guilty plea to those charges.
Cop answers door when man arrives carrying dope
On October 19 last year a visitor knocked on the door of a residence in Lakeview and was surprised when a law officer greeted him. Things went downhill from there for 46-year-old Glenn Bradley of Mountain Home. He had picked the wrong day and time to visit. Bradley appeared in...
Short term rentals on agenda for Bull Shoals City Council Workshop
The City of Bull Shoals will hold its monthly City Council Workshop Monday evening at 6:30 at the Bull Shoals City Hall. Items on the agenda include snow removal, solid waste rates, and short term property rentals.
Marion County Quorum Court holds monthly meeting Tuesday night
The Marion County Quorum Court will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening at 6. Old business on the agenda include an ordinance for road department wages; discussion of an ordinance to override veto for community services sponsored by the Budget Committee; and discussion of an ordinance to override veto for School of New Hope sponsored by the Budget Committee.
City to consider resolution to buy property for Riverside Park expansion
The Batesville City Council meets Tuesday, and a resolution authorizing the purchase of property near Riverside Park is on the agenda. According to the resolution, the purchase includes the properties located at 1817 St. Louis St. (the former T & G Fish Market), 1845 St. Louis St. (the Riverside Gardens location), and 1350 Meyers St. (the former Riverside Conoco location). The price for the property is listed in the resolution at around $1.6 million.
Hollister Police save abandoned puppies, looking for new home
HOLLISTER, Mo. – Hollister Police received a call Monday morning to rescue a box full of puppies in the middle of a busy street. According to the Hollister Police Department Facebook page, ten puppies were left in a box in the middle of a street with high traffic. “All 10 puppies will be taken to […]
Over 31% of registered voters in Baxter County participated in early voting
In the final day of early voting, Baxter County saw 1,314 voters bringing the total to 9,435 for 31.3% of registered voters participating. The Baxter County Courthouse reported 768 voters, 314 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 232 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters. In Marion County, the Marion...
