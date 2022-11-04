ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy County, AR

Kait 8

Low water allowing work to begin on White River Lock and Dam 1

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Drought has plagued many throughout the last few months, but a Northeast Arkansas county is taking advantage of low river levels. US Army Corps of Engineer crews have been hard at work on White River Lock and Dam 1 in Batesville. The dam provides water and...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Storms cause damage to 2 local businesses, multiple power outages

Friday night’s thunderstorm activity caused damage to two local businesses and several power outages throughout the area. A Baxter County Sheriff’s dispatch spokesperson says the businesses are located on Arkansas Highway 5 South in rural Mountain Home. Damage was caused to the ServPro building, and some trees around it were uprooted. The spokesperson also said there was damage to Don’s Welding Service.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Consideration for dog park on agenda for Gassville Park Committee Tuesday night

The City of Gassville’s Park Committee will meet Tuesday evening at 6 at the Community Center located at 204 S. School Street. Agenda items include a discussion of criteria for memorials in city parks; continued consideration for a dog park area; and an update from Chelsey Weaver with NWAEDD on 2023 grand funding opportunities for parks.
GASSVILLE, AR
KTLO

Area man dead after pickup truck strikes rock bluff

An area man is dead following a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Taney County. Sixty-seven-year-old Michael Stenger of Forsyth was pronounced dead at Cox Medical Center in Branson nearly an hour-and-a-half after the accident occurred. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stenger was traveling on Missouri Route H. He...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Deputies involved in two pursuits Monday night

Independence County authorities were involved in two separate pursuits Monday night. The first involved a Dodge Journey that failed to pull over after it was observed crossing the centerline on McHue Road. Sheriff’s deputies eventually pursued the vehicle south on Batesville Boulevard and into White County. The report said...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident

A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
KTLO

Cop answers door when man arrives carrying dope

On October 19 last year a visitor knocked on the door of a residence in Lakeview and was surprised when a law officer greeted him. Things went downhill from there for 46-year-old Glenn Bradley of Mountain Home. He had picked the wrong day and time to visit. Bradley appeared in...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Marion County Quorum Court holds monthly meeting Tuesday night

The Marion County Quorum Court will hold its regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening at 6. Old business on the agenda include an ordinance for road department wages; discussion of an ordinance to override veto for community services sponsored by the Budget Committee; and discussion of an ordinance to override veto for School of New Hope sponsored by the Budget Committee.
MARION COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

City to consider resolution to buy property for Riverside Park expansion

The Batesville City Council meets Tuesday, and a resolution authorizing the purchase of property near Riverside Park is on the agenda. According to the resolution, the purchase includes the properties located at 1817 St. Louis St. (the former T & G Fish Market), 1845 St. Louis St. (the Riverside Gardens location), and 1350 Meyers St. (the former Riverside Conoco location). The price for the property is listed in the resolution at around $1.6 million.
BATESVILLE, AR
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

