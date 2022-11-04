The Batesville City Council meets Tuesday, and a resolution authorizing the purchase of property near Riverside Park is on the agenda. According to the resolution, the purchase includes the properties located at 1817 St. Louis St. (the former T & G Fish Market), 1845 St. Louis St. (the Riverside Gardens location), and 1350 Meyers St. (the former Riverside Conoco location). The price for the property is listed in the resolution at around $1.6 million.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO