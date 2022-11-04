Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrz.com
Jackson police investigating seven overnight arsons, including at two churches
JACKSON, Miss. - Fire investigators are searching for more information regarding six overnight arsons that took place early Tuesday morning at and around Jackson State University. At least two of the buildings that were set on fire were churches, according to WLBT. One of the fires was set at the...
wtva.com
Suspect arrested for Jackson fires
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating at least six overnight fires, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said 911 calls were made between 2:30 and 4:30. The fire occurred at the following locations:. Greater Bethlehem Temple Church. Epiphany Church...
WLBT
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
WLOX
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Devin McLaurin. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says deputies located and arrested McLaurin in Terry...
Suspect identified after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has released information on the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as Devin McLaurin. The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation into...
Vicksburg hotel clerk shot during robbery
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A front desk clerk at a Vicksburg hotel was shot during an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Street around 3:00 a.m. in reference to a robbery and shooting. Investigators said the clerk was shot during the incident, and an unknown […]
WAPT
Man arrested, accused of trying to rob Walmart, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a Walmart store. Officers took Kennon Calvin, 35, into custody Tuesday morning at the store off Highway 18. Police officials said associates told officers that Calvin told one of the associates, "Do you know what this is? You're going to give me this money right now."
vicksburgnews.com
Severed head of dismembered body missing
The head of a dismembered body discovered in Jackson on Sunday has yet to be found, according to WLBT. According to an earlier report by Darkhorse Press, an officer responded to Middle Drive on Saturday and took a report stating a dog was seen carrying what was believed to be a human arm.
Vicksburg Post
Two arrests made in shooting death-car crash case in Warren County
Two arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that took place in Warren County on Oct. 30. Further details on the incident were released by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday. Authorities were alerted to the incident when Vicksburg 911 received a call reporting a vehicle...
WDSU
Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus
Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Dog in Mississippi reportedly found carrying human arm, rest of body except head found
JACKSON, Miss. — A dog in Jackson, Mississippi, was reportedly found walking around with a severed human arm which led investigators to find additional human remains minus a head. According to WLBT, on Saturday the Jackson Police Department was called out to an area in South Jackson after a...
WLBT
Authorities searching for detainee who escaped from Raymond Detention Center
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man they say escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Tuesday during court proceedings. The escapee is Preston Hart, 29. He is said to be wearing a red jumpsuit and was on foot in a wooded area near County Farm Road and U.S. 18, according to a social media post from Sheriff Tyree Jones.
brproud.com
Human remains found in Mississippi home after dog reportedly seen carrying severed arm
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after human remains were discovered at an abandoned home. This comes after they received reports of a dog carrying a severed human arm. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the remains were discovered at an abandoned home in the woods in...
WLBT
Investigators: Woman may have suffered medical event before dying in Bovina crash
BOVINA, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg resident has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning at about 11 o’clock, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. Katherine Gaines, 57, had been driving west on Tiffintown Road in Bovina when her vehicle left the road and struck...
vicksburgnews.com
Dog found carrying human arm, dismembered body located after
A stray dog was found in Jackson on Saturday carrying a human arm, reports Darkhorse Press. According to the report, an officer responded to Middle Road on Saturday and took a report stating a dog was seen carrying what was believed to be a human arm. The report then stated...
WAPT
Dog finds human arm, more body parts found next day, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — The discovery of a human arm led to the search over the weekend for the rest of the body. Someone called police Saturday to report that a dog had found what appeared to be an arm, according to authorities. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim's arm was recovered on Middle Street. The rest of the body, except the head, was found Sunday, Grisham-Stewart said.
WLBT
Body found in Jackson home after crews battle fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters are investigating after a body was discovered inside a Jackson home. Investigators say the blaze broke out around 11:35 p.m. Sunday on East Westhaven Drive. The flames were extinguished less than 30 minutes later and Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said a body was...
WLBT
After 2 years, Hoy Road in Madison is back open
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - After more than two years of work, Hoy Road is back open. The construction began on October 15, 2020, and was expected to take 18 months to complete. The Madison road is now back open to two-way traffic in both directions from Old Canton to Rice Road.
Inmate escapes from Hinds County jail during court proceeding
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies said they are searching for a detainee who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center courtroom during court proceedings. Deputies are searching for 29-year-old Preston Hart. He was wearing a red jumpsuit, but Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Hart discarded the jumpsuit and is now wearing dark […]
WLBT
Jackson jewelry store has over $13,000 worth of jewelry stolen
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson jewelry store owner says over $13,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from them Saturday by three people. Brooks Collection Vault, located in Highland Village off I-55, caught this security video of two men and a woman inside their store. According to the owner, the...
Comments / 2