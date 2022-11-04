Waunakee parent expresses skepticism about district project funding referendum

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — There are dozens of school referenda facing voters around the state this election cycle. Some are asking for help to keep districts operational while others are asking for capital project funding.

In Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both.

Of the nine districts in Dane County taking their needs to the ballot, Waunakee’s proposal is the most expensive at $175 million to fund the construction of two new schools. Waunakee’s other is a $10 million budget referendum.

While district leaders are supportive of the added spending, some parents feel the proposed level of spending is excessive.

“That is a significant jump in cost and, while we know some costs have gone up, that is a very large bill, and many of us feel that cost was not weighed against, in the decision-making process, really weighing what we need versus what it costs,” district parent John Soper said.

Soper admitted the district is dealing with capacity issues at the middle school, but he said the growth that the district is expecting has been met with reasonable skepticism.

