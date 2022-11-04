ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waunakee, WI

Waunakee parent expresses skepticism about district project funding referendum

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I2qku_0izC7J3B00

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — There are dozens of school referenda facing voters around the state this election cycle. Some are asking for help to keep districts operational while others are asking for capital project funding.

In Waunakee, district leaders are asking for both.

RELATED: Waunakee residents to vote on $175 million investment for new schools

Of the nine districts in Dane County taking their needs to the ballot, Waunakee’s proposal is the most expensive at $175 million to fund the construction of two new schools. Waunakee’s other is a $10 million budget referendum.

While district leaders are supportive of the added spending, some parents feel the proposed level of spending is excessive.

“That is a significant jump in cost and, while we know some costs have gone up, that is a very large bill, and many of us feel that cost was not weighed against, in the decision-making process, really weighing what we need versus what it costs,” district parent John Soper said.

Soper admitted the district is dealing with capacity issues at the middle school, but he said the growth that the district is expecting has been met with reasonable skepticism.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Verona school referendum overwhelmingly approved by voters

VERONA, Wis. — The Verona Area School District’s $19 million operating referendum was overwhelmingly approved by voters in the school district Tuesday. Voters had been asked to give their blessing to the referendum so the district could, among other items, fund a 4.7% pay increase for staff members to combat rising inflation. RELATED: Across Wisconsin, school referendums for basic budget...
VERONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Voters approve pair of Waunakee school referendum questions

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Voters in the Waunakee Community School District have given their approval to two separate referendum questions: a $175 million capital referendum to build two new schools and a $10 million operating referendum aimed at recruitment and retention. With 100% of precincts reporting at 10:30 p.m., the capital referendum passed by a 52%-48% margin. The $175 million proposal...
WAUNAKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dianne Hesselbein elected to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters have elected State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein to serve as the next senator to represent Wisconsin’s 27th Senate District. Rep. Hesselbein has represented parts of the area since 2013 when she was elected to represent Wisconsin’s 79th Assembly District. Hesselbein beat Republican challenger Robert Relph with 68.7% of the vote to Relph’s 31.3%. The Associated Press called...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit College cancels all classes on Election Day

BELOIT, Wis. — All classes have been canceled at Beloit College on Tuesday for Election Day. College leaders view the day as a learning and transformative experience for students. “Were a college that attracts 18- to 22-year-olds, so it’s really common for students to be voting for the very first time while they’re at Beloit College, and we think it’s...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Kalvin Barrett elected as Dane County Sheriff

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County voters have chosen Kalvin Barrett to lead the county’s sheriff’s office. Barrett won with 76.7% of the vote against Anthony Hamilton, a detective with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Barrett was first appointed to the position by Gov. Tony Evers in 2021 after former Sheriff Dave Mahoney retired. In September, Hamilton was put on administrative leave...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Teams share initial ideas for Lake Monona waterfront redesign

MADISON, Wis. — Three design teams shared their visions for a reimagined Lake Monona waterfront at the second meeting for the Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge Monday night. Agency Landscape + Planning, James Corner Field Operations, and Sasaki Associates shared their initial ideas for a redesign of Lake Monona’s waterfront from Olin Park to Law Park in Madison. The ideas...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers

A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating email as Yaker’s because of a long string of threat investigations dating to 2010. A court file showed a warrant was issued for Yaker. No phone listing could be found for him. Evers is seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election against Republican Tim Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Over 20,000 in-person absentee voters have gone to polls in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Over 20,000 people have voted in-person absentee in Madison as of Saturday morning, according to the City Clerk’s Office. In total, 20,806 Madison voters have cast an in-person absentee ballot since early voting opened last week. Additionally, of the more than 57,000 absentee ballots that have been issued, 51,232 have been returned. Absentee stats for the @CityofMadison...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy