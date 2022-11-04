Supporters push for passage of Vermont’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment as critics pan the measure

Read full article on original website
Related
wamc.org
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott reelected in deep blue state
Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott said, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden, ensuring that vulnerable Vermonters...
wamc.org
Republicans hope to make gains in New York state Senate, Assembly today
If there’s a national “red wave” in today’s midterm elections, it could mean changes in the Democratically-controlled New York state legislature. Major issues driving voters to the polls include public safety, the economy and reproductive rights. The race for the newly drawn 46th state Senate District...
wamc.org
Berkshire County’s Election Day highlights include two statehouse races, governor’s council seat
After the most recent round of redistricting, the largely rural, sparsely populated Berkshires lost a seat in the House — shrinking its Beacon Hill delegation to three state representatives and one state Senate district including three other Western Massachusetts counties. Since 2011, Democrat Paul Mark of Peru has represented...
wamc.org
Election protection coalition will have monitors at some Massachusetts polling places
A nonpartisan coalition will have volunteers at selected polling places in several Massachusetts cities Tuesday to ensure voters can exercise their rights. This comes against a national backdrop of threats to free and fair elections. On Election Day, people can report voting issues by calling, or texting, a toll-free number,...
wamc.org
Eastern promises: Looking back at Healey, Diehl comments on regional equity for underrepresented Western Mass.
Polls show Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey with a healthy lead over Republican former State Representative Geoff Diehl. After a visit to the Berkshires in July, Healey spoke with WAMC about regional equity. “I'm familiar with the region, I know the region, and I want to be a governor who...
wamc.org
Adirondack Council's Sheehan on why he backs New York’s Environmental Bond Act
Although it hasn’t gotten as much attention as races for governor and Congress, the Environmental Bond Act on New York’s ballot Tuesday could have a longer-term impact on the state. Proposition One is a $4.2 billion dollar bond, meant to address a variety of environmental concerns and investments. Opponents say it’s too expensive, but advocates for the measure say it would be more costly not to address the changing climate. For analysis, WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley spoke with one supporter — John Sheehan of the Adirondack Council. He says the region has pressing water infrastructure needs:
wamc.org
Candidates at full throttle on final weekend of close New York governor's race
Governor Kathy Hochul and her challenger, Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, locked in a close race, kept up frenzied campaign schedules over the weekend, with just one full day now left before Election Day. Everything is now about getting their supporters to turn out at the polls. Hochul, a democrat,...
wamc.org
Incumbent Democrat Steck faces challenge from Republican Velella in New York’s new 110th Assembly district
Incumbent New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck is being challenged in the 110th district by Alexandra Velella in Tuesday’s election. The race for the newly drawn 110th district is expected to be close. The district includes the Albany County town of Colonie, parts of Guilderland and the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna as well as a portion of the City of Schenectady. Although Democrats outnumber Republicans by about two to one, Steck says he isn't taking votes for granted.
Comments / 0