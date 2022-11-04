Supporters push for passage of Vermont’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment as critics pan the measure

Although it hasn’t gotten as much attention as races for governor and Congress, the Environmental Bond Act on New York’s ballot Tuesday could have a longer-term impact on the state. Proposition One is a $4.2 billion dollar bond, meant to address a variety of environmental concerns and investments. Opponents say it’s too expensive, but advocates for the measure say it would be more costly not to address the changing climate. For analysis, WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley spoke with one supporter — John Sheehan of the Adirondack Council. He says the region has pressing water infrastructure needs:

