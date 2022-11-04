ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Supporters push for passage of Vermont’s Reproductive Liberty Amendment as critics pan the measure

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

Vermont GOP Gov. Scott reelected in deep blue state

Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott said, he has focused on minimizing the tax burden, ensuring that vulnerable Vermonters...
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Republicans hope to make gains in New York state Senate, Assembly today

If there’s a national “red wave” in today’s midterm elections, it could mean changes in the Democratically-controlled New York state legislature. Major issues driving voters to the polls include public safety, the economy and reproductive rights. The race for the newly drawn 46th state Senate District...
NEW YORK STATE
wamc.org

Adirondack Council's Sheehan on why he backs New York’s Environmental Bond Act

Although it hasn’t gotten as much attention as races for governor and Congress, the Environmental Bond Act on New York’s ballot Tuesday could have a longer-term impact on the state. Proposition One is a $4.2 billion dollar bond, meant to address a variety of environmental concerns and investments. Opponents say it’s too expensive, but advocates for the measure say it would be more costly not to address the changing climate. For analysis, WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley spoke with one supporter — John Sheehan of the Adirondack Council. He says the region has pressing water infrastructure needs:
MAINE STATE
wamc.org

Incumbent Democrat Steck faces challenge from Republican Velella in New York’s new 110th Assembly district

Incumbent New York State Assemblyman Phil Steck is being challenged in the 110th district by Alexandra Velella in Tuesday’s election. The race for the newly drawn 110th district is expected to be close. The district includes the Albany County town of Colonie, parts of Guilderland and the Schenectady County town of Niskayuna as well as a portion of the City of Schenectady. Although Democrats outnumber Republicans by about two to one, Steck says he isn't taking votes for granted.
GUILDERLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy