FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
WANE-TV
Warsaw police look for suspect that stabbed 1 at McDonald’s
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect involved in a stabbing at McDonald’s on Monday. Police said in a release officers were initially dispatched to the Kosciusko County Justice Building on reports of a stabbing, but police were soon redirected to the McDonald’s nearby. The victim has driven himself to the justice building to get help, police determined.
WANE-TV
Police uncover fake pills laced with fentanyl in Indiana drug bust
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police in Wells County seized more than 1,500 fake pills they suspect had fentanyl inside during a recent drug bust. The department said Monday in a Facebook post police went to a home Oct. 26 on E 900 S, in Keystone, with an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Kyle William Burch.
WANE-TV
Hillegas & Illinois traffic normal after 2-car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police were called to a two car crash at Illinois Road and Hillegas Road Monday evening around 6:30. Dispatch told WANE 15 nobody suffered life-threatening injuries but offered no other details. The airbags in both vehicles were seen by a WANE 15...
WANE-TV
FWFD: Nobody home during morning house fire on the north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A north side home sustained moderate damage during a fire that happened while nobody was home Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Firefighters were called to a home at 6625 Montecito Court at about 8:35 a.m. and found smoke and fire...
WANE-TV
Here’s where you can support veterans in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans Day is around the corner, but we don’t have to wait for the annual holiday to support those in our community who have served our country. There are plenty of businesses in Fort Wayne that were founded by veterans who keep on...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Zoo says pony rides will not return
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”
WANE-TV
Troy Hershberger elected Allen County sheriff
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After months of campaigning and a live debate on WANE.com, the Allen County Sheriff race between Republican nominee Troy Hershberger and Democratic nominee Kevin Hunter has reached its conclusion. WANE 15 reporter Rex Smith noted Hershberger thanked his family and supporters during his winning...
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
WANE-TV
Race through Franke Park trails with scenic autumn views
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nature lovers are taking on the challenge Sunday to make it to the finish line of a scenic race. The Trees Trail Challenge takes participants through the trails of Franke Park, on foot or on wheels, in either a 4-mile or 10-mile race. There’s also a 2-mile family walk.
WANE-TV
Polls now open across Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s election day, and WANE 15 is your local election headquarters. Polls open at six this morning in Indiana. You’ll have 12 hours today to vote, but when you do cast your vote there are a few things you need to remember. Make sure you have a photo ID. That can include a driver’s license, military ID, passport, or student ID from a school.
WANE-TV
Last Vestiges: Proving Grounds, power plant latest traces of Harvester to vanish
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It had everything you could throw at a truck. Textured concrete, with deep ridges. Large blocks of stone dubbed “Belgian blocks” used to create a rough road. An off-road course for military vehicles. A crash test area, a water pit, even a “chassis-twist” course designed to take the durability of a truck coming off the manufacturing line to its absolute limits and beyond, if needed.
WANE-TV
Medal of Honor recipient visits Indiana Tech
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Tech welcomed one of only 65 living recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor Tuesday to talk about stories from his life. Sgt. Allen Lynch received his Medal of Honor in 1970 for his service in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
WANE-TV
The Christmas Express debuts Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday, you can begin to get in the Christmas spirit with all for One production’s show: The Christmas Express. Learn more about the show and the organization in the interview above. The Christmas Express debuts on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will...
WANE-TV
Science Sunday: Fluorescence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Science Central combines learning and fun for the entire family. Executive Director Martin Fisher joined First News Sunday on November 6 to show off a light demonstration to show how fluorescence works. You can see it in the video above. Learn more about Science...
WANE-TV
Rescue Mission president to step down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rescue Mission announced its president and CEO, Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr., will be stepping down from his position. The change will happen in March 2023. A leadership transition process will happen over the next six months, according to the Rescue Mission. Coley...
WANE-TV
Southwood, Northfield consolidation plan fails to pass
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — A referendum which would have consolidated Southwood Jr/Sr High School and Northfield Jr/Sr High School in Wabash has failed to pass by a large margin. With every precinct reported, the election results showed a nearly 80/20 split, with 79.4% of voters going against the referendum that would have merged the two high schools and turned the old buildings into schools for preschool through eighth grade students.
WANE-TV
Shop small and give back at Country Heritage Winery market
LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) – Country Heritage Winery is getting in the holiday spirit early in the season with a market full of local vendors to shop from, and an opportunity to give back this season. Organizers said about 40 vendors are at the outdoor market Sunday afternoon. Shoppers get...
