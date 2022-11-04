Read full article on original website
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin outperformed NASDAQ after Fed raised rates by 0.75%
The prices of NASDAQ and Gold have plummeted after the Fed’s latest 0.75% interest rate hike. According to market data, NASDAQ fell 4.97%, while Gold is down 0.68%, as both hit their year-to-date lows in the last 40 hours. Meanwhile, BTC is up 0.55% during the same period. According...
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 1-Fed officials keep rate-hike pivot on menu despite strong jobs data
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday indicated they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their next policy meeting, despite new data showing another month of robust job gains and only small signs of progress in lowering inflation. The United States added 261,000 jobs last...
Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation
The Federal Reserve has stepped up its fight against a 40-year high in US inflation, announcing its fourth consecutive three-quarter-percentage-point hike in interest rates but signaling the pace of increases may soon slow. With the cost of living crisis battering consumers and Joe Biden’s political fortunes, Fed officials have now...
The dollar's blistering rally is almost over as support from US economic outperformance is fading, Societe Generale says
The rally in the US dollar this year is likely to be closer to an end and headed toward "trendless trading," Societe Generale said Thursday. The "drivers of economic outperformance are fading" for the greenback, which has risen to a 20-year high against key rivals. "US growth outlook matters more...
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
The Fed will pull ahead in the 'reverse currency war' and squeeze the dollar even higher after a strong jobs report, Goldman Sachs says
"The Fed looks set to deliver a series of rate hikes that other central banks will increasingly struggle to match," Goldman Sachs' strategists said.
The US dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eases rate hikes, and the central bank's balance sheet reduction is the 'elephant in the room,' former Fed chief Alan Greenspan says
The dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eventually eases up on rate hikes, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan said. That's because of the "elephant in the room": the Fed reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion a month. "Investors should be aware that while dollar strength can be...
Global economy approaching a recession, central banks unchained - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The global economy is approaching a recession as economists polled by Reuters once again cut growth forecasts for key economies while central banks keep raising interest rates to bring down persistently-high inflation.
msn.com
How Fed’s Powell caught markets ‘off guard,’ extending stock selloff as Treasury yields soar
Financial markets were absorbing the realization of how high Federal Reserve policy makers are willing to push interest rates, even if the issue of how long borrowing costs might stay there is unclear — causing stocks to finish lower for a fourth straight session, Treasury yields to soar, and the dollar to creep up on Thursday.
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Bank of England warns of longest recession in 100 years as it raises rates to 3%
The Bank of England has warned the UK risked being plunged into the longest recession in 100 years after it pushed up the cost of borrowing to 3% in the biggest single interest rate rise since 1989. A 0.75% increase, the latest in a series of eight interest rate rises...
Chinese central banker says the yuan will be stable, while the Fed's latest rate hike sends the currency near a 15-year low
The Federal Reserve and Bank of England both made 75-basis-point interest rate hikes this week. China, however, has kept relatively loose monetary policy, compared to Western economies. The yuan slipped 0.4% to 7.3166 Thursday, nearing the 15-year low of 7.33 which it hit on Tuesday. Both the Federal Reserve and...
kitco.com
Gold price to trade at $1,700 next year as Fed, dollar outlooks shift, says Capital Economics
(Kitco News) Even though gold prices tumbled in response to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish stance, gold's path during the next year will be defined by gains, Capital Economics said in its latest outlook. "We forecast [gold and silver] prices to rise from $1,630 and $18 per ounce today...
kitco.com
Stock market erases billions after FOMC rate hike, gold to stay flat until year-end - Gary Wagner
The S&P 500 shed more than $800 billion on Wednesday, falling 2.5 percent in a day’s trading after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Despite the stock market’s reaction, the Fed is not done raising rates and tightening, according to Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com.
The Fed's last interest rate hike will be in December as it faces political pressure due to a weakening economy
The Federal Reserve's last interest rate hike will be in December, according to investment strategist Louis Navellier. Navellier believes a weakening economy will spark tremendous political pressure on the Fed. Investors weighed new language in the FOMC statement against Powell's hawkish speech on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve's final interest rate...
invezz.com
USD/CAD forecast ahead of Canada and US NFP data
The US dollar retreated slightly ahead of the upcoming NFP data. Economists expect that the economy added over 200k jobs. Canada will also publish its jobs data on Friday. The USD/CAD price slipped to a low of 1.3640, which was slightly lower than this week’s high of 1.3280. Focus now shifts to the upcoming Canada and US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data scheduled for Friday.
kalkinemedia.com
Fed's Collins says policy entering new phase, open to smaller rate hikes
(Reuters) -Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there's a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months. "At the moment,...
World shares rise on hopes China's zero-COVID policy easing
TOKYO — (AP) — World shares were higher on Friday, led by gains in Chinese markets as investors grasped at hopes for an easing of the country’s stringent pandemic controls. Hong Kong’s benchmark soared more than 7% but then fell back, gaining 5.4% after a Communist Party...
