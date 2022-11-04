ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin outperformed NASDAQ after Fed raised rates by 0.75%

The prices of NASDAQ and Gold have plummeted after the Fed’s latest 0.75% interest rate hike. According to market data, NASDAQ fell 4.97%, while Gold is down 0.68%, as both hit their year-to-date lows in the last 40 hours. Meanwhile, BTC is up 0.55% during the same period. According...
kalkinemedia.com

WRAPUP 1-Fed officials keep rate-hike pivot on menu despite strong jobs data

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday indicated they would still consider a smaller interest rate hike at their next policy meeting, despite new data showing another month of robust job gains and only small signs of progress in lowering inflation. The United States added 261,000 jobs last...
The Guardian

Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation

The Federal Reserve has stepped up its fight against a 40-year high in US inflation, announcing its fourth consecutive three-quarter-percentage-point hike in interest rates but signaling the pace of increases may soon slow. With the cost of living crisis battering consumers and Joe Biden’s political fortunes, Fed officials have now...
Markets Insider

The US dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eases rate hikes, and the central bank's balance sheet reduction is the 'elephant in the room,' former Fed chief Alan Greenspan says

The dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eventually eases up on rate hikes, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan said. That's because of the "elephant in the room": the Fed reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion a month. "Investors should be aware that while dollar strength can be...
invezz.com

USD/CAD forecast ahead of Canada and US NFP data

The US dollar retreated slightly ahead of the upcoming NFP data. Economists expect that the economy added over 200k jobs. Canada will also publish its jobs data on Friday. The USD/CAD price slipped to a low of 1.3640, which was slightly lower than this week’s high of 1.3280. Focus now shifts to the upcoming Canada and US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data scheduled for Friday.
kalkinemedia.com

Fed's Collins says policy entering new phase, open to smaller rate hikes

(Reuters) -Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Friday that while she supports pressing forward with interest rate rises to lower inflation, there's a good chance the pace of future increases could be smaller than what the U.S. central bank has been delivering over recent months. "At the moment,...
WPXI Pittsburgh

World shares rise on hopes China's zero-COVID policy easing

TOKYO — (AP) — World shares were higher on Friday, led by gains in Chinese markets as investors grasped at hopes for an easing of the country’s stringent pandemic controls. Hong Kong’s benchmark soared more than 7% but then fell back, gaining 5.4% after a Communist Party...

